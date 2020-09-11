To read more on these records and others in the pharmaceutical arena, please visit Clarivate Analytics Cortellis, where you may access full pdf documents of the same, along with expert analysis and indexing of their content to accompany detailing of such aspects as expirations, infringements, licensing and exclusivity.

The Patent Gazette provides snapshot analysis and indexing of pharmaceutically relevant patenting within days of its publication by patent offices. Primarily focusing on material from the main three patents offices (i.e., the EPO, USPTO, and WIPO), it provides brief descriptions of a patent’s content and seeks to link it to both prior patenting of relevance and to any commercial activity pertinent to the technology being described.

Subscription and access to Cortellis may be tailored and restricted to particular subject areas of interest, such as only its patenting content. For more details please do contact us.

WO2020174243-A1: “A device for alleviating itching.”

Assignee: Cosi Care Ltd

Inventors: Bell, Lauren, Amy

IPC Codes: A61F 7/00; A61F 7/02; A61F 7/10

Publication Date: 03-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: GB20192724, 28-Feb-2019

Device for alleviating itching caused by eczema. The device comprises a body with a plurality of convex protrusions mounted thereon that provide contact points when the device is placed on a user's skin. The device may house either a Peltier thermoelectric cooling device or an ice pack for cooling said protrusions that can then help alleviate a user’s itching.

Represents the first patenting to have emerged in the name of the inventor and Cosi Care Ltd that while registered in Hayes, in the UK, has recently moved to a new office in London. It would seemingly describe the company’s starfish-shaped Cosi Care products - derived from the Welsh word for itching, “Cosi” - that work by cooling the itchy area with a cold, textured massage plate. As seen from this patent application the Cosi Care comes in two varieties: Cosi Care Instant, which charges via USB and provides instant cooling on demand; and, Cosi Care Ice, which cools using an ice pack from the freezer. Cosi Care says that because cold and itch signals travel along the same nerve fibers, by applying cold products to the skin, it jams the circuits and deadens the itch sensation.

The inventor, Lauren Bell (who is founder and Director of the company), and her device for soothing chronic eczema in young children won the top £25,000 prize at 2019’s Santander Universities Entrepreneurship Awards, as well as 2019’s Mayor of London Entrepreneur of the Year. Her business stemmed from personal experiences with eczema, suffering a mild form herself and having a younger brother Rhys whose itching from a more severe form led to scratches, infections and scarring.

WO2020176857-A1: “Biomarker monitoring sensor and methods of use.”

Assignee: American University of Beirut Medical Center

Inventors: Bteich, Moussa; Costantine, Joseph; Eid, Assaad; Kanj, Rouwaida; Ramadan, Ali H.; Tawk, Youssef

IPC Codes: G01R 27/26; C12Q 1/00; A61B 5/145

Publication Date: 03-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019811760, 28-Feb-2019

A wearable noninvasive sensor for detecting concentrations of physiological biomarkers in blood, comprising a miniaturized electromagnetic based passive microwave circuitry to extract an electrical property of a bodily constituent, including: a sensing device to be placed near the body; a radiofrequency (RF) energy source; an RF energy converter to convert RF energy into phase and magnitude parameters; and, a phase and magnitude converter to provide concentration information. It is disclosed that wearable could take the form of a glove, semi-glove, sock or necklace and be used for determining eg blood sugar levels indicative of hyperglycemia/diabetes, or levels of cholesterol, pro B-type natriuretic peptide (pro-BNP) or troponin that can be indicative of hypercholesterolemia and heart disease.

For prior patenting from all of the team bar Bteich, see WO2019071138 in which they described a wearable device that can noninvasively measure blood glucose levels in an instantaneous and continuous manner, using RF and antenna arrays that wrap around a limb or human hand to transmit electromagnetic waves into tissues in areas in close proximity to the main palmar veins. This was followed by claims in WO2020006077 for an antenna design for biomarker monitoring that measures biological and chemical markers and tracers in blood including glucose concentration without any extraction of blood.

Their patenting would appear to be in support of the American University of Beirut’s eDiamond ( e lectromagnetic dia betes mon itoring d evice) that provides painless, needle-free, continuous glucose level monitoring. In June 2020, following the publication of a paper from the team in the journal Science Advances, it was reported that AUB’s eDiamond project was in the process of becoming a startup, seeking funding for next stages, including optimizing further the network of sensors and completing clinical trials at AUB, in collaboration with university hospitals in the UK and the US.

