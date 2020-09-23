Top executives of six biopharma companies will be called to testify before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform next week to explain their drug pricing strategies.

“These companies sell medications that are critical to our health and well-being, but their skyrocketing prices are simply unsustainable,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chair of the committee, said in announcing the two-day hearings.

The first day of the hearings, Sept. 30, will feature testimony from former Celgene Corp. CEO Mark Alles, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) CEO Giovanni Caforio and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. CEO Kåre Schultz. They will be asked about the pricing of Teva’s multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) and Celgene’s cancer drug Revlimid (lenalidomide). (BMS acquired Celgene last year.)

Then on Oct. 1, Amgen Inc. CEO Robert Bradway, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals CEO Mark Trudeau and Novartis AG’s U.S. Country President Thomas Kendris are scheduled to testify. That hearing will look at the pricing strategies for Amgen’s anti-inflammatory drug Enbrel (etanercept) and chronic kidney disease drug Sensipar (cinacalcet), Mallinckrodt’s autoimmune/inflammatory disease drug H.P. Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection) and Novartis’ cancer drug Gleevec (imatinib).

The hearings are part of an investigation the committee launched nearly two years ago into why drug companies continuously increase prices, how they use their profits and what steps can be taken to make U.S. prescription drugs more affordable, Maloney said.

Convalescent plasma trials expand

Two NIH-funded randomized, placebo-controlled trials evaluating convalescent plasma as a treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are expanding enrollment.

“The evidence on convalescent plasma as a treatment for severe cases of COVID-19 is promising but incomplete. … While the world waits for an effective vaccine, it is vital that we simultaneously expand the options for available treatments for those currently suffering from the worst effects of this disease,” NIH Director Francis Collins said.

Initially launched in April, the trials are enrolling hospitalized patients at academic and community-based hospitals across the country. With the expansion, each trial is expected to enroll about 1,000 hospitalized adults with COVID-19 respiratory symptoms. The trials are receiving $48 million through the government’s Operation Warp Speed program.

CBD public meeting, generics

Having approved GW Pharma plc’s Epidiolex (cannabidiol) in September 2018, the FDA is now issuing a draft guidance on bioequivalence recommendations for a generic cannabidiol (CBD) oral solution.

Comments on the draft guidance should be submitted to Docket No. FDA–2020–D–1640 by Nov. 23, according to a notice posted in the Sept. 23 Federal Register.

The FDA also announced that it will hold a virtual public meeting Nov. 19 on potential sex and gender differences in the use and responses to CBD and other cannabinoids. The meeting will address patient and health care provider perspectives on the use of the products, differences in the effects of the drugs by sex, use of CBD and other cannabinoids in pregnancy, and government agency perspectives on CBD research and evaluation.

ICER updates in CF in MM

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released an evidence report assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF). It also examined new data that have become available since its May 2018 review of three related CF treatments from Vertex: Kalydeco (ivacaftor), Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and Symdeko (tezacaftor/ivacaftor). Trikafta earned ICER’s highest “A” evidence rating since the drug provides a substantial net health benefit over standard care and over Symdeko. In addition, although Trikafta has not yet been studied in patients who are heterozygous for the F508del mutation and a residual function mutation, ICER determined that using Trikafta to treat that subpopulation is likely to be at least as good as treating with Symdeko, and possibly better. For their respective indicated populations, ICER’s evaluation of new evidence for the three related treatments confirms its previous evidence ratings. The evidence provides high certainty that Kalydeco provides a substantial net health benefit, Orkambi provides a small net health benefit, and Symdeko provides at least a small net health benefit with the potential for a substantial benefit. Kalydeco, Orkambi and Symdeko all meet ICER’s definition of a treatment for an ultra-rare condition. However, due to its broader label and a potential U.S. patient population greater than 10,000 individuals, Trikafta does not meet ICER’s definition as a treatment for an ultra-rare condition. ICER’s recommended health-benefit price benchmark for Trikafta is $67,900 to $85,500 per year, which would require at least a 73% discount off the treatment’s current list price.

ICER has also posted a draft scoping document outlining a planned review of the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of CAR T treatments and a monoclonal antibody drug for multiple myeloma. Comments can be submitted by email to publiccomments@icer-review.org and must be received by 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 13.