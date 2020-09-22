Pear Therapeutics Inc. has seen its efforts in the prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) space come to fruition with two new deals reported this week. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., a large player in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds, now covers two of the company's therapeutics – Reset, for substance use disorder, and Reset-O, for opioid use disorder – for its employees and their beneficiaries. Preferredone, a health plan that is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fairview Health Services based in Golden Valley, Minn., will also cover the two PDTs for all its members.

Reset provides cognitive behavioral therapy as an adjunct to a contingency management system for adults who are actively enrolled in outpatient treatment for substance use disorder. Reset-O, which is also cognitive behavioral therapy-based, is tailored to treatment of adults enrolled in outpatient therapy for opioid use disorder who are also receiving transmucosal buprenorphine and have access to contingency management services.

Both PDTs aim to keep patients undergoing therapy engaged in their treatment. At the time of Reset-O’s authorization, the FDA noted the importance of 24/7 support and reinforcement that is otherwise difficult to obtain in outpatient programs.

“Often on the road to recovery, patients find their commitment to staying in treatment may wane. Providing Americans suffering from opioid use disorder with more options and proper support to address treatment challenges is key to helping them succeed,” said then-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. “We know medication-assisted treatment works and we support novel ways to keep individuals more engaged in their treatment programs and to provide clinicians with new ways to intervene to help them remain in treatment.”

The expanding coverage for the devices recognizes the importance of this level of support for patients struggling with addition – and the devastating impact of drug abuse and the opioid epidemic, specifically.

“We are excited to partner and develop an innovative agreement with Pear Therapeutics to provide access to Reset and Reset-O for our members, furthering our commitment to providing evidence-based therapeutics,” said Samir Mistry, vice president of pharmacy at Preferredone. “The addiction crisis was the top health crisis in America before the pandemic, and it has since grown worse. Preferredone is doing its part to help fight the addiction crisis by adding Reset and Reset-O to our covered medical benefits.”

The Hartford echoed Preferredone’s message.

"We believe it is important to offer proven, innovative medical advances, such as prescription digital therapeutics, which provide quality, affordable care 24/7, as a complement to in-person or remote counseling, without the requirement of physical proximity,” said Tom Warters, head of Total Rewards at The Hartford.

“These are the first in a drumbeat of positive announcements,” Pear CEO Corey McCann told BioWorld. “We are currently engaged with most of the large payers on the public and private side. Private payers tend to move more quickly than public payers and more employers will be announcing coverage in the near term.” The company’s products had previously gained inclusion in several small pharmacy benefit management formularies.

“We won’t rest until everyone who is suffering from addiction has covered access to our PDTs,” McCann added.

What about Medicare?

Prescription digital therapeutics are software-based disease treatments typically accessed through mobile apps, though desktop versions may also be used. Reset, Reset-O and Pear’s third product, Somryst, an insomnia treatment, have been tested for safety and efficacy in randomized controlled clinical trials, evaluated by the U.S. FDA, and must be prescribed by health care providers. Reset and Reset-O were the first PDTs to receive FDA authorization to treat disease.

While the testing and approval process follows traditional lines for devices and medications, as a new therapeutic modality they pose some challenges to existing coverage decision processes based on pharmacotherapeutic molecules rather than psychotherapeutic modules.

The U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS), for instance, must overcome a regulatory hurdle before approving use of the therapeutic apps. “We have a named bill in the House and Senate to amend the law so that PDTs can be included under CMS,” McCann said.

In contrast, states have been “very forward leaning when making coverage decisions” on PDTs, he added, in part because “states are exposed to both the health care and societal cost of addiction, so they have double the reason to value the treatment of patients with different addiction conditions.”