|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|
Phase I
|Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
|Ampion
|Aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist; stem cell antigen-1 inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Study assessing intravenous formulation met primary endpoint of safety and tolerability; treatment group improved and, at hospital discharge, had stronger clinical improvement than standard-of-care group, measured by WHO clinical improvement scale and National Early Warning Score
|9/9/20
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, of Rye Brook, N.Y.
|Calquence (acalabrutinib)
|Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|COVID-19 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes and aplastic anemia
|Launched phase I/II study testing the drug in approximately 60 patients
|9/9/20
|Celltrion Group, of Incheon, Korea
|CT-P59
|Monoclonal antibody
|COVID-19
|Interim results from trial in healthy subjects demonstrated no significant drug-related adverse events and there were no adverse events from maximum tolerated dose cohort
|9/11/20
|Celltrion Group, of Incheon, Korea
|CT-P59
|Monoclonal antibody
|COVID-19
|Interim results showed safety, tolerability and promising pharmacokinetics profile in healthy volunteers
|9/14/20
|Celularity Inc., of Warren, N.J.
|CYNK-001
|Human placental hematopoietic stem cell-derived NK cells
|COVID-19
|Dosed first patient in phase I/II study
|9/8/20
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|CPI-006
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD73
|COVID-19
|Interim data from the first 2 cohorts showed antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 trimeric spike and/or receptor binding domain increased in 8 of 8 evaluable patients within 7 days of a single infusion of low doses of CPI-006; antibody titers increased out to 28 days post treatment
|9/10/20
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va.
|Trans sodium crocetinate (TSC)
|Increases oxygen availability
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|Dosed first 2 of 24 patients in the phase Ib study testing safety and tolerability of TSC; study will also measure arterial blood oxygenation
|9/10/20
|Kamada Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel
|Plasma-derived anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG
|Plasma-derived immunoglobulin therapy
|COVID-19 infection
|With phase I/II trial in hospitalized, non-ventilated people with pneumonia fully enrolled (n=12), interim data showed symptom improvement within 24 to 48 hours of treatment in 11, subsequently discharged within median hospital stay of 4.5 days of treatment; 1 who completed 14-day post-treatment follow-up subsequently required mechanical ventilation
|9/8/20
|Pharmabcine Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea
|Olinvacimab
|VEGF-2 receptor antagonist
|Glioblastoma multiforme
|In phase Ib combination trial with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) in recurrent disease, 4 participants (44%) had stable disease, including 1 over 12 cycles; median overall survival was 7.2 months vs. 4 months average for in general recurrent GBM population
|9/14/20
|Pharmabcine Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea
|Olinvacimab
|VEGF-2 receptor antagonist
|Triple-negative breast cancer
|In phase Ib combination trial with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) in metastatic disease, 4 (36%) of 11 participants had partial response and 1 had complete response
|9/14/20
|Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney
|RECCE-327
|Antibiotic
|Healthy volunteers (eventually Escherichia coli and
infections)
|Selected Cmax Clinical Research to conduct the 48-subject study testing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic profile of RECCE-327
|9/10/20
|Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing
|Coronavac
|Vaccine
|COVID-19
|Data from phase I/II studies in China show good safety and immunogenicity in healthy adults ages 60 and older, which is comparable to result seen in healthy adults ages 18-59 in earlier studies; both seroconversion rate and GMT level for elderly volunteers were comparable to younger adult group (98% and 42.2 vs. 97.4% and 44.1); the medium dose was selected to enter into phase III testing
|9/9/20
|
Phase II
|Blade Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|BLD-2660
|Calpain inhibitor
|COVID-19-related pneumonia
|Blade-Conquer trial reached 120-subject enrollment goal and IDMC recommended continuation after planned review of blinded safety data; top-line results expected in fourth quarter of 2020
|9/14/20
|Cyxone AB, of Stockholm
|Rabeximod
|Small-molecule therapeutic
|COVID-19
|Plans to start trial; treatment is intended to reduce risk of developing severe respiratory symptoms caused by virus-related overactivation of immune system
|9/14/20
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Patritumab deruxtecan (U3-1402)
|Anti-HER3 antibody; topoisomerase I inhibitor
|Colorectal cancer
|Study initiated in about 80 previously treated patients with HER3-expressing advanced/metastatic disease; primary endpoint is objective response rate per RECIST v1.1
|9/14/20
|Seneca Biopharma Inc., of Germantown, Md.
