Berkeley Calif.-based Ansa Biotechnologies reported that it has raised $7.9 million in an oversubscribed seed round of funding led by Horizons Ventures, with participation from Mubadala Capital, Humboldt Fund, and additional investors. Combined with a pre-seed round raised in December 2018 led by Fifty Years, the company has raised $9.2 million to date. Ansa raised $9.2 million to accelerate the development of Ansa’s enzymatic DNA synthesis technology.

Hologic Inc., of Marlborough, Mass., reported it has priced its previously announced private offering of $950 million aggregate principal amount of 3.250% senior notes due 2029 at an issue price of $1,000 per $1,000. The 2029 notes will be unsecured obligations of the company and will be guaranteed by certain subsidiaries. The offering is expected to close on Sept. 28, subject to customary closing conditions. Hologic intends to use the proceeds of the offering and available cash to refinance its existing 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2025 and will use current cash to pay transaction-related make-whole premiums, fees and expenses.

Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Medigate, a provider of IoT and medical device security and asset management, reported the completion of a $30 million series B round led by new investor Partech. Existing investors YL Ventures, U.S. Venture Partners and Blumberg Capital also participated in the round and were joined by Maor Investments. This brings Medigate’s total funding to $50 million, including a series A round completed in 2019.

Bedford, Mass.-based Rejoni Inc. has closed a $15 million series A financing. The round was led by Ascension Ventures, with additional participation from Delos Capital and Sparta Group. Rejoni is using its biomaterials expertise to realize medical devices that improve the outcomes of minimally invasive and other gynecological surgical procedures. The initial product that Rejoni is developing is focused on preventing scar formation following intrauterine instrumented interventions. The proceeds from this round will be used to grow the development team, to establish complete pre-clinical studies, and to conduct clinical trials. The company, founded in June 2020, is the latest by serial entrepreneur Amar Sawhney who also founded Confluent Surgical, Ocular Therapeutix and Augmenix Inc.

Baltimore-based Spine Align LLC, a company developing a portfolio of products that enable spine surgeons to measure, visualize and adjust patients' spinal alignment during surgery, recently closed a $1.75 million series seed round. The financing is led by the Rockies Venture Club, with additional support by members of the Berkeley Angel Network, NO/LA Angel Network, Pasadena Angels, Bellingham Angels, the Abell Foundation, and Venturewell. This round supports development efforts to achieve U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for their flagship product, Livealign, in 2021.