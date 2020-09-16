Given the minimal accountability written into the 340B prescription drug discount program, a few biopharma companies recently began taking oversight into their own hands by demanding data claims or refusing to extend the mandated discounts to contract pharmacies.

But in doing that, drug manufacturers are egregiously overstepping the compliance regulations of the 340B program, 22 Democratic senators charged in a Sept. 16 letter to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). “If allowed to continue, this practice will result in discriminatory reimbursement practices against 340B-covered entities,” the senators added.

Two days earlier, more than half the members of the U.S. House sent a bipartisan letter to Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Alex Azar urging him “to address these troubling actions and require these companies to comply with the law.”

Under 340B, which was created in 1992 and then expanded in 2010 as part of the Affordable Care Act, qualifying hospitals and clinics purchase outpatient Part B drugs at an average 50% discount and then can charge patients full price for the drugs.

While community clinics are required to reinvest their 340B revenue into care for uninsured or vulnerable patients, hospitals have no restrictions on how they use the money or whether they pass any of the savings on to patients. And they are not required to report how they use the funds, which totaled about $8 billion nationwide in 2017.

The discounts were extended to hospital arrangements with contract pharmacies based on guidance issued by HHS’ Health Resources and Services Administration, Nicole Longo, PhRMA director of public affairs, told BioWorld. Contract pharmacies are not mentioned in the 340B law or in any regulations governing the program.

Although PhRMA can’t speak to business decisions made by individual members, Longo said the trade group has “long advocated for fixes to the 340B program to ensure it is working as Congress intended and helping needy patients.”

One of those fixes would include revisiting the role of contract pharmacies. “Over the years, the exponential growth in the number of contract pharmacies participating in 340B, including the largest for-profit chain pharmacies in the country, has raised concerns about the integrity of the program,” Longo said.

Several hospital groups first raised the flag last month about some biopharma companies taking it upon themselves to police the program. In a letter to Azar, they said Eli Lilly and Co. had announced that, as of July 1, 2020, it would no longer provide 340B pricing on three of its drugs when purchased by 340B hospitals to be dispensed by contract pharmacies. The Indianapolis-based company suggested it may extend the policy to other drugs.

At about the same time, Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., sent letters to 340B entities asking them to submit contract pharmacy claims data for “commonly dispensed” Merck drugs so the company could prevent duplicate discounts, according to the hospital organizations. Paris-based Sanofi SA and Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland, sent similar letters demanding claims data.

The hospital letter also noted that Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., had announced that, as of Oct. 1, it would no longer offer 340B pricing to covered entities for any drugs dispensed through contract pharmacies.

In their letter this week to PhRMA, the senators said the trend doesn’t appear to be slowing. They cited a report indicating that six more manufacturers may begin conditioning 340B discounts on what they considered “excessive data requests.”

Both the House and the Senate have held numerous hearings on the 340B program in recent years, and various government officials and policy experts have testified that the program is in need of reform. When opening the third hearing the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee held on the program in 2018, Chair Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) noted the lack of consistent data to show how hospitals spend the money they save through the drug discount program.

"Data is necessary to demonstrate the value of the 340B program," he said at the time, "and Congress cannot evaluate the program, conduct oversight or consider changes to improve the program without more information."

Despite that recognition by lawmakers from both political parties, Congress has yet to require more oversight or accountability in the 340B program.