WO2020176598-A1: “Systems and methods for cross-linking treatments of an eye.”

Assignee: Avedro Inc

Inventors: Smirnov, Mikhail

IPC Codes: A61B 18/18; A61N 5/06; A61F 9/007

Publication Date: 03-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019810509, 26-Feb-2019

Systems and methods for cross-linking corneal treatment of the eye, comprising an illumination system to generate cross-linking in at least one selected region of a cornea treated with a cross-linking agent (particularly riboflavin) by delivering photoactivating light (such as ultraviolet A). When riboflavin and light are applied together to the cornea, a biochemical reaction called corneal collagen cross-linking is induced. It reports how the application of riboflavin and the photoactivating light may allow for various amounts of refractive correction, which may involve combinations of myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, irregular astigmatism, presbyopia and complex corneal refractive surface corrections due to corneal ectatic disorders as well as other conditions of corneal biomechanical alteration/degeneration.

Comes almost six months after the publication of WO2020061278, in which different inventors at Avedro described systems and methods for the treatment of corneal ectatic disorders that can precisely apply photoactivating light to specified areas of a cornea treated with a cross-linking agent.

In April 2016, Waltham, Massachusetts-headquartered Avedro announced it had received US FDA approval for its photoenhancers Photrexa® Viscous (riboflavin 5’-phosphate in 20% dextran ophthalmic solution) and Photrexa® (riboflavin 5’-phosphate ophthalmic solution), and the KXL® system (that delivers ultraviolet A light) for their use in corneal collagen cross-linking for the treatment of progressive keratoconus. The formulations and system are described as being the only such US FDA-approved riboflavin ophthalmic solutions, and cross-linking device.

In November 2019, San Clemente, California-based Glaukos Corp, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company that focuses on glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, announced the completion of its acquisition of Avedro.

WO2020174253-A1: “Heart valve.”

Assignee: Cambridge Enterprise Ltd; University of Bristol

Inventors: Ascione, Raimondo; Biral, Eugenia; Moggridge, Geoff; Serrani, Marta; Stasiak, Joanna

IPC Codes: B29L 31/00; B29C 45/00; A61F 2/24; B29C 45/16

Publication Date: 03-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: GB20192717, 28-Feb-2019

Prosthetic heart valves made from block copolymers. The invention aims to provide improved heart valve prostheses with what the inventors say is an outstanding balance of durability and biocompatibility by meeting and maintaining the demanding functional mechanical requirements. This they say is achieved by more closely mimicking the structure and function of native valves.

Following the publication of the team’s work in the journal Biomaterials Science in June 2020, it was reported how their creation of a new polymeric heart valve with a life span potentially longer than current artificial valves could transform open heart surgery for millions of patients around the world, and that the valve would also prevent the need for the millions of patients with diseased heart valves to require life-long blood thinning tablets. The team's latest in vitro results suggest their PoliValve could last for up to 25 years.

Professor Geoff Moggridge, Head of the Structured Materials Group at Cambridge's Department of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology and Professor Raimondo Ascione, NHS Adult Cardiac Surgeon and Head of the Translational Biomedical Research Centre (TBRC) at the University of Bristol have spent three years conducting developmental work and extra-vivo and in vivo testing on their PoliValve that is made from a special copolymer and is designed to resemble the flexibility, biocompatibility and durability of a natural heart valve. As it is made through a simple molding process, this is said to also markedly reduce the valve’s manufacture and quality control costs.

WO2020176557-A1: “Stapler cartridge assemblies and related devices, systems, and methods.”

Assignee: Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc

Inventors: Alberto Treviño Blanco, Jorge; De Maillé, Austin; Hubler, Robert; Jasemian, Babak D.; Patel, Atal

IPC Codes: A61B 17/068; A61B 17/072; A61B 17/115

Publication Date: 03-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019811290, 27-Feb-2019

Surgical stapler reload cartridges having a small overall size profile but that still allow sufficient space to receive relatively large staples. Stapler reload assemblies including such staple reload cartridges may facilitate a specified sequence for readying the stapler reload assembly for insertion and use in a stapler instrument. Within the application’s disclosure it reported how the surgical stapler reload cartridges may be used with teleoperated robotic surgical systems that operate at least in part with computer assistance, such as the da Vinci® Surgical Systems that are marketed by the Sunnyvale, California-based assignee.

