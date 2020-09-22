|Company
|Allovir Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|ALVR-109
|Allogeneic virus-specific T-cell therapy
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA cleared IND application for proof-of-concept trial, expected to begin in fourth quarter of 2020
|9/17/20
|Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
|Ampion
|Aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist; stem cell antigen-1 inhibitor
|Respiratory distress due to COVID-19
|FDA cleared an IND for a phase I study of 40 patients
|9/21/20
|Arca Biopharma Inc., of Westminster, Colo.
|AB-201
|Inhibitor of tissue factor
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|Submitted IND to FDA for a phase IIb/III study
|9/21/20
|AVM Biotechnology LLC, of Seattle
|AVM-0703
|Formulation of high concentration of dexamethasone
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome mediated by COVID-19 or influenza
|FDA cleared the IND
|9/16/20
|Celltrion Group, of Incheon, South Korea
|CT-P59
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Korea's MFDS cleared IND application for pivotal phase II/III trial in people with mild to moderate symptoms of infection; top-line data from phase II portion expected by year-end 2020
|9/17/20
|Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Fycompa (perampanel)
|Anti-epileptic drug
|Seizures
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended positive opinion to expand use to include adjunctive treatment for partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures in patients 4 and older; and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients 7 and older with idiopathic generalized epilepsy
|9/18/20
|Epimab Biotherapeutics Inc., of Shanghai
|EMB-02
|Bispecific antibody targeting PD-1 and LAG-3
|Solid tumors
|Received study may proceed letter from FDA in response to IND
|9/15/20
|Equillium Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|Itolizumab (EQ-001)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD6-ALCAM pathway
|COVID-19
|Completed pre-IND meeting with FDA under Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program; with FDA feedback, company aims to finalize protocol and submit IND for phase III study during fourth quarter of 2020
|9/15/20
|Harbour Biomed Therapeutics Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|HBM-4003
|Anti-CTLA4 antibody
|Advanced solid tumors
|China National Medical Products Administration approved 2 INDs for phase I studies of the drug as a monotherapy and in combination with Tuoyi (toripalimab)
|9/21/20
|Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. (Chi-Med), of Hong Kong
|Surufatinib
|Angio-immuno kinase inhibitor
|Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors
|China's NMPA accepted NDA covering treatment of advanced disease
|9/17/20
|I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Lemzoparlimab
|Anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody
|Relapsed or refractory advanced lymphoma
|Center for Drug Evaluation of the China National Medical Products Administration cleared the IND for a phase I study
|9/21/20
|Junshi Biosciences Inc., of Shanghai
|Toripalimab
|Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody
|Soft tissue sarcoma
|FDA granted orphan designation
|9/18/20
|Mateon Therapeutics Inc., of Agoura Hills, Calif.
|Artemisinin
|Purified from Artemisia annua; inhibits TGF-? activity
|COVID-19
|Global study based on ARTI-19 protocol cleared for patient enrollment in India; study being conducted in India as part of co-development agreement with Windlas Biotech Pvt Ltd.
|9/15/20
|Morphosys AG, of Planegg, Germany, and I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|MOR-210/TJ-210
|Anti-C5aR1 antibody
|Relapsed or refractory advanced solid tumors
|FDA cleared the IND for phase I trial
|9/18/20
|Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|STI-1499 (COVI-GUARD)
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA cleared IND for phase I trial in people hospitalized with infection
|9/17/20
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Hyqvia (human normal immunoglobulin 10% and recombinant human hyaluronidase)
|Subcutaneous immunoglobulin replacement therapy
|Secondary immunodeficiencies
|EMA approved label update for use in adults, adolescents and children with secondary immunodeficiencies who suffer from severe or recurrent infections, ineffective antimicrobial treatment and either proven scientific antibody failure or serum IgG level of <4 g/l
|9/15/20
|
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.