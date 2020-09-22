Singapore-based Pedra Technology Inc., a developer of deep-tissue perfusion monitors, reported the completion of $4.7 million series A financing, with investors including Seeds Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, M&L Healthcare Investments and two strategic manufacturers of peripheral vascular devices. The funding will support development of a first-generation system to assess perfusion noninvasively, and will drive a clinical program to establish perfusion monitoring as a new standard of care in the treatment of peripheral arterial disease and critical limb ischemia. The product is not yet available for sale in the U.S.

Salt Lake City-based Varex Imaging Corp. commenced a private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2027. Varex plans to use the net proceeds to pay in full all amounts outstanding under its existing credit facility, which includes its term loan and revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes. Concurrent with the proposed offering, Varex expects to enter a new senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the ABL credit facility) in an initial aggregate principal amount of up to $100 million. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis, jointly and severally, by its existing and future domestic subsidiaries and certain foreign subsidiaries that will guarantee or borrow amounts under the ABL credit facility. Varex designs X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems.