Company Product Description Indication Status Date

Phase I

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo. Ampion Aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist; stem cell antigen-1 inhibitor COVID-19 infection Study assessing intravenous formulation met primary endpoint of safety and tolerability; treatment group improved and, at hospital discharge, had stronger clinical improvement than standard-of-care group, measured by WHO clinical improvement scale and National Early Warning Score 9/9/20

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, of Rye Brook, N.Y. Calquence (acalabrutinib) Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor COVID-19 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes and aplastic anemia Launched phase I/II study testing the drug in approximately 60 patients 9/9/20

Celltrion Group, of Incheon, Korea CT-P59 Monoclonal antibody COVID-19 Interim results from trial in healthy subjects demonstrated no significant drug-related adverse events and there were no adverse events from maximum tolerated dose cohort 9/11/20

Celltrion Group, of Incheon, Korea CT-P59 Monoclonal antibody COVID-19 Interim results showed safety, tolerability and promising pharmacokinetics profile in healthy volunteers 9/14/20

Celularity Inc., of Warren, N.J. CYNK-001 Human placental hematopoietic stem cell-derived NK cells COVID-19 Dosed first patient in phase I/II study 9/8/20

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Burlingame, Calif. CPI-006 Monoclonal antibody targeting CD73 COVID-19 Interim data from the first 2 cohorts showed antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 trimeric spike and/or receptor binding domain increased in 8 of 8 evaluable patients within 7 days of a single infusion of low doses of CPI-006; antibody titers increased out to 28 days post treatment 9/10/20

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va. Trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) Increases oxygen availability Hospitalized COVID-19 Dosed first 2 of 24 patients in the phase Ib study testing safety and tolerability of TSC; study will also measure arterial blood oxygenation 9/10/20

Kamada Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel Plasma-derived anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Plasma-derived immunoglobulin therapy COVID-19 infection With phase I/II trial in hospitalized, non-ventilated people with pneumonia fully enrolled (n=12), interim data showed symptom improvement within 24 to 48 hours of treatment in 11, subsequently discharged within median hospital stay of 4.5 days of treatment; 1 who completed 14-day post-treatment follow-up subsequently required mechanical ventilation 9/8/20

Pharmabcine Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea Olinvacimab VEGF-2 receptor antagonist Glioblastoma multiforme In phase Ib combination trial with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) in recurrent disease, 4 participants (44%) had stable disease, including 1 over 12 cycles; median overall survival was 7.2 months vs. 4 months average for in general recurrent GBM population 9/14/20

Pharmabcine Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea Olinvacimab VEGF-2 receptor antagonist Triple-negative breast cancer In phase Ib combination trial with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) in metastatic disease, 4 (36%) of 11 participants had partial response and 1 had complete response 9/14/20

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney RECCE-327 Antibiotic Healthy volunteers (eventually Escherichia coli and

infections) Selected Cmax Clinical Research to conduct the 48-subject study testing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic profile of RECCE-327 9/10/20

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing Coronavac Vaccine COVID-19 Data from phase I/II studies in China show good safety and immunogenicity in healthy adults ages 60 and older, which is comparable to result seen in healthy adults ages 18-59 in earlier studies; both seroconversion rate and GMT level for elderly volunteers were comparable to younger adult group (98% and 42.2 vs. 97.4% and 44.1); the medium dose was selected to enter into phase III testing 9/9/20

Phase II

Blade Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco BLD-2660 Calpain inhibitor COVID-19-related pneumonia Blade-Conquer trial reached 120-subject enrollment goal and IDMC recommended continuation after planned review of blinded safety data; top-line results expected in fourth quarter of 2020 9/14/20

Cyxone AB, of Stockholm Rabeximod Small-molecule therapeutic COVID-19 Plans to start trial; treatment is intended to reduce risk of developing severe respiratory symptoms caused by virus-related overactivation of immune system 9/14/20

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Patritumab deruxtecan (U3-1402) Anti-HER3 antibody; topoisomerase I inhibitor Colorectal cancer Study initiated in about 80 previously treated patients with HER3-expressing advanced/metastatic disease; primary endpoint is objective response rate per RECIST v1.1 9/14/20

Seneca Biopharma Inc., of Germantown, Md. NSI-566 Neural stem cells Chronic ischemic stroke Completed study in China; top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 9/10/20

Verona Pharma plc, of London Ensifentrine CFTR stimulator; PDE4 inhibitor; PDE3 inhibitor COVID-19 Started 45-patient pilot study to test drug delivered via pressurized metered-dose inhaler formulation in hospitalized patients; primary endpoint is proportion of patients recovered from COVID-19 and no longer hospitalized at day 29 9/8/20

Phase III

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. AZD-1222 Vaccine COVID-19 Study paused due to an unexplained illness 9/9/20

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. AZD-1222 COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 infection Trial in U.K. in collaboration with University of Oxford resumed following voluntary pause after clearance by MHRA 9/14/20

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Dapagliflozin SGLT2 inhibitor Type 2 diabetes mellitus Study in Asian patients with inadequate glycemic control on metformin/saxagliptin terminated; sponsor decided to stop commercialization of Qternmet/Qtrilmet (dapagliflozin/saxagliptin/metformin) and to stop all related ongoing activities/studies for business reasons 9/9/20

Calliditas Therapeutics AB, of Stockholm Nefecon Oral formulation of the immunosuppressant budesonide Autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy First patient in China randomized in the Nefigard study 9/8/20

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, and Incyte, Corp., of Wilmington, Del. Baricitinib JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor COVID-19 Median time to recovery was approximately 1 day shorter for patients treated with baricitinib plus remdesivir compared to remdesivir alone 9/14/20

Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif. Lenzilumab GM-CSF ligand inhibitor COVID-19 infection Data safety monitoring board unanimously recommended trial continue without modification after prespecified interim analysis for safety, futility, sample size and power; enrollment target of 300 participants expected to be reached in September 2020 9/14/20

Inflarx NV, of Jena, Germany IFX-1 Monoclonal anti-human complement factor C5a antibody Severe COVID-19 induced pneumonia Enrolled first of 360 patients in the phase III portion of the phase II/III study; primary endpoint is 28-day all-cause mortality; secondary endpoints include assessment of organ support and disease improvement; interim analysis after 180 patients enrolled 9/14/20

Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany BNT-162b2 mRNA-based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Submitted an amended protocol to the FDA to increase enrollment to approximately 44,000 participants 9/14/20

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. REGN-COV2 Antiviral antibody cocktail COVID-19 Plan to run the Recovery (Randomized Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy) study in at least 2,000 patients; primary endpoint is all-cause mortality 28 days after randomization 9/14/20

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Ninlaro (ixazomib) Proteasome inhibitor Multiple myeloma Tourmaline-MM2 trial evaluating study drug + lenalidomide/dexamethasone vs. placebo + lenalidomide/dexamethasone in newly diagnosed disease missed statistical significance and primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), with 13.5-month increase in median PFS (35.3 months) for Ninlaro arm vs. placebo (21.8 months) (p=0.073) 9/10/20

Phase IV

Octapharma USA Inc., of Paramus, N.J. Octagam 10% Intravenous immunoglobulin COVID-19 pneumonia Of the 14 patients treated with Octagam, 2 progressed to mechanical ventilation compared to 7 of 12 patients treated with standard of care (SOC) (p=0.038); median hospital stay was 11 days for those treated with Octagam compared to 19 days for SOC (p=0.01); median change in oxygenation (PaO2/FiO2) from baseline to day 7 was +131 for Octagam and +44.5 for SOC (p=0.01) 9/9/20