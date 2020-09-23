Technology for printing customized neuroprostheses on a 3D bioprinter

To find ways to restore health to people with disabilities, researchers are developing invasive neuroprostheses that can transmit electrical signals to the spinal cord and brain and recover lost functions. One of the main challenges faced by doctors and scientists is the adjustment of neuroprostheses to the surrounding nerve tissues of a person. Despite the biocompatible elastic materials, it is not always possible to adapt quickly the device to the anatomical and age characteristics of the patient. The solution to this problem has been proposed by a research team headed by Pavel Musienko from the Institute of Translational Biomedicine at St Petersburg University and Professor Ivan Minev from the University of Sheffield (the Department of Automatic Control and Systems Engineering, the University of Sheffield). They have developed a new 3D printing technology that makes it possible to rapidly customize muscular and neural implants for monitoring and restoring of motor and autonomic functions. This patient-specific approach is now possible thanks to Neuroprint hybrid 3D printing technology. First, the printer creates the geometry of the future implant made of silicone, which also serves as an insulating material. Then microparticles of platinum or another electrically conductive element of the implant are applied to the framework. Then the surface is activated by cold plasma. Moreover, the number and configuration of electrodes in the neural implant can be changed, producing devices for implantation in the tissue of the spinal cord, brain or muscles. The average production time from project creation to prototyping can be just 24 hours. “By the developed technology, the process of creating implants can become a lot faster and cheaper,” said Musienko. “Considering the compactness of the equipment and the versatility of the approach, it is quite likely that in the future it will be possible to produce patient-specific neural implants right in the hospital. This follows the principles of personalized medicine and will minimize the cost and delivery time as much as possible.”

AI could expand healing with bioscaffolds

A dose of artificial intelligence (AI) can speed the development of 3D-printed bioscaffolds that help injuries heal, according to researchers at Houston-based Rice University. A research team used a machine learning approach to predict the quality of scaffold materials, given the printing parameters. The work also found that controlling print speed is critical in making high-quality implants. Bioscaffolds developed by Rice bioengineer Antonios Mikos are bonelike structures that serve as placeholders for injured tissue. They are porous to support the growth of cells and blood vessels that turn into new tissue and ultimately replace the implant. Mikos has been developing bioscaffolds, largely in concert with the Center for Engineering Complex Tissues, to improve techniques to heal craniofacial and musculoskeletal wounds. That work has progressed to include sophisticated 3D printing that can make a biocompatible implant custom-fit to the site of a wound. That doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement. With the help of machine learning techniques, designing materials and developing processes to create implants can be faster and eliminate much trial and error. The team reported its results in Tissue Engineering Part A. The study identified print speed as the most important of five metrics the team measured, the others in descending order of importance being material composition, pressure, layering and spacing.

AI detects osteoarthritis years before it develops

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Carnegie Mellon University College of Engineering have created a machine-learning algorithm that can detect subtle signs of osteoarthritis – too abstract to register in the eye of a trained radiologist – on an MRI scan taken years before symptoms even begin. These results will publish this week in PNAS. With this predictive approach, patients could one day be treated with preventative drugs rather than undergoing joint replacement surgery. For this study, the researchers looked at knee MRIs from the Osteoarthritis Initiative, which followed thousands of people for seven years to see how osteoarthritis of the knee develops. They focused on a subset of patients who had little evidence of cartilage damage at the beginning of the study. In retrospect, knew which of these participants went on to develop arthritis and which didn't, and the computer can use that information to learn subtle patterns on the MRI scans of presymptomatic people that are predictive of their future osteoarthritis risk. To validate their approach, the researchers trained the model on a subset of the knee MRI data and then tested it on patients it had never seen before. They did this dozens of times, with different participants withheld each time, to test the algorithm on all the data. Overall, the algorithm predicted osteoarthritis with 78% accuracy from MRIs performed three years before symptom onset. Currently, there are no drugs that prevent presymptomatic osteoarthritis from developing into full-blown joint deterioration, though there are a few highly effective drugs that can prevent patients from developing a related condition – rheumatoid arthritis. The goal is to develop the same types of drugs for osteoarthritis. Several candidates already are in the preclinical pipeline. "Instead of recruiting 10,000 people and following them for 10 years, we can just enroll 50 people who we know are going to be getting osteoarthritis in two or five years," the researchers said. "Then we can give them the experimental drug and see whether it stops the disease from developing."

'Bandage' developed to rebuild broken bone

Researchers at King's College London have developed a material that allows transplantation of bone-forming stem cells into severe bone fractures and speeds up the healing process. This new method improves repair and may change how broken bones are treated. The study, published Sept. 21, 2020, in Nature Materials, describes stem cells and mature bone cells grown on a biomaterial, in a structure that simulates parts of the healthy bone. The breakthrough could lead to less complications, infections and poor outcomes for serious injuries. The biomaterial, like a bandage, is coated in a protein that is used throughout the body for growth and repair. This bandage can be stuck to the fracture like a plaster and enhance the bone's natural ability to heal, which speeds up the repair process. The process can be accelerated even more by growing bone stem cells that generate bone cells in a 3D gel on the bandage and transplanting this bone-like bandage into the fracture. The breakthrough could make a drastic difference in recovery times for patients with serious bone fractures. The healing process from a serious fracture can be slow or can even fail in vulnerable patients such as the elderly or those with underlying health conditions. The study researchers developed the design to specifically target the fracture and does not leak to the healthy tissue. The bandages can even be made biodegradable to simply be absorbed by the body when healing has finished. These safety features, and the powerful effect of the bandages, means that they could have the potential to be used in hospitals. The researchers will be taking the bone-bandages into clinical trials and aims to develop the idea of the bandages concept further to improve healing in other organs and tissues.