HONG KONG – Chinese biotech companies, long in-licensors of innovative biopharma assets for the region, have started to reverse the flow by out-licensing domestically generated candidates to global players. The changing tide signals China’s innovation in the life sciences is bearing fruit. But the country’s efforts isn’t without complication, shadowed now by tense relations with the U.S.

Traditionally, Chinese biopharma companies bring in assets from foreign players to quickly expand their pipeline and establish their presence in the industry. In-house discovery has been a weak point for many. Data from Cortellis shows that China’s overall in-licensing of overseas assets has grown consistently during the past few years, and 29% of the assets licensed are from the U.S. In the 10 biggest in-licensing deals made by Chinese companies last year, most of the licensees were U.S. companies. Around 70% of the deals in China involve licensing.

But a handful of Chinese players have stood out for their internally discovered novel assets., leading in recent months to high-profile China-sourced out-licensing deals that are contributing ever more evidence to an innovation-driven flow of assets from China rather than just into the country from abroad.

I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., for example, licensed its homegrown anti-CD47 antibody, lemzoparlimab, to Abbvie Inc. in a $2 billion deal this month. With an up-front payment of $180 million and milestone payments of up to $1.74 billion, I-Mab said this is the largest out-licensing and global partnership transaction executed by a China-based biotech.

“This collaboration also allows for potential partnership on future CD47-related therapeutic agents, including CD47-based bispecific antibodies and combination therapies with lemzoparlimab and Abbvie’s Venclexta (venetoclax),” I-Mab founder Jingwu Zang told BioWorld, implying more deals could come in the future.

Industry insiders in China hailed the high-profile deal as evidence of China’s rise in the global biotech scene. “The [I-Mab and Abbvie] deal says a lot for the company. It’s a transformational milestone for I-Mab itself and a landmark for the industry,” Fu Wei, the founder and CEO of CBC Group, told BioWorld.

He said he believes Chinese companies are catching up to global standards and that the trend will continue after taking some time to achieve. “Reversing the flow in the other direction takes years,” said Fu. But “all of the things needed are lining up: investors are becoming mature, capital market listing regulations [for HKEX and Shanghai’s STAR board] are improving, the regulators are transparent and encouraging of innovation, the talent pool is growing. It’s all growing in the right direction.”

I-Mab is the latest Chinese biotech player to have licensed out an internally discovered asset to foreign players. Eight similar deals have been made since the beginning of this year.

Last month, Innovent Biologics Inc. out-licensed the ex-China rights of its PD-1 drug Tyvyt (sintilimab) to Eli Lilly and Co. in a $1.03 billion deal that grew from its pact with the U.S. firm in 2015. Tyvyt was co-developed by Innovent and Lilly in China.

Innovent’s chief financial officer, Ronnie Ede, described the expanded deal as historic. “This is the largest [deal] for a late-stage PD-1 asset to be licensed to a multinational company,” Ede told BioWorld previously. “This is the only [PD-1 inhibitor] to actually find a global partner to take it on to a global basis," he said.

In the same month, diabetes specialist Hua Medicine Ltd. received ¥300 million (US$44.3 million) up front from Bayer AG for the global pharma to commercialize dorzagliatin, a first-in-class dual-acting glucokinase activator for type 2 diabetes, in China. Additional payments from Bayer could reach up to ¥4.18 billion.

These high-profile deals follow Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Ltd. out-licensing ex-China rights to its third-generation EGFR inhibitor, almonertinib, to Eqrx Inc. in a $100 million deal, and Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. granting ex-greater China rights to its SARS-CoV-2 JS-016 neutralizing antibodies to Eli Lilly.

Smaller deals of the same nature this year include Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd. licensing out the Korea rights to its PD-1 inhibitor, camrelizumab; Henlius granting rights in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to its trastuzumab biosimilar; and Innovent out-licensing the commercial rights for its bevacizumab biosimilar in the U.S. and Canada.

An accelerating pace?

“China’s multi-decade innovation drive is now bearing fruit,” Helen Chen, managing director and head of China and Asia Life Sciences at L.E.K. Consulting, told BioWorld previously. “We are seeing startup biopharmas coming up with novel compounds and working on novel targets. This is why international companies are increasingly scouting China for products to license or partner.”

The growth of Chinese biotech companies will likely only be faster from here on, said CBC Group’s Fu, pointing out that I-Mab took only four years to get to its recent $2 billion deal as an example.

Biotech executives feel the same way. Zheng Lihua, chief business officer of two-year old startup Anheart Therapeutics Co. Ltd., told BioWorld that indigenous innovation in China “is really coming up.”

“A lot of researchers and scientists are now doing very good research in China in both basic science and drug development,” he said. “We see in the news that Innovent licensed the ex-China rights of their PD-1 antibody to Eli Lilly. This really says something. Even though many companies are studying PD-1 antibodies, not many can do it right.”

Shifting winds

Despite the positive developments, constantly fluctuating U.S.-China tensions have dampened cross-border biotech deals. Zheng, also a life sciences attorney in the U.S., told BioWorld that Chinese investment in U.S. biotech has diminished significantly since CFIUS took effect.

“All the players became scared. For example, Fosun Pharma stopped all its investment, then venture investments as well as many other funds did, too. That’s a big impact,” he said. “If we consider China’s biotech innovation’s connection to U.S. technology, there might be some impacts,” he added.

The fallout has spread from cross-border deals to research, too. Last week, the Trump administration revoked visas for Chinese students and researchers deemed to be a security risk. U.S. authorities also accused Chinese researchers of stealing biotech research.

Even so, Chinese biotech executives remain hopeful about how the strained relations between the two countries will impact China’s biotech innovation.

“The political situation can be changed by the government of the time. With the upcoming presidential election, all these difficulties we’re conceptualizing could be eased,” Anheart’s chief medical officer, Bing Yan, told BioWorld. “But, no matter how the political situation unfolds, science will still proceed.”