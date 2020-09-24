|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Advaxis Inc., of Princeton, N.J.
|ADXS-504
|Listeria monocytogenes secreting antigen-adjuvant fusion proteins
|Prostate cancer
|FDA cleared IND for investigator-sponsored phase I monotherapy study, expected to begin before year-end 2020
|Amicus Therapeutics Inc., Cranbury, N.J.
|AT-GTX-501
|Ceroid lipofuscinosis protein gene stimulator
|CLN6 Batten disease
|EMA granted PRIME designation
|Anokion SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland
|ANK-700
|Immune-masked protein therapeutic
|Multiple sclerosis
|FDA cleared IND for phase I trial, expected to begin by year-end 2020
|Applied Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|PMM2-CDG
|Aldose reductase inhibitor
|Congenital disorder of glycosylation type Ia
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations
|Ascendis Pharma A/S, of Copenhagen
|Transcon hGH (lonapegsomatropin)
|Growth hormone ligand
|Growth hormone deficiency
|Clinical trial notification filed with Japan PMDA for phase III Right trial of long-acting somatropin produg to treat prepubertal treatment-naïve children
|Innova Therapeutics Inc., of Charleston, S.C.
|IVT-8086
|Secreted frizzled-related protein 2 antagonist
|Osteosarcoma
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Leap Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|DKN-01
|Dickkopf-1 ligand inhibitor
|Gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Mereo Biopharma Group plc, of London
|Setrusumab
|Sclerostin inhibitor
|Osteogenesis imperfecta
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|TLX591-CDx (68Ga-PSMA-11)
|Imaging agent
|Prostate cancer
|NDA submitted to FDA for radiopharmaceutical targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen using PET
|
Notes
