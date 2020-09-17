Mississauga, Ontario-based Microbix Biosystems Inc. has applied to the TSX to extend the term of an aggregate of 7,413,052 common share purchase warrants that were issued in connection with Microbix’s October 2015 and October 2017 private placement financings. The warrants now entitle holders to purchase common shares of Microbix at prices from $0.36 to $0.55 until October 2020. Microbix has applied to the TSX to extend the warrant terms by one year. The term extensions will not be effective until Sept. 28 and all other warrant terms will remain unchanged. Microbix develops biological and technology solutions for human health and well-being.

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium-based Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company focused on the development of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions, reported results of its initial public offering of new shares, with the admission of all of its shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYXH. The final offering price for the offering has been set at €17 (US$20.15) per share, giving the company an initial market capitalization of approximately €364.21 million, or approximately €375.26 million (US$444 million) assuming the exercise in full of the over-allotment option. Gross proceeds for the company from the offering will amount to approximately €73.70 million, or approximately €84.75 million (US$100 million), assuming the exercise in full of the over-allotment option. Degroof Petercam NV/SA and Belfius Bank NV/SA acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in connection with the offering.

San Mateo, Calif.-based, RapidAI, a developer of advanced imaging technology for stroke, reported a $25 million series B round of funding by Lennertz & Co.