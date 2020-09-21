Company Product Description Indication Status

Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif. Sotorasib (AMG-510) K-Ras GTPase inhibitor Non-small-cell lung cancer Data on 59 people with advanced disease from phase I cohort of Codebreak 100 study showed confirmed objective response rate (ORR) and disease control rates (DCRs) of 35.3% and 91.2%, respectively, in 34 heavily pretreated patients at 960-mg daily dose; activity seen across all dose levels in those with NSCLC, with confirmed ORR of 32.2% and DCR of 88.1% and median duration of response of 10.9 months; median progression-free survival in treated patients was 6.3 months; full phase I data published in The New England Journal of Medicine

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Tagrisso (osimertinib) EGFR antagonist; tyrosine kinase inhibitor Non-small-cell lung cancer Prespecified exploratory analysis of Adaura phase III trial showed 82% reduction in risk of CNS disease recurrence or death (p<0.0001) in adjuvant treatment of people with early-stage (IB, II and IIIA) EGFR-mutated disease

Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany Vitrakvi (larotrectinib) TRK inhibitor Solid tumors Integrated dataset of 175 adults and children with non-primary CNS TRK fusion cancer showed overall response rate (ORR) of 78%, with 19% (n=33) complete responses, 59% (n=103) partial responses (PRs) and 13% (n=23) with stable disease; ORR in 14 with CNS metastases was 71%; at median follow-up of 13.8 months, median progression-free survival was 36.8 months and median overall survival was not reached after 15.3 months of follow-up

Berg LLC, of Framingham, Mass. BPM 31510-IV (ubidecarenone) BCL-2 modulator; caspase-3 stimulator Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma Half of adequately treated population (n=9/18) had best overall response rate of stable disease (SD) and 8/18 (44%) had SD at end of cycle 2; of proteins differentially expressed in buffy coat in phase I cohort with increasing or decreasing tumor size, 2 were differentially expressed in phase II patients between responders and those with progressive disease; 2 proteins predictive of overall survival were identified

Blueprint Medicines Corp., of Cambridge, Mass. Gavreto (pralsetinib) RET inhibitor Medullary thyroid cancer In advanced RET-mutant disease, in 53 people previously treated with Cabometyx (cabozantinib, Exelixis Inc.) or vandetanib, overall response rate (ORR) was 60% and disease control rate (DCR) was 96%; median duration of response (DOR) and median progression-free survival (PFS) were not reached; in 19 systemic treatment-naïve patients ineligible for standard therapy, confirmed ORR was 74%, DCR was 100% and median DOR and PFS were not reached

Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York, Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif., and Ipsen SA, of Paris Opdivo (nivolumab) + Cabometyx (cabozantinib) PD-1 inhibitor + tyrosine kinase inhibitor Renal cell carcinoma In pivotal phase III CheckMate -9ER trial, combination reduced risk of death by 40% vs. sunitinib (p=0.0010; median overall survival not reached in either arm) and median progression-free survival, trial's primary endpoint, was 16.6 months vs. 8.3 months, respectively (p<0.0001); combo's objective response rate was 56% vs. 27% for sunitinib, and 8% vs. 5%, respectively, achieved complete response

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Verzenio (abemaciclib) Inhibitor of CDK4/6 Breast cancer Interim data from phase III MonarchE study testing combination with standard adjuvant endocrine therapy (ET) in patients with HR+, HER2-negative, high-risk early disease showed 25% reduction in risk of breast cancer recurrence vs. standard adjuvant ET alone (p=0.0096); results consistent across all prespecified subgroups and correspond to 3.5% different between arms (92.2% for Verzenio and 88.7% for control) at 2 years

Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif. Cabometyx (cabozantinib) + Tecentriq (atezolizumab, Roche Holding AG) Tyrosine kinase inhibitor + PD-L1 inhibitor Renal cell carcinoma In clear cell RCC expansion cohort from Cosmic-021 trial, at median follow-up of 25.8 months for cabo 40-mg dose group, objective response rate (ORR), primary endpoint for expansion cohorts, was 53% with 1 complete response; disease control rate (DCR) was 94%, median progression-free survival (PFS) was 19.5 months and median duration of response (DOR) was not reached; at median follow-up of 15.3 months for cabo 60-mg dose group, ORR was 58% with 4 complete responses; DCR was 92%, median PFS was 15.1 months and median DOR for responding patients was 15.4 months; in non-clear cell expansion cohort, at median follow-up of 13 months, ORR was 33%, DCR was 93%, median PFS was 9.5 months and median DOR was 8.3 months

