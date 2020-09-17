Intensive care scoring systems outperform miRNA in sepsis diagnosis

Sepsis is a medical problem for hospitals, causing numerous deaths among critically ill patients in intensive care units (ICUs). Early and accurate diagnosis is key to improving outcomes for sepsis patients. Numerous studies have tested various factors, such as acute phase proteins, cytokines and different scoring systems, but no universally accepted standard in clinical practice has been established. ICU scoring systems and microRNAs (miRNAs) have been discussed as potential sepsis biomarkers. Researchers at University Hospital Halle, Germany, and Leipzig University tested the suitability of miRNAs in sepsis diagnosis on proper validated and normalized data, such as absolute quantification using droplet digital polymerase chain reaction (ddPCR), and compared it to classical sepsis marker and ICU scores within the same group of patients. “In our study none of the examined miRNAs, neither the candidates derived from literature nor the candidates derived from sequencing, showed a diagnostic power superior to other parameters. Of the eight miRNAs tested, two miRNAs (miR-26b-5p and miR-193-3p) displayed a significant difference between septic and non-septic intensive care patients at time of admission to ICU. However, it should be noted that these miRNAs did not allow the differentiation between healthy volunteers and septic patients,” the authors wrote. They concluded that the diagnostic value of miRNAs in sepsis diagnosis is questionable. By contrast, a significantly increased sequential organ assessment (SOFA) score can indicate sepsis development, “especially if there is a clinically plausible suspicion of infection.” Their research was published online Sept. 16, 2020, in Diagnostics.

Report: AI falls short of potential in health care

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to disrupt the disease diagnosis process, but its current value proposition has not lived up to radiologists’ expectations. That’s the conclusion of report by market research firm Idtechex. To gain credibility as a decision support tool, AI must prove more reliable and accurate that humans. However, of more than 35 AI algorithms Idtechex tracked, only a few demonstrated superior sensitivity and specificity. Most of the AI algorithms performed comparable to human radiologists in disease diagnosis. The report – AI Medical Diagnostics 2020-2030: Image Recognition, Players, Clinical Applications, Forecasts – makes recommendations on what developers can do to help AI image recognition hype reach its full potential as a decision support tool for radiologists. Key to improving performance is increasing diversity in training data sets by including a wide array of disease and lesion types and other parameters. Including more negative cases in the training data will increase the algorithm’s specificity, the report says. “Low specificity is … a recurring issue, which can lead to overdiagnosis and costly unnecessary procedures.” Additionally, the report recommends using high-resolution images to optimize algorithm performance. “AI-driven methods for assessing or improving image quality are already commercialized,” the report states. “Companies focused on data quality hold a competitive advantage as dealing with high-resolution images heightens the reliability of AI-generated insights.”

Angiopoietin trouble can lead to lymphedema

Scientists at the University of Helsinki and the University of Louvain have identified Angiopoietin (ANGPT) mutations as a contributor to primary lymphedema. Edema, the accumulation of fluid in the limbs because of insufficient drainage of the lymph system, most often occurs as a result of damage to the lymph system, which can be due to diverse causes including medical treatments and parasite infections. Primary lymphedema is at least in part genetic, but although there are nearly 30 genes that have been identified as causal factors, those genes collectively can explain fewer than 30% of cases. In their work, the authors screened more than 500 study participants with primary lymphedema and identified gene deletions or mutations of ANGPT2 in five cases. ANGPT2 usually stimulates vessel growth through its receptors, TIE1 and TIE2. The authors concluded that their results “demonstrate that primary lymphedema can be associated with ANGPT2 mutations and provide insights into TIE1 and TIE2 activation mechanisms.” Their work appeared in the Sept. 9, 2020, issue of Science Translational Medicine.