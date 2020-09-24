The U.S. FDA’s Accreditation Scheme for Conformity Assessment (ASCA) program is intended to foster med-tech regulatory harmonization, but stakeholders saw a number of issues with the September 2019 ASCA draft guidance. One of the points of contention was that the draft indicated that the FDA would reserve the right to observe or take part in any audits of accreditation bodies, a feature that some stakeholders said would create a low-value source of drag on the program, but which nonetheless carried over into the final guidance.

The FDA began engaging with industry on the ASCA concept at least as early as 2017, but a May 2018 public hearing gave voice to misgivings by some stakeholders. Among these was that accreditation based entirely on demonstration of compliance with ISO 17025 would not suffice to ensure that a testing lab is legitimately qualified to handle device testing, thus constituting “a race to the bottom.” However, the FDA’s Scott Colburn responded to this concern by arguing that the status quo is less than ideal inasmuch as there is a noticeable degree of inconsistency in how testing labs conduct their testing protocols.

The FDA’s draft guidance was posted in September 2019 in response to the provisions of the Food and Drug Administration Reauthorization Act of 2017, the legislation that gave rise to the current device use fee schedule. The accreditation program is designed to allow testing labs to generate device performance data for premarket applications, but the FDA’s task is to recruit both testing labs and the accreditation bodies that certify those labs. Manufacturers that run their own testing labs can also take part.

Stakeholders: FDA can already disqualify testing labs

Some of the comments to the docket for the draft revolved around concerns that the Code of Federal Regulations already carries provisions for disqualification of testing labs. Another issue some stakeholders had with the draft was in connection with mutual recognition audits performed by the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). These mutual recognition audits are conducted under ISO 17011, and the FDA declared its intent to participate as an observer during these audits.

The final guidance is significantly more descriptive on this point, stating that reviews of reports and participation in the audits themselves are an and/or proposition. In one of the guidance’s indices, the agency spells out the three-tiered approach to the question, the first of which is a response to a level 1 audit, in which case the FDA would rely on a copy of the ILAC audit report. In this scenario, the agency would hew to the four-year re-audit schedule used by ILAC, although the FDA said it retains the right to request additional information regarding the ILAC audit’s results.

The FDA will take part in level 2 audits as an observer, which would be undertaken only if the FDA believes a level 1 ILAC audit would not suffice to ensure the accreditation body is in compliance with ISO 17011. One scenario that could trigger a level 2 audit is when multiple labs accredited by that body demonstrate “persistent issues,” while a level 3 audit would be triggered by a public health concern that is not adequately addressed by level 1 and 2 audits. Level 3 audits would not be constrained by the four-year ILAC audit cycle.

The draft is less specific on this set of considerations, and makes no mention of a level 3 audit. Instead, the draft largely glosses over the issue by stating little more than that the FDA can request copies of ILAC audit reports and that the audited accreditation body should advise the agency in a timely manner of any upcoming audits.

The final is somewhat reorganized with regard to changes to the scope of recognition of an accreditation body. Part C of the draft describes expansion, withdrawal and suspension of all or part of an accreditation organization’s scope of recognition, although there was little information about the fate of any accreditations that had been handled by that organization. The final guidance offers only slightly more detail in that a testing lab’s accreditation may be withdrawn as a result of an FDA action against the accrediting entity.

Sub-guidances also posted

The FDA also posted two sub-guidances for the ASCA pilot, one each for basic safety and essential performance for electrical systems and lab equipment, and for biocompatibility testing. The lab equipment/electrical systems guidance recited several documents by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC 60601-1 for devices in lab settings and IEC 61010-80601 for patient care settings), and noted that testing labs must demonstrate compliance with ISO 17025. However, a testing lab is not tasked with evaluating the adequacy of a manufacturer’s overall risk management activities. The lab should, however, examine the manufacturer’s risk management file to determine whether the manufacture of the tested device is in alignment with the related standards.

The biocompatibility testing guidance lists the ISO 10993 series of standards for biological evaluation of medical devices, and offers recommendations for general requirements. Among these is that a testing lab should separate any consulting services from its testing activities so as to ensure impartiality in the testing services. The FDA said it will hold an Oct. 22 webinar to discuss all three of these guidances.