Genentech Inc., unit of Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Tecentriq (atezolizumab) PD-L1 inhibitor Triple-negative breast cancer In phase III IMpassion031 combination study with chemotherapy vs. placebo + chemotherapy, pathological complete response was seen in 57.6% in treatment arm vs. 41.1% in placebo arm (1-sided p=0.0044, significance boundary = 0.0184) in intent-to-treat population

Genentech Inc., unit of Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Tecentriq (atezolizumab) PD-L1 inhibitor Triple-negative breast cancer Phase III IMpassion130 combination study with nab-paclitaxel vs. placebo + nab-paclitaxel in first-line metastatic disease in PD-L1-positive patients showed increase of 7.5 months in median overall survival (OS) for study drug vs. placebo; no significant difference in OS seen between treatment groups in intent-to-treat population

Genentech Inc., unit of Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Tecentriq (atezolizumab) PD-L1 inhibitor Triple-negative breast cancer Phase III IMpassion131 combination study with paclitaxel vs. placebo + paclitaxel in first-line metastatic disease did not show significant improvement in progression-free survival in PD-L1-positive population

Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. (Chi-Med), of Hong Kong Surufatinib Angio-immuno kinase inhibitor Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors Phase III Sanet-p trial, stopped early for meeting primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), showed median PFS was 10.9 months for study drug vs. 3.7 months for placebo (p=0.0011); objective response rates were 19.2%1 for 104 efficacy evaluable participants in treatment group vs. 1.9% for 53 efficacy evaluable in placebo group, with disease control rate of 80.8% vs. 66%, respectively

Immunomedics Inc., of Morris Plains, N.J. Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) Trop-2 inhibitor Triple-negative breast cancer Confirmatory phase III Ascent study in metastatic disease showed statistically significant median overall survival of 12.1 months vs. 6.7 months for chemotherapy (p<0.0001); study drug also showed statistically significant improvement in overall response (35%) and clinical benefit rates (45%) vs. chemotherapy (5% and 9%, respectively), with 10 complete responses (4%) vs. 2 (1%) for placebo

Immunomedics Inc., of Morris Plains, N.J. Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) Trop-2 inhibitor Urothelial cancer Cohort 1 from pivotal phase II Trophy U-01 study in metastatic disease showed 27% overall response rate and 5.9-month median duration of response, with 6 complete responses (5%) and 25 partial responses (22%)

Innovent Biologics Inc., of San Francisco, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Tyvyt (sintilimab) + Alimta (pemetrexed) PD-1 inhibitor + platinum chemotherapy Non-small-cell lung cancer Biomarker findings from Orient-11 study in first-line advanced or recurrent nonsquamous disease showed higher gene expression of MHC-II antigen presentation pathway was associated with longer progression-free survival (p=0.0041)

Innovent Biologics Inc., of San Francisco, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Tyvyt (sintilimab) PD-1 inhibitor Non-small-cell lung cancer Updated analysis of Orient-12 combination study with gemcitabine and platinum chemotherapy in first-line advanced or metastatic squamous disease showed median progression-free survival (PFS) assessed by IRRC was 5.5 months for study drug combination vs. 4.9 months for placebo (p< 0.00001) and assessed by investigators was 6.7 months for sintilimab combination vs. 4.9 months for placebo (p< 0.00001)

Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., of Raritan, N.J., part of Johnson & Johnson Amivantamab Bispecific antibody targeting EGFR and MET mutations Non-small-cell lung cancer Interim results from phase I Chrysalis study in combination with third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor lazertinib in patients whose disease has EGFR exon 19 deletions or L858R mutations showed in treatment-naïve group, 20 patients receiving combination achieved 100% overall response rate; among 45 osimertinib-relapsed, chemotherapy-naïve patients, combination resulted in 36% ORR, with 1 complete response and 15 partial responses, for a clinical benefit rate of 60%

