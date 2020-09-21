Here’s a quick review of our lead stories from Sept. 14-18, 2020. Missed an issue? You can find all the back issues here.

No survival signal but Actemra reduced ventilation use in COVID-19 study

DUBLIN – Genentech has succeeded where Sanofi SA and its partner, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., have failed, in obtaining some sort of a positive signal from a clinical trial of an interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitor in COVID-19. Genentech, a subsidiary of Basel, Switzerland-based Roche Holding AG, reported Sept. 18 that hospitalized patients who received Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) plus standard of care were 44% less likely to require mechanical ventilation than those on standard of care only. The treatment did not improve survival, however.

Doubling down: Moderna strikes deals with Vertex and Chiesi

While its mRNA COVID-19 vaccination effort gets the most attention these days, Moderna Inc. is also moving in other directions as the company will lead mRNA discovery programs drawn from its early stage pipeline in new collaborations with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Italy’s Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA.

European Commission president announces plan for EU version of BARDA

LONDON – The EU is to set up an equivalent to the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), after coming under criticism from pharma companies about Europe’s inability to swiftly seal advance purchase agreements for COVID-19 vaccines.

Marinus shares bloom after phase III Marigold trial shows benefit in rare genetic epilepsy disorder

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) climbed 51.7% to close at $3.20 on Sept. 15 following news that the company's sole clinical asset, ganaxolone, met the primary endpoint of its phase III Marigold study in CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), a rare genetic condition that can leave children unable to walk, talk or feed themselves. Management expects to file an NDA for the drug around mid-2021, followed by an MAA by the end of the third quarter of 2021. If the NDA is approved, Marinus would have the first drug approved for the treatment of CDD and may be eligible to receive a priority review voucher from the FDA, it said.

Carry on studying: Astrazeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial resumes

The Astrazeneca plc and Oxford University phase III trial of their adenovirus-based coronavirus vaccine is back up and running in the U.K. after a week’s worth of study and decision-making. The company said it still plans to report data from the study by the end of this year.