The da Vinci® Surgical Systems are designed to help surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery, offering surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. They use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments (such as scissors, scalpels and forceps) that are designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.

In July 2018, Intuitive Surgical Inc announced that the US FDA had granted clearance for its first fully wristed, 60 mm stapler. SureForm 60™ is described as a single-patient use 60 mm stapler, that offers 120 degrees of fully wristed articulation. Surgeons control SureForm 60™ through the da Vinci surgeon console, thereby combining da Vinci’s tremor filtration with SureForm 60™’s tip stability and 120 degrees of articulation in all directions to help provide surgeons with precise stapler manipulation and placement.

In April 2020, Intuitive Surgical was issued US10631858-B2 describing a stapler for use with teleoperated surgical systems.

WO2020174326-A1: “Multi-lumen thrombectomy devices.”

Assignee: Magneto Thrombectomy Solutions Ltd

Inventors: Stern, Gal; Taff, Yuval; Torjman, Assaf

IPC Codes: A61B 18/00; A61B 17/22

Publication Date: 03-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019809788, 25-Feb-2019

Multi-lumen thrombectomy devices. The invention would appear to be specifically addressing issues the inventors (Stern and Taff) report they experienced with an apparatus for performing thrombectomy, using both electrostatic and suction forces, they described within WO2018172891. Also see Taff and Stern’s description of a thrombus removal device in WO2019243992 (whose disclosure is incorporated by reference by the present patent application).

Yuval Taff is co-founder and CTO of Yehuda, Israel-based Magneto Thrombectomy Solutions that is developing a thrombectomy device designed for the treatment of ischemic stroke. Its Magneto Wire device is a flexible catheter device that is capable of being introduced into body passages, withdraw fluids therefrom or introduce fluids thereinto, and which includes electrodes configured to apply electrical signals in the body passage for carrying out thrombus dissolution and/or thrombectomy, wherein one of said electrodes is designed to contact the thrombus material and remove it or dissolve it, and wherein the electrical voltage signals are a unipolar pulsatile voltage signal, enabling medical professionals to treat patients diagnosed with acute ischemic stroke and planned for thrombectomy procedure.

The company had been recruiting for a clinical trial (NCT03890380) to evaluate the safety and performance of Magneto Wire in patients diagnosed with acute ischemic stroke and planned for thrombectomy procedure, however, recruitment was terminated in July 2020.

WO2020176793-A1: “Nanosensors and use thereof.”

Assignee: NanoMosaic LLC

Inventors: Boyce, John; Quan, Qimin; Ritchey, Joshua, A.; Wilkinson, Joseph

IPC Codes: B82Y 15/00; G01N 15/06; G01N 33/48

Publication Date: 03-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019811041, 27-Feb-2019

Nanostructure-based analyte detection and/or quantification systems that facilitate quantification of analytes with high sensitivity over a large dynamic range. The nanosensors can be configured to detect the binding of an analyte via a change in an optically detectable property (eg color, light scattering, refraction, or resonance) of at least one series of the nanostructures. The invention’s examples show the sensors being used for quantifying levels of IL-6, TNF, C-reactive protein, and tau protein present in samples.

Represents the first patenting to have emerged in the name of the Boston, Massachusetts-based startup, that in April 2020 announced a collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in order to develop a new method for the prognostics and treatment of Covid-19 patients. Clinicians at MGH would assess the effect of US FDA approved treatments and methodologies on the effect of Covid-19 and use NanoMosaic's “Tessera” system to potentially monitor and evaluate the treatment. NanoMosaic's Tessera platform employs a nanoneedle technology to allow sensitive and multiplexed quantification of a panel of Covid-19 specific antibodies.

The nanoneedle technology was created by the inventor Dr Qimin Quan while he was a Junior Fellow at Harvard's Rowland Institute (see WO2019051181), and it has been exclusively licensed to NanoMosaic. Each nanoscale needle bears an antibody that can bind with a specific protein of interest. Upon binding, the needle changes color to signal its catch. Arrayed by the millions on a single chip, these nanoneedles are able to detect both minuscule and abundant levels of molecules across the full proteome, providing information on the composition of a sample.

WO2020174367-A1: “Device for the treatment of malaria.”