Macrogenics Inc., of Rockville, Md. MGD-019 Bispecific PD-1/CTLA4 DART molecule Advanced solid tumors Data from dose-escalation portion of phase I trial showed sustained peripheral PD-1 blockade evident at doses ≥ 1 mg/kg, with dose-dependent up-regulation of inducible co-stimulator (ICOS) molecule evident in treated patients; of 18 evaluable patients who received doses ≥ 3 mg/kg as of July 21, 2020, cutoff date, 4 objective responses reported, including a confirmed complete response in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, confirmed partial responses in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer and metastatic type AB thymoma, and an unconfirmed partial response in serous fallopian tube carcinoma

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Anti-PD-1 antibody Locally advanced or metastatic esophageal and gastroesophageal junction cancer Data from pivotal phase III Keynote-590 study showed combination with platinum-based chemotherapy in first-line patients significantly improved overall survival, reducing risk of death by 27% (p<0.0001) vs. chemotherapy; combo improved progression-free survival, reducing risk of disease progression or death by 35% (p<0.0001)

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Anti-PD-1 antibody Melanoma Updated findings from phase III EORTC1325/Keynote-054 study as adjuvant therapy in resected, high-risk stage III disease showed with 3.5 years of follow-up, trial met key secondary endpoint of distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS), reducing risk of distant metastasis or death by 40% vs. placebo (p<0.001), with 3.5-year DMFS rates of 65.3% and 49.4%, respectively; treatment demonstrated a sustained recurrence-free survival (RFS) benefit vs. placebo across stage IIIA, IIIB and IIIC melanoma, with 3.5-year RFS rates of 59.8% vs. 41.4% for placebo (p<0.001)

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Anti-PD-1 antibody Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer 5-year survival results from pivotal Keynote-024 study showed sustained, long-term survival benefit and durable responses vs. chemotherapy as first-line treatment in patients whose tumors express PD-L1 with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations; overall survival rate was 31.9% vs. 16.3% for chemotherapy, and Keytruda reduced risk of death by 38% vs. chemotherapy with median OS of 26.3 months vs. 13.4 months

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. MK-4830 Anti-ILT4 therapy Advanced solid tumors Phase I data showed acceptable safety profile and early signals of antitumor activity; preliminary efficacy data showed objective response rate of 24% in combination with Keytruda; all responses occurred in heavily pretreated patients, including 5 who had progressed on prior anti-PD-1 therapy

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. MK-6482 Oral HIF-2α inhibitor Clear cell renal cell carcinoma and other tumors Phase II data from 61 treatment-naïve patients with VHL-associated RCC showed confirmed objective response rate of 36.1%; all responses were partial responses, and 38% of patients had stable disease; median time to response was 31.1 weeks and median duration of response was not yet reached; 91.8% of patients had a decrease in size of target lesions

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. Vibostolimab (MK-7684) Anti-TIGIT therapy Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer Phase Ib cohort expansion data showed combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) demonstrated objective response rate of 29% and median progression-free survival of 5.4 months; median duration of response not reached; among patients whose tumors express PD-L1, ORR was 46%, median PFS was 8.4 months

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., and Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Lynparza (olaparib) PARP inhibitor Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer Final results from phase III Profound study demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) vs. enzalutamide or abiraterone in men with BRCA1/2 or ATM gene mutations; in key secondary endpoint, Lynparza reduced risk of death by 31% vs. enzalutamide or abiraterone (p=0.0175); median OS was 19.1 months vs. 14.7 months

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., and Eisai Co. Ltd., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Lenvima (lenvatinib) Anti-PD-1 antibody and multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor Melanoma Data from phase II Leap-004 study showed objective response rate of 21.4% in patients with unresectable or advanced melanoma who had previously progressed on an anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., and Eisai Co. Ltd., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Lenvima (lenvatinib) Anti-PD-1 antibody and multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor Multiple tumor types Data from phase II Leap-005 study showed combination resulted in objective response rate from 9.7%-32.3% in previously treated patients with triple-negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer (non-microsatellite instability-high/mismatch repair proficient, glioblastoma multiforme and biliary tract cancer

