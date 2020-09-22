Shares of Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) fell to an all-time low on Sept. 22 after top-line results of the phase II trial, Signal, found its SEMA4D inhibitor, pepinemab, failed to improve measures of cognition in people with early manifest Huntington's disease (HD) following 18 months of treatment.

Key cognitive endpoints in the would-be pivotal study were "trending towards but did not reach statistical significance," the company said. Despite the outcome, Vaccinex President and CEO Maurice Zauderer said that insights from the study "strongly support a cognitive benefit to treatment with pepinemab," backing the company's ongoing evaluation of the candidate in Alzheimer's disease (AD) and potentially in HD patients with greater cognitive defects than those who participated in Signal.

A phase I study in AD is already beginning to enroll at 15 U.S. clinical sites. Meanwhile, pepinemab is also slated for evaluation in combination with Merck & Co. Inc.'s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the potential treatment of advanced, recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Vaccinex shares, which jumped 12.1% higher following the Merck announcement on Sept. 17, fell 57.6% on Tuesday to $2.32.

The HD study, Signal, sought to evaluate a 20-mg/kg dose of pepinemab vs. placebo in two cohorts. The primary outcome of cohort A was safety, while cohort B had two co-primary efficacy endpoints: a family of two cognitive assessments from the Huntington’s Disease Cognitive Assessment Battery and Clinical Global Impression of Change (CGIC).

Pepinemab was well-tolerated with low treatment discontinuation and study drop-out rates over the extended 18-month treatment period, the company said.

Tuesday's report focused on cohort B, reporting change from baseline in 179 patients in early manifest HD. Despite missing statistical significance on both endpoints in the cohort, Zauderer said investigators saw encouraging numeric advantages for pepinemab-treated patients.

Numerically speaking, more patients treated with pepinemab were scored as having "no change" in their CGIC rating at month 17 than those in the placebo group (28 on pepinemab vs. 21 on placebo). Furthermore, fewer patients treated with pepinemab were rated as minimally worse than those on placebo at the 17-month endpoint (26 people on pepinemab vs. 38 on placebo). However, the outcomes did point to "a strong trend for beneficial change," the company said.

Though not the focus of the initial cohort, nor formally reported out by the company, a similar cognitive benefit was seen in cohort A, said Karl Kieburtz, a professor in neurology, and senior associate dean for clinical research and director of the Clinical & Translational Science Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center. "That kind of internal replication is very powerful," he said during a conference call the company held to discuss the results.

Seeing a signal in HD "raises the possibility that this treatment, because of the mechanism, could be useful in other neurodegenerative diseases," he said.

Additional results of Signal, including a broader examination of motor activity and outcomes for a smaller group of 86 prodromal participants, will be reported in detail at the upcoming 2020 Huntington’s Study Group Conference on Oct. 30.

A higher 40-mg/kg dose of pepinemab will be studied alongside the 20-mg/kg dose in the ongoing AD study. Meanwhile, Vaccinex's managers are still contemplating their next steps in HD.

"We have already had some inquiries and discussions with potential partners," Zauderer said. "So, we're waiting to see how that develops before making a decision on the exact design and when to initiate another study in Huntington's disease."