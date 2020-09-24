U.S. President Donald Trump cast some doubt on the fate of a promised FDA guidance on the data needed for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccines.

Several hours after FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn mentioned the guidance in a Sept. 23 hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Trump said the guidance would have to be approved by the White House. “We may or may not approve it,” he said, citing the delay the guidance could cause in making a vaccine available and the lives that might be lost due to that delay.

At the hearing, Hahn assured the senators that the decision to grant an EUA for a vaccine will be made by career scientists at the FDA, and it will be based on science and data – not politics. Hahn’s comments on how vaccines will be evaluated provided some insight on what may be in the guidance.

Before the agency issues an EUA, it will require that all statutory standards be met, including manufacturing quality and the submission of data from at least one well-designed phase III trial that demonstrates the candidate’s safety and efficacy in a clear, compelling manner. And once an EUA has been granted, the agency will require ongoing monitoring, Hahn said.

He also indicated a vaccine would have to go before the vaccines advisory committee before an EUA or license is granted.

Speaking at a press conference that night, Trump said the guidance sounds “like a political move.” He added that when drug companies “say that we have something that works and absolutely works, and they’re coming back with great numbers and statistics and tests and everything else that they have to come back with, I don’t see any reason why it should be delayed further. Because if they delay it a week or two weeks or three weeks, you know, that’s a lot of lives you’re talking about.”

FDA stands by plasma EUA

It’s been a month since the FDA granted the emergency use authorization (EUA) for convalescent plasma as a treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Despite all the political accusations and controversy the EUA has generated, the agency is standing by its decision.

In a Sept. 23 statement on the updated evidence supporting the EUA, the FDA said it “continues to find that COVID-19 convalescent plasma has met the ‘may be effective’ standard for an EUA” that Congress set in the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act.

The agency based its assessment on historic data from the use of convalescent plasma in other outbreaks, data from animal studies, data that continue to emerge in published literature from clinical trials being conducted in the current pandemic, and results from the National Expanded Access Program (EAP), an expanded access treatment protocol, conducted by the Mayo Clinic, that ultimately enrolled more than 100,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the country.

The updated evidence provides a closer look at the EAP results, which showed statistically significant reductions in death at days seven and 28 in nonintubated patients treated with convalescent plasma. The biggest reductions were in nonintubated patients, up to 80 years old, who were treated with convalescent plasma within 72 hours of diagnosis, according to the FDA.

At day seven, 44% of that subpopulation showed relative improvement, compared with 21% of nonintubated patients in general and 9% of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19. At day 28, 29% of the subpopulation showed relative improvement, compared with 16% of nonintubated patients in general and 7% of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

As it did when it first issued the EUA, the FDA said that since the EAP didn’t include a control arm, it “strongly encourages” the continuation of randomized controlled trials so the potential benefits of the treatment can be more definitively evaluated.

As of Sept. 24, ClinicalTrials.gov listed 154 trials, in the U.S. and other countries, evaluating convalescent plasma as a COVID-19 treatment. A few of the trials have been completed, but most of them are still recruiting. However, some of the trials are small, and others, like the Mayo EAP, lack a control arm.

Benzodiazepines to get added warnings

The FDA is requiring class-wide labeling changes, including an update to the boxed warning, for benzodiazepines to warn about the drugs’ risks of abuse, misuse, addiction, physical dependence and withdrawal reactions.

Benzodiazepines are approved to treat generalized anxiety disorder, insomnia, seizures, social phobia and panic disorder, and also are used as premedication before some medical procedures. With 38% of the market, alprazolam (Xanax) is the most commonly prescribed benzodiazepine in the U.S., followed by clonazepam (Klonopin) at 24% and lorazepam (Ativan) at 20%, according to the FDA.

"We are taking measures and requiring new labeling information to help health care professionals and patients better understand that while benzodiazepines have many treatment benefits, they also carry with them an increased risk of abuse, misuse, addiction and dependence," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said. They often are used together with alcohol, illicit drugs, opioids and other medicines.

Physical dependence can occur when the drugs are taken steadily for several days to weeks, according to the FDA. Patients who have been taking a benzodiazepine for weeks or months, which is typical, can have withdrawal symptoms. In 2018, about 50% of patients dispensed oral benzodiazepines received them for at least two months.

“Stopping benzodiazepines abruptly or reducing the dosage too quickly can result in acute withdrawal reactions, including seizures, which can be life-threatening,” the agency said.

EMA posts draft guidance for registry-based studies

The EMA posted a draft guideline for registry-based studies of drugs and devices, the scope of which is limited to studies that rely on patient, disease and condition registries.

The draft recommends that life science companies consult with the EMA or national competent authorities prior to using such registries. It recognizes that registry data may be useful in establishing characteristics of the target patient population and for validation of a surrogate endpoint to be used in a pivotal trial. Other uses include in single-arm studies when a randomized, controlled trial might be infeasible, although the EMA said it would grant the use of a registry study in that scenario only on a case-by-case basis.

The draft provides a contrast between the definitions of and timelines for a registry-based study and of a patient registry, as well as recommendations for data quality management. Among the resources cited for governance of a registry-based study are the code of conduct by the European Network of Centers for Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacovigilance and the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality’s user guide for registry studies.

Comments on the guideline should be submitted by Dec. 31, 2020.

SEC finalizes whistleblower changes

As the U.S. SEC’s whistleblower program turns 10 years old, the commission is finalizing nearly a dozen amendments and a new rule to enhance the program.

Released in draft form in 2018, the new and amended rules are designed to make claim processing more efficient, clarify and bring greater transparency to the framework the commission uses to determine award amounts, and address other specific issues that have developed over the course of the program.

Gilead to pay $97M

Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif., agreed to pay $97 million to settle a U.S. False Claims Act allegation that it illegally used a foundation to pay the copays of thousands of Medicare patients taking its Letairis (ambrisentan), a pulmonary arterial hypertension drug.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleged that, from 2007 through 2010, Gilead routinely obtained information about how much the foundation had spent for Medicare patients on Letairis and then used that information to decide how much to pay the foundation to ensure its contributions only covered the copays of those patients.

In addition, Gilead referred Medicare patients to the foundation to induce purchases of Letairis, the government claimed.

Plandai, CEO settle with SEC

The U.S. SEC reported Sept. 23 that Plandai Biotechnology Inc., a New York-based penny stock company, and Roger Duffield, Plandai’s chairman and CEO, have agreed to pay $200,000 and $20,000, respectively, in civil penalties as part of final consent judgments resulting from a stock offering scheme.

Plandai, through Duffield, made unregistered offers and sales of its common stock to at least two unaccredited and unsophisticated investors, the SEC alleged, and then failed to adequately disclose that proceeds from the stock sales went to a private company Duffield owned.

The complaint also alleged that Plandai made misleading statements about stock sales in its annual report and failed to accurately record the transactions in its books and records due to insufficient internal accounting controls.

While Plandai and Duffield agreed to the judgments, they didn’t admit or deny the SEC’s allegations.