Conformis Inc., of Billerica, Mass., has entered a definitive agreement with a health care-focused institutional investor for a registered direct offering. Conformis will sell 8,512,088 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 8,512,088 shares of common stock and prefunded warrants to purchase up to 9,492,953 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 9,492,953 shares of common stock, for aggregate gross proceeds of about $17.25 million. The closing of the offering is expected to take place Sept. 28.

Paris-based Gleamer SA, a med-tech company that develops an artificial intelligence (AI) software platform to help radiologists diagnose their patients, secured €7.5 million (US$8.75 million) in a series A round led by Xange, alongside new investors Macsf, Majycc eSanté Invest and Crista Galli Ventures, as well as previous investors Elaia and the state-run fund Ambition Amorçage Angels (F3A), which is managed by Bpifrance as part of its Investments for the Future Program (PIA). In addition, 37 radiologists participated in this round, which is expected to boost the market launches of Boneview, the first AI application in the company’s software line, in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The funds raised will also be used to obtain U.S. FDA clearance for Boneview.

Dublin-based Medtronic plc reported its wholly owned subsidiary, Medtronic Global Holdings SCA (Medtronic Luxco), has priced an offering of €1.25 billion (US$1.46 billion) principal amount of 0.000% senior notes due 2023, €1 billion principal amount of 0.000% senior notes due 2025, €1 billion principal amount of 0.375% senior notes due 2028, €1 billion principal amount of 0.750% senior notes due 2032, €1 billion principal amount of 1.375% senior notes due 2040, and €1 billion principal amount of 1.625% senior notes due 2050. The net proceeds will be used to repay Medtronic Luxco's outstanding floating rate senior notes due 2021 at maturity on March 7, 2021, and to redeem all or a portion of certain series of outstanding senior notes issued by Medtronic Luxco, Medtronic Inc. and Covidien International Finance SA, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the company. The offering is expected to close on Sept. 29. The joint book-running managers for the offering are Barclays Bank plc, Bofa Securities Europe SA, Mizuho Securities Europe GmbH and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.