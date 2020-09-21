Privately held Alaxia SAS, of Lyon, France, said it will collaborate with the University of Padova’s Department of Molecular Medicine to test in vitro the virucidal effect of the antimicrobial compound ALX-009 against SARS-CoV-2. The company’s lead compound, ALX-009, is an antimicrobial product originally developed for cystic fibrosis patients to fight antibiotic multiresistant gram-negative bacteria. It combines two endogenous substances, the hypothiocyanite ion and the protein lactoferrin. Both compounds are normally present in healthy people as part of the body’s first line of defense against microbes.

Cend Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, said it acquired Impilo Therapeutics Inc., of Rajajinagar, India, to create a platform for targeted tissue penetrating delivery of nucleic acid-based medicines to treat solid tumor cancers. The acquisition brings Cend additional targeting capabilities and nanoparticle technologies, including fusogenic nanoparticles that can deliver payloads of nucleic acid-based drugs directly into the cytosol compartment of cells. No terms were announced.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Partners, of Waltham, Mass., said it will collaborate with Cambridge, U.K.-based Astrazeneca plc and the University of Nebraska Medical Center to use standardized plasma protein profiling workflows, including Thermo Fisher’s newly developed ultra-high-throughput plasma protein profiling workflow, for biomarker discovery in a range of conditions. The standardized workflows consist of automated sample preparation for untargeted and targeted methods.

Biocurepharm Korea, of Daejeon, Korea, said it entered a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with S&R Biopharm, of Sofia, Bulgaria, to manufacture CD19 CAR T in Bulgaria and sell to the Eastern European market, including Poland, Turkey and Bulgaria. Biocurepharm will be required to transfer its manufacturing technology of CD19 CAR T for the designated markets. Biocurepharm specializes in biosimilars.

Daré Bioscience Inc., of San Diego, said it received the final $900,000 in funding under its current grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The grant payment will support ongoing development activities for Daré’s investigational user-controlled, long-acting reversible contraceptive, DARE-LARC1. Development of DARE-LARC1 has been supported by approximately $19.5 million in grant funding from the foundation prior to this disbursement. The technology underpinning DARE-LARC1 is designed to store and deliver therapeutic doses over months or years in a single implant and was developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Dcprime BV, of Leiden, the Netherlands, and Glycotope GmbH, of Berlin, will extend their partnership combining Dcprime’s relapse vaccine platform and Glycotope’s antitumor antibody platform to develop novel immunotherapeutic approaches in oncology. Under the expanded agreement, a therapeutic antibody program has been selected from Glycotope’s portfolio to be further evaluated in preclinical studies to potentially treat a broad range of solid tumors.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc., of New York, said it entered a sponsored research agreement with George Washington University to develop an in vitro diagnostic device with the potential for testing by patients anywhere to allow public health professionals to immediately detect SARS-CoV-2 via a mobile device as an aid in the diagnosis of the COVID-19 infection. The device, which is based upon intellectual property rights licensed by Hoth from George Washington, is a nanohole array based plasmonic system being designed for high sensitivity and specificity for detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The device uses a thin sheet of gold coated with virus-specific proteins that can bind with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Locate Bio Ltd., of Nottingham, U.K., disclosed the in-licensing of multiple late-stage orthobiologics assets from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RSCI) University of Medicine and Health Sciences. The technologies developed by the RCSI’s tissue engineering research group have extensive preclinical and human data demonstrating their effectiveness in the treatment of hard and soft tissues, the company said. Terms were not disclosed.

Macrogenics Inc., of Rockville, Md., will receive a $15 million milestone from its partner Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del., for the initiation of a phase III study of retifanlimab (MGA-012), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, in patients with metastatic squamous and nonsquamous non-small-cell lung cancer.

Mind Medicine Inc., of New York, is evaluating an expanded U.S. investor base through an up-listing on the Nasdaq market. The firm has submitted an application to list its subordinate voting shares. Canaccord Genuity Corp. is serving as financial advisor.

Oncology Venture A/S, of Horsholm, Denmark, said it will change its company name to Allarity Therapeutics and will significantly restructure its board to align with the company’s current and long-term strategy. The moves are subject to approval of shareholders at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting in October. The changes come as part of a shift toward commercialization for the U.S. oncology and financial markets, while the company maintains its roots and laboratory headquarters in Denmark.

Pharmabcine Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea, signed a partnership with Samsung Biologics Co., of Incheon, South Korea, for the development and manufacturing of PMC-403, a next-generation therapeutic antibody candidate to treat neovascular disorders. Samsung will provide the full scope of its services, from cell line development, process development, cGMP clinical manufacturing to IND filing support. PMC-403 is an agonistic antibody that binds to the human Tie2 receptor. It’s in development for non-ocular and ocular pathological vessel-related diseases, and is expected to enter the clinic in 2022.

Precision Biosciences Inc., of Durham, N.C., and Springworks Therapeutics Inc., of Stamford, Conn., signed a clinical trial collaboration agreement. PBCAR-269A, Precision’s wholly owned investigational allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy candidate targeting B-cell maturation antigen, will be evaluated in combination with nirogacestat, Springworks’ investigational gamma-secretase inhibitor in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In June, Precision started a phase I/IIa study with the compound.

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA, of Geneva, and Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa., completed their partnership agreement for the commercialization of RLF-100 (aviptadil) worldwide. The two organizations have agreed to share all profits from sales of RLF-100 for all indications related to COVID-19 and potentially other respiratory indications on a global basis. They have agreed that Neurorx will lead commercialization in the U.S., Canada and Israel, while Relief will lead commercialization in Europe and the rest of the world. Profits from sales will be allocated to Relief and Neurorx on a 50-50 basis in the U.S., Canada and Israel, 85/15 (in favor of Relief) in Europe, and 80/20 (in favor of Relief) in all other territories.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto, received the final set of prototypes for its psilocybin oral thin-film product. The company is preparing to scale for manufacturing for future clinical trials.

Sojournix Inc., of Waltham, Mass., highlighted the publication of results from a phase I proof-of-mechanism study of SJX-653 in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. SJX-653 is a highly selective neurokinin 3 antagonist in clinical development as a non-hormonal once-daily treatment for moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause, commonly called hot flashes. The company said the data are likely to translate into an effective once-a-day medication.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., of Osaka, Japan, will evaluate Boston-based Elektrofi Inc.’s microparticle-based formulation technology using a nondisclosed plasma protein to engineer high-concentration, low-viscosity samples. Initially, Takeda will evaluate the storage stability and particle properties of protein microparticles produced and will evaluate stability and formulations with high protein concentrations of the target protein. Financial terms of the agreement and milestones were not disclosed.

Xbiotech Inc., of Austin, Texas, is developing a new candidate therapy it calls Fluvid for treating illness caused by combined infections with influenza and COVID-19. It will combine Xbiotech’s influenza True Human antibodies together with its recently discovered COVID-19 antibodies into a single treatment. Fluvid could be used to provide immunity to infection or to treat infections once they have occurred.