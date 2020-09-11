Avinger Inc. has received U.S. FDA clearance for a its Ocelaris next-generation, image-guided chronic total occlusion (CTO) crossing system for patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). The catheter-based system, which will be sold under the brand name Tigereye, provides real-time imaging from within the vessel during a CTO-crossing procedure. It will be available on a limited basis beginning later this year.

Ocelaris – or Tigereye – is the newest addition to Avinger’s Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to enable physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery, known as a CTO. It joins Ocelot, the first CTO-crossing catheter to incorporate real-time imaging, Ocelot Pixl, a lower-profile CTO-crossing device for below-the knee arteries, and Ocelot Mvrx for peripheral arteries above the knee.

“We are excited to receive U.S. premarketing clearance for Tigereye, which we believe will be significant growth driver for our CTO-crossing business,” said Jeff Soinski, Avinger’s president and CEO.

The news spurred Avinger's share price up 36.6% early Friday from Thursday’s close. However, the surge didn’t last. At 4 p.m., the stock was trading at $0.37, down 11.4% from the previous day.

Upgrades

Tigereye offers a number of bells and whistles, including a faster image capture rate to provide high definition and real-time intravascular imaging similar to Pantheris, Avinger’s image-guided atherectomy system.

Tigereye also has a user-controlled, deflectable tip to aid steering within the lumen and a new distal tip design with rotational speeds of up to 1,000 repetitions per minute to pass through challenging lesions. The spinning technique allows physicians to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO.

The Tigereye catheter – with working capacity of 140 cm and 5 French compatibility – is indicated for the treatment of both above- and below-the-knee peripheral vessel lesions.

The new device marks a major advance for patients with CTOs, said Jaafer Golzar, Avinger’s chief medical officer, adding that CTOS are one of the most technically difficult treatments to perform in PAD.

“By combining real-time intravascular imaging and the ability to precisely control the device within the vessel, Tigereye provides an important new tool to help interventionalists stay within the true lumen while successfully crossing these challenging lesions,” he said. “Intraluminal crossing provides for a wider variety of treatment options following crossing of the CTO and results in less potential for vascular injury, which has been shown to improve long-term clinical outcomes for patients.”

Full launch in early 2021

The company is aiming for a limited launch of Tigereye in the U.S. during the fourth quarter, then will leverage its “growing commercial infrastructure and installed bases of Lumivascular accounts for national launch in early 2021,” Soinski said.

Avinger secured the CE mark for the Ocelaris system in December 2019.

Based in Redwood City, Calif., Avinger makes and sells a suite of products in the U.S. and select global markets. The company’s products include the Lightbox imaging console, Ocelot catheters and Pantheris for the removal of arterial plaque in PAD patients. The products are based on its Lumivascular platform, which offers real-time visualization of the inside of the artery during PAD treatment.

For the second quarter of 2020, Avinger reported revenue of $1.5 million – down 37% from the same period the prior year – in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the decline in elective procedures, officials said. Total revenue in 2019 was $9.1 million, compared with $7.9 million in 2018.

Tigereye

FDA clearance of Ocelaris comes on the heels of the agency’s nod for another PAD solution. In May, Transit Scientific LLC received the green light for its XO Cross Microcatheter, which is designed to facilitate guidewire support and exchange, as well as contrast media injection during complex peripheral vascular interventions such as late-state PAD and critical limb ischemia. The platform debuted in its first cases last month, showing improved control and imaging.

Last week, the FDA granted breakthrough status to Pq Bypass Inc. for its Detour system, the first to allow fully percutaneous femoropopliteal bypass to treat extremely long, complex blockages in the superficial femoral artery. Comprised of a stent graft, crossing device and snare, the system creates a bypass from the occluded artery into a vein and back into the artery, allowing the vein to keep working. The company is evaluating the system in the 202-patient DETOUR2 clinical trial.