|NSI-566
|Neural stem cells
|Chronic ischemic stroke
|Completed study in China; top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2020
|9/10/20
|Verona Pharma plc, of London
|Ensifentrine
|CFTR stimulator; PDE4 inhibitor; PDE3 inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Started 45-patient pilot study to test drug delivered via pressurized metered-dose inhaler formulation in hospitalized patients; primary endpoint is proportion of patients recovered from COVID-19 and no longer hospitalized at day 29
|9/8/20
|
Phase III
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|AZD-1222
|Vaccine
|COVID-19
|Study paused due to an unexplained illness
|9/9/20
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|AZD-1222
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Trial in U.K. in collaboration with University of Oxford resumed following voluntary pause after clearance by MHRA
|9/14/20
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Dapagliflozin
|SGLT2 inhibitor
|Type 2 diabetes mellitus
|Study in Asian patients with inadequate glycemic control on metformin/saxagliptin terminated; sponsor decided to stop commercialization of Qternmet/Qtrilmet (dapagliflozin/saxagliptin/metformin) and to stop all related ongoing activities/studies for business reasons
|9/9/20
|Calliditas Therapeutics AB, of Stockholm
|Nefecon
|Oral formulation of the immunosuppressant budesonide
|Autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy
|First patient in China randomized in the Nefigard study
|9/8/20
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, and Incyte, Corp., of Wilmington, Del.
|Baricitinib
|JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Median time to recovery was approximately 1 day shorter for patients treated with baricitinib plus remdesivir compared to remdesivir alone
|9/14/20
|Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|Lenzilumab
|GM-CSF ligand inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Data safety monitoring board unanimously recommended trial continue without modification after prespecified interim analysis for safety, futility, sample size and power; enrollment target of 300 participants expected to be reached in September 2020
|9/14/20
|Inflarx NV, of Jena, Germany
|IFX-1
|Monoclonal anti-human complement factor C5a antibody
|Severe COVID-19 induced pneumonia
|Enrolled first of 360 patients in the phase III portion of the phase II/III study; primary endpoint is 28-day all-cause mortality; secondary endpoints include assessment of organ support and disease improvement; interim analysis after 180 patients enrolled
|9/14/20
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b2
|mRNA-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Submitted an amended protocol to the FDA to increase enrollment to approximately 44,000 participants
|9/14/20
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|REGN-COV2
|Antiviral antibody cocktail
|COVID-19
|Plan to run the Recovery (Randomized Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy) study in at least 2,000 patients; primary endpoint is all-cause mortality 28 days after randomization
|9/14/20
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Ninlaro (ixazomib)
|Proteasome inhibitor
|Multiple myeloma
|Tourmaline-MM2 trial evaluating study drug + lenalidomide/dexamethasone vs. placebo + lenalidomide/dexamethasone in newly diagnosed disease missed statistical significance and primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), with 13.5-month increase in median PFS (35.3 months) for Ninlaro arm vs. placebo (21.8 months) (p=0.073)
|9/10/20
|
Phase IV
|Octapharma USA Inc., of Paramus, N.J.
|Octagam 10%
|Intravenous immunoglobulin
|COVID-19 pneumonia
|Of the 14 patients treated with Octagam, 2 progressed to mechanical ventilation compared to 7 of 12 patients treated with standard of care (SOC) (p=0.038); median hospital stay was 11 days for those treated with Octagam compared to 19 days for SOC (p=0.01); median change in oxygenation (PaO2/FiO2) from baseline to day 7 was +131 for Octagam and +44.5 for SOC (p=0.01)
|9/9/20
|
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Clinical data table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.