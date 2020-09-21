Adicet Bio Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., which is developing allogeneic gamma-delta T-cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, said it has initiated an underwritten public offering of 4.5 million shares and intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares.

Graybug Vision Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., which is developing medicines to treat chronic diseases of the retina and optic nerve, has established terms for its IPO and plans to raise $75 million from the sale of 4.7 million shares at a price range of $15 to $17. The company’s ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissue for up to six months and potentially longer. The lead product candidate, GB-102, a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib malate, inhibits multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, with a six-month dosing regimen. The company said it is also using its technologies to develop GB-401, an injectable depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic prodrug, for primary open-angle glaucoma, with a dosing regimen of once every six months or longer, and GB-103, a longer-acting version of GB-102, designed to maintain therapeutic drug levels in the retinal tissue for 12 months with a single injection. The company is planning to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol GRAY.

Kronos Bio Inc., of San Mateo, Calif., has filed to raise up to $100 million from an IPO. Last month, it completed a private financing of approximately $155 million of convertible notes to help advance its lead spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, recently acquired from Foster City, Calif.-based Gilead Sciences Inc., including potentially into a registrational trial next year. It will also help support a second lead pipeline candidate, KB-0742, a differentiated CDK9 inhibitor, into a phase I/II trial for treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors. It plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol KRON.

Novellus Ltd., of Jerusalem, said it raised $57 million in a series C financing round led by Pontifax, and joined by Orbimed Advisors, HBM Healthcare Investments, Wellington Management, Cormorant Asset Management, Novartis Venture Fund and SR One, as well as existing investors. The proceeds will be used to fund the continued clinical development of lead program PLX-8394, a BRAF inhibitor, and to fund the expansion of its pipeline based on the company’s functional genomics platform.

Orphazyme A/S, of Copenhagen, said it has begun a global offering of up to 7.61 million new ordinary shares, consisting of an IPO of American depositary shares (ADSs) and a concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe. In addition, the company expects to grant BofA Securities, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities, as representatives of the several underwriters in the offering, acting severally and not jointly, an option to subscribe for and purchase additional ordinary shares, which may be in the form of ADSs, up to a number corresponding to 15% of the total number of ordinary shares in the offering. The company has applied to list the ADSs on Nasdaq under the symbol ORPH.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranbury, N.J., a precision oncology company involved in the discovery and development of small-molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations, has established terms for its $125 million IPO, planning to sell 7.4 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18. In August, it completed a $70 million series D financing. The company plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol PMVP.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc., of Wilmington, Del., has set terms for its IPO and plans to raise $150 million by offering 8.3 million shares at a price range of $17 to $19. It recently completed a $50 million series C financing round led by the company’s two existing institutional investors, including Orbimed Advisors LLC, and a new investor, Fidelity Management & Research Co. LLC. The proceeds are being used to support the growth and advancement of its product pipeline, including lead product candidates PRMT5 inhibitors PRT-543 and PRT-811, and PRT-1419, a selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein MCL1. The company is evaluating PRT-543 in a phase I trial with an initial focus in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies, and PRT-811 in a phase I trial in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme. Prelude is also initiating clinical trial activities for PRT-1419 in selected hematological malignancies. The company plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol PRLD.

Spruce Biosciences Inc., of San Francisco, has filed to conduct an $86 million IPO and plans to list on Nasdaq under the symbol SPRB. In February, the company raised $88 million in a series B financing. It is developing therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases, and its lead product is tildacerfont, targeting classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and other conditions. The company said it has initiated a phase IIb trial in adult patients with classic CAH with poor disease control and expects top-line results in the fourth quarter of next year or the first quarter of 2022. A second phase IIb trial is also in progress in adult patients with classic CAH with good disease control focused on glucocorticoid reduction, and top-line results are expected in the first half of 2022.