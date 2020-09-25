DUBLIN – Galecto Biotech Inc. raised $64 million in a series D funding round, which will enable the company to complete a phase IIb trial of its lead drug candidate, the inhaled galectin-3 inhibitor GB-0139, in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and to move two other programs into phase II studies, in liver fibrosis and myelofibrosis, before year-end.

The new injection of cash takes the company’s total equity raise to about $168 million. Last time out, it raised $90 million in its series C round. “Fortunately, we have about half of that left from the last time,” CEO Hans Schambye told BioWorld.

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed enrollment onto the trial of GB-0139, which has a recruitment target of 450 patients. “The good thing is we’ve been able to continue recruitment,” Schambye said. “Our expectation is we’ll have completed recruitment by the end of the first quarter in 2021,” he added. Data are expected around mid-2022. If they’re good enough, the Copenhagen, Denmark-based firm may be in a position to seek conditional approval in Europe, although the expectation is it will need a confirmatory pivotal trial in the U.S. The program could be eligible for breakthrough therapy designation, which would accelerate the regulatory review process.

Hans Schambye, CEO, Galecto

To be eligible, the drug would need to demonstrate a substantial improvement over available therapy on at least one clinically significant endpoint. There two drugs approved for IPF. Esbriet (pirfenidone, Roche Holding AG) is a small-molecule drug with a poorly understood mechanism, although it may suppress production of transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-beta). Ofev (nintedanib, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH) is a multikinase inhibitor that blocks several signal cascades involved in fibroblast differentiation and recruitment. Each slows the annual rate of decline in lung function, measured by forced vital capacity (FVC) by about 50%.

“We’re looking for an effect similar to the existing therapy,” said Schambye. “We hope we will have a better effect – based on our early data it looks that way.” But a superior tolerability profile would be a very useful addition to the range of available options. The existing therapies have significant drawbacks that can lead to dose reductions, which impair their efficacy, or even to discontinuation of treatment. Pirfenidone is associated with nausea, decreased appetite, photosensitivity and rash. Nintedanib can cause diarrhea. Both drugs can also cause liver injury. GB-0139 was, Galecto reported in 2017, safe and “extremely well-tolerated” in a phase I/IIa trial in the U.K. Its target, galectin-3, is a lectin involved in diverse functions in different tissues, including cell adhesion and activation. It is thought to maintain the fibrotic state.

The IPF pipeline is diverse and is also maturing steadily. San Francisco-based Fibrogen Inc. recently resumed recruitment onto a phase III trial of pamrevlumab, a connective tissue growth factor inhibitor, which is also undergoing trials in COVID-19, in the U.S. and Italy. It has already shown preliminary signs of efficacy in a phase II trial in IPF. Mechelen, Belgium-based Galapagos NV and its partner, Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif., are in phase III with ziritaxestat (GLPG-1690) a small-molecule inhibitor of autotaxin, which regulates production of the lipid signal molecule lysophosphatidic acid. In a short phase II study, patients who received the drug had an increase in FVC, while those on placebo had a decline.

Behind those frontrunners is a slew of molecules directed against a range of targets. Big pharma is getting increasingly involved. Roche lined up a potential replacement for pirfenidone last year by acquiring Promedior Inc. in a deal worth up to $1.4 billion. That gave it ownership of PRM-151, a recombinant form of human pentraxin-2 protein, an anti-inflammatory protein that appears to play a role in tissue repair. Last month, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York, paid an undisclosed amount to acquire Forbius, which is developing isoform-selective TGF-beta inhibitors for fibrosis and cancer.

Galecto is not currently engaged in any COVID-19 trials, but it has received some overtures from clinical investigators. “We’ve taken note of the fact that many patients have significant lung fibrosis after COVID,” Schambye. After a typical course of pneumonia, lung fibrosis tends to resolve, but that remains to be seen with COVID-19.

In the meantime, it is gearing up to commence two phase II trials. GB-2064, an oral inhibitor lysyl oxidase homolog 2 (LOXL2), which is involved in collagen cross-linking, will be tested in a myelofibrosis study in 16 patients. GB-1211, an oral formulation of GB-0139, will be tested in 72 liver fibrosis patients. Neither study is expected to be interrupted by the pandemic. “That’s the indication we’re getting from centers,” Schambye. All going well, data could start to flow by 2022, which is shaping up to be an important year in Galecto’s development.

The present financing round was led by Greenwich, Conn.-based Soleus Capital and co-led by Eir Ventures, the recently established Nordic fund. The round also brought in new investors Cormorant Asset Management, Janus Henderson Investors, Hadean Ventures, Sphera, Asymmetry Capital Management and Canica. Existing investors Orbimed, Ysios Capital, Novo Holdings, HBM Healthcare Investments, Sunstone Capital, Bristol Myers Squibb, Seventure and Maverick Ventures also participated.