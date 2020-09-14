Marlborough, Mass.-based Hologic Inc. has launched, subject to market and other conditions, a private offering of $950 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029. Hologic intends to use the proceeds of the offering and available cash to refinance its existing 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2025 (the 2025 notes), and will use current cash to pay transaction-related premiums, fees and expenses. Hologic expects to redeem all its outstanding 2025 notes on or about Oct. 15, 2020, subject to the completion of this offering and the receipt of proceeds, for an aggregate redemption price (including redemption premium) of $970.786 million, and a final interest payment. Hologic is focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment.

Chicago-based Mdlive Inc., one of the three largest and fastest growing telehealth companies in the U.S. offering virtual health care services in all 50 states, reported the closing of a $50 million crossover equity investment from Sixth Street Growth, the growth investing arm of Sixth Street, The funding will be used primarily for the ongoing strategic expansion of Mdlive’s Virtual Primary Care digital health platform. In a separate transaction, Mdlive secured $25 million in debt expansion from other investors. Sixth Street joins an existing roster of health care investors in Mdlive that includes Cigna Ventures, Health Care Service Corporation, Health Velocity Capital, Novo Holdings, Industry Ventures, Sentara Healthcare, Sutter Health, Heritage Group and Bedford Funding. Bofa Securities acted as placement agent for the company.

Outset Medical Inc., a San Jose, Calif.-based company founded to design improved hemodialysis technologies to reduce the infrastructure required to operate traditional dialysis machines, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to offer 7.6 million shares, priced at $22 to $24 each. The company would raise $182.4 million at the top of that range and has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker OM. Proceeds of the deal will be used to expand sales and support staff, for R&D and for working capital. There are five banks underwriting the deal, led by BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Outset has received at least $538 million from investors including Warburg Pincus, Fidelity, D1 Capital Partners, T. Rowe Price affiliates, Aurora Investment, Partner Fund Management and Perceptive Life Sciences.