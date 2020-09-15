FDA updates Bayer Essure AE reports

The U.S. FDA said the second spreadsheet of adverse events (AEs) associated with the Essure sterilization device by Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany, is based entirely on social media posts and thus, may not represent new adverse events. The data for 2017 and 2018 indicate that two-thirds of device removal reports provided no information regarding patient outcomes after device removal, and that 43% of the remaining reports indicated that symptoms resolved after removal. Another 45% of these reports stated that symptoms partially resolved. Ten percent of device removal reports suggest complications related to removal, including device breakage and coil migration, while mean and median time to device removal after implant was 4.5 years for reports that included both dates. Data available through all of 2019 indicate that 866 live births were reported out of roughly 3,800 pregnancies, although the denominator for total device implants was not provided. Between 2002 and 2019, the most frequently reported patient problems were pain or abdominal pain in nearly 33,000, heavier menses or menstrual irregularities in roughly 14,600, and foreign body/device fragment in 8,500. Biocompatibility was cited as the source of issues in more than 7,500 reports.

FDA to hold advisory for Neovasc Reducer

The U.S. FDA said it will convene a virtual Oct. 27 meeting of the circulatory devices advisory committee to review the application for the Reducer system by Neovasc Inc., of Richmond, Ontario. The proposed indication for use for the device is for treatment of drug-refractory angina pectoris, assuming patients are deemed unsuitable for coronary artery bypass or percutaneous coronary intervention.

NIH adds funding to Latino Alzheimer’s research

To better understand the health disparities of brain aging and Alzheimer’s disease between Mexican Americans and non-Latino whites, the NIH said it will provide additional funding for more biomarker measures, including positron emission tomography (PET) imaging, to the ongoing Health and Aging Brain Among Latino Elders (HABLE) Study. The agency will award about $45.5 million, over five years, to the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth for the HABLE-Amyloid, Tau and Neurodegeneration (HABLE AT(N)) Study. Other studies have suggested that dementia prevalence rates appear to be declining, but most of the evidence is based on studies in non-Latino whites. “It is largely unknown whether these trends extend to under-represented populations,” the NIH said. Measuring additional biomarkers in the Latino population is expected to “provide important clues to guide approaches to target the right disease processes in the right people at the right time,” Eliezer Masliah, director of the NIH’s National Institute on Aging’s Division of Neuroscience. The HABLE study, launched in September 2017, has nearly completed recruitment of 1,000 Mexican Americans and 1,000 non-Latino whites, age 50 years and older. Participants receive a functional exam, clinical labs, neuropsychological testing, bloodwork and a brain MRI. The added funding for HABLE-AT(N) will expand the neuroimaging component of the study to include amyloid and tau PET. Researchers also plan to determine if traces of amyloid peptides, tau, neurofilament light and exosomes in the blood can be used to screen across the spectrum of Alzheimer’s – from asymptomatic to mild cognitive impairment and advanced stages of the disease.

User fee performance report posted

The FDA said in the device user fee performance report for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 that 72% of PMAs filed received a major deficiency letter in the first review cycle, up from a 20-year low of 42% in the year 2000. The average total days to a PMA decision for FY 2019 filings under the fourth user fee agreement was 217, consisting of 175 FDA days and 42 sponsor days, although the agency said the entire 2019 cohort is not yet closed out. To date in 2020, 89% of PMAs were approved while the remaining 11% were withdrawn. The office handling cardiovascular devices received 19 PMA filings to date in FY 2020, up from 14 in FY 2019, but down from 23 the prior fiscal year. The report also contains data on 510(k) and investigational device exemption filings.