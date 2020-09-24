Company Product Description Indication Status
Advaxis Inc., of Princeton, N.J. ADXS-504 Listeria monocytogenes secreting antigen-adjuvant fusion proteins Prostate cancer FDA cleared IND for investigator-sponsored phase I monotherapy study, expected to begin before year-end 2020
Amicus Therapeutics Inc., Cranbury, N.J. AT-GTX-501 Ceroid lipofuscinosis protein gene stimulator CLN6 Batten disease EMA granted PRIME designation
Anokion SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland ANK-700 Immune-masked protein therapeutic Multiple sclerosis FDA cleared IND for phase I trial, expected to begin by year-end 2020
Applied Therapeutics Inc., of New York PMM2-CDG Aldose reductase inhibitor Congenital disorder of glycosylation type Ia FDA granted rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations
Ascendis Pharma A/S, of Copenhagen Transcon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) Growth hormone ligand Growth hormone deficiency Clinical trial notification filed with Japan PMDA for phase III Right trial of long-acting somatropin produg to treat prepubertal treatment-naïve children
Innova Therapeutics Inc., of Charleston, S.C. IVT-8086 Secreted frizzled-related protein 2 antagonist Osteosarcoma FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
Leap Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. DKN-01 Dickkopf-1 ligand inhibitor Gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer FDA granted fast track designation
Mereo Biopharma Group plc, of London Setrusumab Sclerostin inhibitor Osteogenesis imperfecta FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia TLX591-CDx (68Ga-PSMA-11) Imaging agent Prostate cancer NDA submitted to FDA for radiopharmaceutical targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen using PET

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.