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland Spartalizumab (PDR-001) Immunotherapy Melanoma Results from phase III Combi-I trial in treatment-naive patients with advanced BRAF V600 mutation-positive cutaneous disease showed median progression-free survival of 16.2 months for PDR-001 combined with Tafinlar (dabrafenib) and Mekinist (trametinib) vs. 12 months for patients receiving Tafinlar/Mekinist alone (p=0.042); overall response rate was 68.5% for triple combo vs. 64.2% for Tafinlar/Mekinist alone; median duration of response for the triple therapy not reached at 2-year data cutoff, compared to 20.7 months with Tafinlar/Mekinist

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland Piqray (alpelisib) Phosphoinositide-3 kinase alpha inhibitor Advanced breast cancer Final analysis from phase III Solar-1 trial in HR+, HER2-negative disease harboring PIK3 mutation showed improvement in overall survival of 8 months for Piqray plus fulvestrant vs. fulvestrant alone (p=0.15); a more than 14-month OS improvement observed in patients with lung or liver metastases (37.2 months vs. 22.9 months)

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego TK-216 Small-molecule inhibitor of E26 transformation-specific family of oncoproteins Relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma Interim phase I data for 15 evaluable patients treated at recommended phase II dose showed, at Aug. 13, 2020, data cutoff, 2 achieved complete responses, including 1 surgical CR; 5 patients had stable disease, for disease control rate of 47%

Ose Immunotherapeutics SA, of Nantes, France Tedopi Neoepitope-based cancer vaccine Non-small-cell lung cancer Results from Step-1 of phase III study in patients after failure of previous checkpoint inhibitor treatments showed 1-year overall survival rate in modified intent-to-treat (ITT) population was 46%, 10% higher than standard-of-care chemotherapy (SoC); 1-year OS rate confirmed at 47.5% in modified per protocol population vs. SoC at 34.4%; median overall survival in ITT population was 9.8 months vs. 8.7 months for SoC (p=0.17); median overall survival difference statistically significant in targeted per-protocol population (11.1 months vs. 8.7 months; p=0.037)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston PRS-343 4-1BB/HER2 bispecific antibody HER2-positive solid tumors Phase I data showed durable clinical benefit in active dose cohorts, including a confirmed complete response, in heavily pretreated patients across multiple tumor types; significant expansion of CD8+ T cells in the tumor microenvironment of responders and a substantial increase of soluble 4-1BB were observed in the active dose cohorts, suggesting 4-1BB-mediated target engagement driving clinical benefit

Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. Libtayo (cemiplimab) PD-1 inhibitor Locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer Further phase III data in patients whose tumor cells expressed PD-L1, including those whose cancers had confirmed PD-L1 expression of ≥50%, at median follow-up of 13 months, showed 32% reduced risk of death vs. platinum-doublet chemotherapy (p=0.0022); 22-months median overall survival; 41% reduced risk of disease progression (p=0.0001); 37% objective response rate

Seattle Genetics Inc., of Bothell, Wash., and Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark Tisotumab vedotin Tissue factor inhibitor Cervical cancer Pivotal phase II InnovaTV 204 trial showed 24% confirmed objective response rate, including 7 participants (7%) with complete response and 17 (17%) with partial response; after median follow-up of 10 months, median duration of response was 8.3 months; median progression-free survival (PFS) was 4.2 months and 6-month PFS was 30%; median overall survival (OS) was 12.1 months and 6-month OS was 79%

Veru Inc., of Miami VERU-111 Oral microtubule-targeting agent that inhibits alpha and beta tubulin Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer Data from phase Ib study in 39 men who have failed at least 1 androgen receptor-targeting agent showed 6/10 had PSA declines, while 4/10 had ≥ 30% and 2/10 ≥ 50% declines compared to their 21-day cycle baseline; objective tumor responses seen in 2/10, and 7/10 had stable disease; median duration of treatment without radiographic progression was greater than 11+ months