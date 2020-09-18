Amytrx Therapeutics Inc., of Nashville, Tenn., founded in 2014 but coming out of stealth now, is developing a therapeutic for treating multiple inflammatory, autoimmune and metabolic diseases. The time in stealth was dedicated to developing AMTX-100, Matt Gonda, Amyrx's CEO, president and co-founder, told BioWorld.

The chimeric, cell-penetrating, bifunctional nuclear transport modifier is described by Gonda as an “entirely new therapeutic approach” focused on reprogramming immune cell genomes to modulate chronic and acute inflammation. AMTX-100 has the ability to provide therapeutic activity without affecting “important housekeeping genes” that are essential for cell growth and viability, Gonda said.

The therapy is created to sidestep other approaches to treating chronic inflammatory diseases that inhibit inflammatory responses intracellularly or block a single pro-inflammatory pathway intracellularly. Those approaches, according to Amytrx, can lead to serious side effects and efficacy and patient safety issues.

Amytrx acquired AMTX-100 in an exclusive license from Vanderbilt University and then brought in an $11 million series A financing to bolster its pipeline. The FDA approved the company’s IND for treating mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in March.

The technology is the result of 25 years of research in the laboratory of Jacek J. Hawiger, distinguished professor of medicine and a professor of molecular physiology and biophysics at Vanderbilt. His areas of special interest include inflammation, innate immunity, biodefense and intracellular delivery of proteins and peptides.

AMTX-100 comes with preclinical animal studies showing a benefit in a range of disorders brought on by inflammation or metabolic stressors. The IND was bolstered by preclinical safety studies of inflammatory skin conditions that include psoriasis, rosacea, acne, herpes types 1 and 2, and shingles. The company said it would like to expand the platform into additional indications.

AMTX-100 is engineered to modulate nuclear transport of transcription factors involved in activating gene expression of key mediators of inflammation (TNFα, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-17, MCP-1, etc.) and metabolic syndrome (ChREBP and SREBP) by importin α/β complex and importin β, respectively. The anti-inflammatory peptide is bioengineered from human protein sequences and targets importins. Its active pharmaceutical ingredient is a 28-amino acid synthetic polypeptide.

The therapy is in a phase I/IIb trial for treating moderate atopic dermatitis. The study is designed to determine the maximum tolerable dose by maximum body surface area (BSA) percentage treated and to evaluate the efficacy of various concentrations of AMTX-100 vs. placebo.

The open-label, double-blind phase I calls for about 25 subjects with various treatable BSAs of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis to be treated in five cohorts. The multicenter, double-blind, randomized, dose-ranging study phase II ups the patient count to 120 subjects in three groups plus a placebo group with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, also with various BSA involvement. The patients will be randomized for treatment with three different concentrations of AMTX-100, ranging from 0.11% to 0.33% to 1.1%, vs. placebo.

The study, sponsored by Amytrx and backed by collaborator Amarex Clinical Research, began March 10 with an estimated completion date of Jan. 3.

The company’s preclinical program includes developing AMTX-100 into injectable, oral, eye drop and nasal spray versions. The phase I/IIa treatment is topical.

Amytrx said it is interested in collaborating with pharmaceutical and biotech partners plus clinical and research organizations. It also lists scalable manufacturing and favorable cost of goods as advantages in commercializing AMTX-100.

In a summary by DRG of the atopic dermatitis/atopic eczema market landscape that included the U.S., parts of Europe and Japan, $3.22 billion was spent on treatments in 2018 and that is expected to increase to $22.78 billion by 2028. Leaders in major markets in 2018, according to DRG, were Dupixent (dupilumab) from Sanofi SA/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eucrisa (crisaborole) from Pfizer Inc. and Elidel pimecrolimus from Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which is now Bausch Health Cos.

Strategic pricing of new and emerging therapies in the indication will be key in obtaining favorable formulary placement and optimal patient outcomes, DRG added.