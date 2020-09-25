PERTH, Australia – Sydney-based Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. completed a placement of AU$27.95 million (US$19.69 million) to advance its synthetic anti-infective pipeline to address antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Funds will be used to advance development for a COVID-19 preclinical program as well as a clinical programs for sepsis, topical burn infections and stomach bacteria.

Recce is developing a new class of synthetic antibiotics with broad-spectrum activity that could solve the problem of antibiotic resistance.

“We have a completely new class of antibiotics, and there has not been a new class of antibiotics worldwide for around 30 years,” Recce Executive Director Michele Dilizia told BioWorld.

Michele Dilizia, executive director, Recce

“Typically antibiotics are either derived from natural sources such as penicillin or they’ve been modified to give them additional spectrum of activity. Our antibiotic is completely different because it is entirely synthetic,” said Dilizia, who is also a co-inventor of the technology.

“Not only is it a new class that will tackle all bacteria, including superbugs, but it will keep on killing and not be vulnerable to any attempt by bacteria to mutate and overcome our mechanism of action.”

Traditional antibiotics operate on a lock-and-key mechanism such that the antibiotic will look for a specific part of the bacterial membrane, lock into it, and destroy the bacteria, she said. But as soon as the bacteria mutate, the antibiotic stops working.

Comparatively, Recce’s mechanism of action is “universal,” akin to a “master key” to the bacterial membrane so that the antibiotic adheres to the outside membrane of the bacteria, reacts with the protein, and destroys the bacteria.

“It will not only kill the bacteria, but because it is a universal means of killing, any mutation is rendered of no consequence,” Dilizia added.

Recce CEO James Graham said that traditional antibiotics have one, two or three active sites, but as a polymer, Recce’s compound has millions of active sites.

“We have an extremely powerful antibiotic that has been able to kill every bacteria it has tested against,” Graham said. “We are breaking the paradigm of antibiotic use through a completely different mechanism of action.”

Oversubscribed placement

The placement, consisting of 21.5 million shares priced at AU$1.30 per share, was oversubscribed with a large portion taken up by local and international institutional investors. The offer price was a 20.5% discount to the close of AU$1.635 on Sept. 18 and a 16% discount to the 20-day volume-weighted average price of AU$1.54. Shaw and Partners Ltd. acted as sole lead manager.

Funds raised from the placement as well as the Australian government’s R&D rebate ensures the company is fully funded to complete its phase I trial, SARS-CoV-2 preclinical program, Helicobacter pylori preclinical program, and an anticipated phase I/II topical study.

Lead candidate Recce-327 was developed for treating blood infections and sepsis derived from Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, including their superbug forms. It is about to enter two clinical trials – a phase I trial with an intravenous formulation in sepsis, and a phase I/II trial to test a topical application for infected burn wounds, Dilizia said.

The FDA awarded Recce-327 qualified infectious disease product designation.

Recce-327 was recently accepted into the SARS-CoV-2 Antiviral Screening Program, a fee-for-service research program being conducted at the Doherty Institute and CSIRO’s Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness. The Australian government awarded a AU$37,508 grant to advance Recce-327 COVID-19 development.

Recce announced positive, dose-dependent reductions against SARS-CoV-2 infection following treatment with Recce-327 and Recce-529, which will be advancing to in vivo studies in ferrets. The data reinforce the potential of those compounds to be effective against not only a broad range of superbug bacteria, but viral pathogens as well.

“We already knew that our compounds had strong antibiotic properties, both in vivo and in vitro, but we also believed they would have antiviral properties, and we tested against influenza A respiratory infection, which is similar to the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” Dilizia said.

Recce also entered an agreement with U.S.-based Path Bioanalytics to evaluate Recce-327 and Recce-529 against SARS-CoV-2.

“The current pandemic underscores the need for more effective treatment approaches to prevent infectious diseases,” said John Prendergast, Recce’s nonexecutive chairman.

“Over the past few months, Recce has received a number of expressions of interest from several universities and research organizations to collaborate on the development of potential new therapies to address the unmet needs of patients with COVID-19.”

Recce’s shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: RCE) were trading at AU$1.34 per share at close of trading Sept. 25. Recce has a market cap of AU$253 million.