Assignee: Pennsylvania State University

Inventors: Spadafora, Carmenza; Stoute, Jose Antonio

IPC Codes: A61N 5/04; A61N 5/02

Publication Date: 03-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: GB20192634, 27-Feb-2019

Device and system for the treatment of malaria using electromagnetic energy in the microwave spectrum. Also claims the use of an antimalarial substance that acts in synergy with the application of microwave energy to reduce levels of malarial parasites under non-thermal conditions. The non-thermal use of microwaves means that the tissues of the patient subjected to microwave energy do not significantly rise in temperature. Non-thermal conditions may be achieved by applying the microwave energy in sufficiently short pulses, so that the normal heating effects of microwaves are not significant. Following each pulse of microwave energy, the energy is switched off for an interval before the next pulse. The interval allows the tissues to cool between pulses of microwave energy. The period of the interval should however be sufficiently short to allow continuity in the application of microwave energy.

Dr Carmenza Spadafora of Panama’s Institute of Advanced Scientific Investigations and High Technology Services and Dr José Stoute of Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine have been investigating the possibility that malaria can be treated by microwave irradiation since 2008 - an idea based on the unique electromagnetic properties of hemozoin, a metabolite formed by Plasmodium parasites in infected red blood cells. Their theory is that heated-up hemozoin swells in the parasite’s food vacuoles till they pop, unleashing an acid bath on the parasite’s innards. Their research has demonstrated that malaria parasites inside red blood cells are sensitive to low doses of microwaves that do not harm uninfected red blood cells. This led to their receipt in August 2011 of $1 million in funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to further their research.

Previously, in WO2016094615, one of the team (Dr Stoute) described medical food compositions and methods for simultaneously treating or preventing malaria and iron deficiency.

WO2020176122-A1: “Growth stent for congenital narrowings.”

Assignee: Renata Medical Inc

Inventors: Abbott, Eason; Armer, Dustin

IPC Codes: A61F 2/844; A61F 2/90; A61F 2/95

Publication Date: 03-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019811875, 28-Feb-2019

Growth stent for implantation in young patients and subsequent expansion to adult vessel sizes as the patients grow, maintaining proper strength for vessel opening throughout an entire range of expansion. Also claims a catheter system for implanting the growth stent.

Represents the first patenting to have been published in the name of Costa Mesa, California-based Renata Medical that was co-founded by the two inventors in 2018, after their work managing engineers focused on pediatric device development at Edwards Lifesciences. Their prior patenting with Edwards includes claims relating to docking stations/stents, delivery systems, and methods for use in implanting an exapandable heart valve, such as a transcatheter heart valve (see WO201736778).

As evidenced from the present invention, Renata Medical is developing a neonatal growth stent for children born with congenital heart disease that eliminates the need for costly and painful open-heart surgeries. The stent is inserted in the patient at birth and eliminates the need for ongoing surgery due to the device’s ability to grow. The device’s initial size is less than 2 millimeters in diameter and can expand to greater than 20 millimeters in diameter as the patient grows.

WO2020176419-A1: “Intratympanic injector devices and needles for delivery of drugs and methods of use.”

Assignee: Spiral Therapeutics Inc

Inventors: Ayoob, Andrew; De Juan, Jr, Eugene; Erickson, Signe; Limb, Charles; Peris, Hugo; Sacherman, Kevin W

IPC Codes: A61B 1/227; A61M 5/32; A61F 11/00

Publication Date: 03-Sep-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2019810162, 25-Feb-2019

Intratympanic injector devices and needles for the safe, direct, and effective delivery of drugs. Within the invention’s disclosure it discusses the invention’s possible use for the intratympanic injection of drugs including methotrexate, gentamicin, aminoglycosides, steroids, and Apaf1 inhibiting agents such as the assignee’s LPT99 candidate (see WO2011012746, assigned to Spain’s Laboratorios Salvat, a spinout of which (Loop Therapeutics) licensed out LPT99’s development rights to Spiral Therapeutics).

Brisbane, California-headquartered Spiral Therapeutics is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for hearing loss. Its lead candidate, LPT99, began a phase I clinical trial (ACTRN12618001461280) in December 2018 that was being conducted at a single site in Australia to evaluate its safety and tolerability.

The inventor Hugo Peris is founder and CEO of the company, and in May 2019 he announced the company’s closing of series A financing totaling $5.6 million that would further support its ongoing clinical development in hearing loss, as well as the advancement of other drug discovery programs.

For prior patenting in which all of the team bar Ayoob described an implantable device for delivering a therapeutic agent to treat an ear of a patient, see WO2019204653.