LONDON - Scenic Biotech BV has signed up Genentech as first partner for its high-throughput platform for identifying genetic modifiers that can suppress or even completely block the effect of a disease-causing mutated gene, as starting points for drug discovery and development.

Under the terms of the agreement, Scenic will identify modifiers in undisclosed therapeutic areas, with Genentech, part of the Roche Group, having an option to take multiple targets into development. Amsterdam, the Netherlands-based Scenic will receive an up-front payment, target selection fees, development milestones and royalties on any marketed products. The total value could exceed $375 million.

“This is a strategic partnership, an external validation, and a way to expand the platform beyond what we can do internally,” said Sebastian Nijman, co-founder and chief scientific officer of Scenic. Reaching the headline figure will depend on how many targets are picked up by Genentech. “We think [$375 million] is a moderate estimate,” Nijman told BioWorld.

Genetic modifiers, also known as disease suppressors, are coming to be recognized as a new class of targets. In its internal programs, Scenic is taking forward modifiers it has discovered in rare diseases, immuno-oncology and inflammation.

The modifier genes are identified using haploid human cell lines with only one copy of each gene. That makes it easier to engineer knockouts. Using haploid cell models of a disease state, genetic wiring maps of all the genes and gene-to-gene interactions involved in the disease phenotype can be produced.

Based on that, it is possible to systematically identify genes with the ability to suppress processes driving the disease.

Sebastian Nijman, co-founder and chief scientific officer, Scenic Biotech

Those modifier genes are not all druggable, but Scenic has found ones that are.

“We’ve now looked at over a dozen or so rare inherited diseases. We have uncovered new biology, and for several, good targets that are druggable,” Nijman said. “I think it’s fair to say the technology has overdelivered and we have made substantial progress.”

The deal with Genentech reflects that, said Nijman. “It shows it’s not just us. Others believe the platform is good. We couldn’t have hoped for a better first partner than Genentech.”

As one example of what the technology is capable of, Scenic has identified several undisclosed druggable modifiers of the rare lipid storage disorder Niemann Pick type C, and is working on targets in other inherited metabolic disorders, including Barth syndrome. That rare disorder causes cardio- and skeletal myopathies, neutropenia and growth retardation. The biology is linked to many other diseases, Nijman noted. “The molecular underpinning relates to pathways that are also dysregulated in other metabolic disorders,” he said. Scenic is doing further work to read across from rare diseases to more common conditions.

The lead in-house program, CD47/QPTCL, is in late-stage preclinical development. Scenic and its academic collaborators have shown inhibitors of QPTCL, (glutaminyl-peptide cyclotransferase-like protein) can prevent expression of functional CD47 on cancer cells, blocking that innate immune checkpoint, and causing cancer cells to be phagocytosed by macrophages.

Scenic is now developing a series of proprietary chemical inhibitors against QPTCL and has filed a patent application.

The company believes targeting QPTCL may overcome shortcomings of using anti-CD47 antibodies to block the escape of cancer cells from macrophage-mediated phagocytosis. In particular, CD47 is widely expressed on healthy cells, leading to dose-limiting hematological toxicities. Consistent with the idea that QPTCL inhibitors are unlikely to have severe side effects, QPTCL knockout mice are viable and healthy.

QPTCL inhibitors may have applications beyond cancer. For example, atherosclerosis is associated with up-regulation of CD47.

In June, Scenic was awarded €3.1 million (US$3.6 million) in government funding to take the CD47/QPTCL program up to IND filing.

At that point, Scenic intends to partner the program. “We are very much driven to develop our own internal pipeline, but also to look to partner bigger indications,” Nijman said.

Scenic raised $8.4 million in its series A in June 2017. Building on the Genentech agreement, the company expects to form more partnerships, both for access to the technology platform, and to take forward some of the internally generated programs, said Oscar Izeboud, CEO.

The money raised to date is a far cry from Scenic’s U.S. counterpart, Maze Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco, which arrived on the scene last February with $191 million, to combine large-scale biobank data with functional genomics, delve into how modifier genes confer protection, and see if they can be drugged.

Scenic has a different approach, Izeboud said. “We have programs to partner, and more coming up. The U.S. model is to raise $191 million. Ours is very different. We’ve been very creative and clever in generating value.”