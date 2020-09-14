LONDON – Neogene Therapeutics BV has raised $110 million in a series A round to advance development of a novel T-cell immunotherapy for treating solid tumors.

The company has a high-throughput technology platform for isolating and sequencing T-cell receptors (TCRs) from neoantigens in standard tumor biopsies and engineering those sequences into autologous T cells, before re-administration to the patient.

Carsten Linnemann, CEO, Neogene Therapeutics

The resulting products will stand at the intersection of CAR T and cell therapies, said Carsten Linnemann, co-founder and CEO of Neogene. “It’s very different from CAR T, in that the neoantigens are unique to the patients,” he said. “But once we have the TCR DNA, its very similar [to CAR T] in terms of how it is manufactured,” Linnemann told BioWorld.

“The big challenge for the space is how can we translate success in blood cancer into solid tumors,” Linnemann said. “Through a fully individualized approach, using patient-specific TCRs to target neoantigens, engineered T-cell therapy can become broadly accessible.”

The concept underlying Amsterdam-based Neogene’s approach rests on the research of co-founder Ton Schumacher, a leading T-cell biologist, who is professor of immunotechnology at Leiden University Medical Center and also a partner in U.S. venture capital firm Third Rock Ventures.

Schumacher has shown that T-cell recognition of neoantigens explains the clinical activity of cancer immunotherapies, but that in most patients the number of neoantigens to which a T-cell response is mounted is modest, even for tumors with a high mutation burden.

However, neoantigens that are not seen by T cells from patients can be seen by T cells from healthy donors in vitro. That indicates it should be possible to broaden the tumor-specific T-cell response.

“Neoantigens represent ideal targets for cancer therapy, as they inevitably arise from DNA mutations that enable tumor development in the first place. Further supporting this concept is clear, correlative evidence linking T-cell reactivity against neoantigens with tumor regression in several patients,” Schumacher said. “The Neogene platform makes it possible to exploit neoantigen reactive TCRs.”

Neogene was formed in 2018 on the basis of Schumacher’s concept, with personal investments from Arie Belldegrun, co-founder of CAR T specialist Kite Pharma Inc., and David Chang, co-founder and CEO of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., a developer of off-the-shelf CAR T therapeutics. The four were acquainted because in 2015 Kite acquired T-cell Factory BV, co-founded by Linnemann and Schumacher, for $21 million up front.

Schumacher also was co-founder of Neon Therapeutics Inc., which was acquired by German biotech Biontech SE in January 2020, in an all-stock deal valuing the T-cell therapy specialist at $67 million.

Neogene now has proof of concept for its synthetic biology approach and has shown there are advantages in terms of standardizing and scaling the isolation and sequencing of TCR genes. “We are not leveraging pre-existing technology from academe. Ton had an idea and we decided not to waste time testing it in academia,” said Linnemann.

The seed investors in Neogene, Vida Ventures, TPG Capital and Two River Group, followed on in the series A, which was co-led by Jeito Capital, Syncona and Ecor1, with participation from Polaris Partners and Pontifax.

This is the first investment by Paris, France-based Jeito since it launched its new €300 million (US$356 million) fund at the end of 2019. Rafaele Tordjman, founder and CEO of Jeito has seen a big flow of deals since then, but Neogene stands out. “What I like very much is the team,” she said. They are “very knowledgeable and outstanding on the science” and “surrounded by top-notch investors,” she told BioWorld.

Armed with the series A, Neogene aims to be in phase I development in 2022. Linnemann said there is no decision as yet which indication that will be in. “There is a spectrum of the number of mutations in solid cancers; the technology is in theory applicable to [them] all,” he said.

Targeted T cells also are expected to work in concert with immune checkpoint therapies, but again, there is no decision on when/if there will be a combination trial.

The aim is that each patient will receive T cells targeted to more than one neoantigen. “We are looking to make multispecific products, targeting up to five neoantigens. That depends on the ability to find the TCRs,” said Linnemann.

It is not clear how many neoantigens it will be necessary to target. However, Linnemann noted targeting a single cancer antigen has been shown to have an effect in solid tumors, referencing Adaptimmune Therapeutics Ltd.’s optimized TCR therapies.

Before clinical trials can begin, Neogene will have to build its manufacturing capacity. While CAR T cells have mapped out much of the territory, there will be the additional technical hurdle of customized gene delivery to patients’ T cells, Linnemann said. “Rather than CAR T, which is one big batch, we will have to make gene delivery vectors on a per-patient basis.”