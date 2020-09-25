The always-busy American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting in December promises to include some especially intriguing datasets from the bispecific antibody space, as multiple players are likely to unveil findings related to their CD20xCD3 prospects. Taking aim at a tumor-associated antigen along with a T-cell surface antigen has proved its appeal to biotech and big pharma alike.

Earlier this month, Monrovia, Calif.-based Xencor Inc. made public a partnership with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston to design and carry out more studies with Xencor’s portfolio of XmAb drug candidates, including bispecific antibodies as well as engineered cytokines. Among bispecifics Xencor boasts not only a CD20xCD3 candidate in plamotamab against B-cell malignancies but also CD123xCD3 therapy vibecotamab for acute myeloid leukemia and SSTR2xCD3-targeting tidutamab in neuroendocrine and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. All have reached the phase I stage.

But it’s CD20xCD3 that’s garnered special attention of late and seems due to create buzz at ASH. Xencor’s plamotamab brings to the game lower affinity CD20 binding and a modified Fc domain, and is undergoing tests in B-cell Hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic leukemia for patients who have run out of options otherwise. The company is due to settle soon on the best phase II dose.

CD19 synergy ‘reasonable’

“Recent advances in the CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody space for B-cell malignancies are increasingly compelling, and look like the best way to rival the efficacy of cellular therapies,” in the view of BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader, who noted that Xencor “has been steadfast in its commitment.” The occasion for his Aug. 8 report was an arrangement disclosed by the company with Atreca Inc., of South San Francisco, to work on T cell-engaging bispecifics. The tie-up will leverage the XmAb platform to design and make CD3 candidates with Atreca's talent for generating new antibody-target pairs through its discovery approach, including the Immune Repertoire Capture technology.

Shrader described Atreca as an “informatics-heavy” company that seeks tumor targets based on complex immune responses of patients that respond to other drugs, asking which tumor targets to which patients developed B-cell responses. Such targets will be distinct from those based on tumor marker profiling, since they’re “more functional in their identification,” he noted. “We expect Atreca didn't want to reinvent the wheel and will jumpstart the program” by way of XmAb.

At the end of July, Planegg, Germany-based Morphosys AG, after long striving, won approval of Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix), a CD19-directed cytolytic antibody indicated in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The win prompted speculation that the likes of Xencor’s plamotamab might work in tandem with an anti-CD19 treatment. With two targets in one drug already, why not go for three? Xencor CEO Bassil Dahiyat, during an Aug. 4 conference call on earnings, said that the company is “not commenting specifically on any of our combination studies just yet. We're going to do that a little bit later in the year. But in general, we believe that you want to have different mechanisms of action for killing tumor cells working together. We don’t really see the need, in this particular context, to further boost the T-cell function,” since plamotamab is “doing enough of that. In some indications, with a different CD3 antibody, you might want to have, say, a PD-1 inhibitor that boosts T-cell function,” he allowed. “Now, what's complementary with CD20? Well, CD19 is a different target and you've got different killing mechanisms with, say, an antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity-driven antibody like Monjuvi, so it’s a reasonable hypothesis.” He also cited “a variety of targeted small-molecule agents” that could be deployed, too.

Another CD20xCD3 soldier making headlines in past weeks is Shanghai-based Zai Lab Ltd., which offered detailed findings with Zejula (niraparib), the oral, poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor first approved for ovarian cancer in March 2017. Results from the phase III study called Nora showed a significant benefit with Zejula in progression-free survival, regardless of biomarker status, with an improved safety profile when given with an individualized starting dose. On Sept. 10, Zejula gained clearance for front-line maintenance treatment of ovarian cancer in China.

Roche boasts lowest CRS

Zai’s entry to bispecifics came as a result of the partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. In April of this year, Regeneron and Zai collaborated on the development and commercialization of CD20xCD3-directed REGN-1979 (odronextamab) in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. The pact is meant to support global clinical work, starting with the ongoing – and potentially registrational – phase II program in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. REGN-1979 is the most advanced bispecific from Regeneron’s platform. The company collected a $30 million up-front payment and could bank another $160 million if regulatory and sales goals are hit. SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges said in a Sept. 15 report that, “although odronextamab is likely to be the second to market bispecific in the class, we expect it to capture material market share in follicular lymphoma [FL] and DLBCL, given its competitive efficacy demonstrated in the phase I study (arguably with the highest overall response rate in FL and DLBCL).” Regarded as ahead of odronextamab is Basel, Switzerland-based Roche Holding AG’s mosunetuzumab, granted breakthrough therapy designation in July for relapsed or refractory FL patients given at least two prior systemic therapies. Roche is also advancing CD20xCD3-directed glofitamab, and recently started a phase III study in DLBCL.

Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark, has CD20xCD3 candidate epcoritamab partnered with North Chicago-based Abbvie Inc., and a phase II dose has been selected as the expansion of a phase I/IIa study continues. IGM Biosciences Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., has IGM-2323, a bispecific “constructed with an IgM heavy chain framework and variable domains derived from an anti-CD20 IgG,” as described by SVB Leerink’s Jonathan Chang in a Sept. 7 report. “In total, there are 10 binding domains for CD20, and one for CD3.” The drug is expected to finish its phase I dose-escalation experiment by the end of this year.

Gauging the odds of one CD20xCD3 program vs. another is a challenge, given the early dose levels and small sample sizes so far. “The datasets still have time to mature,” Chang wrote. “However, the data to date suggest that Roche (with glofitamab), Regeneron, and Genmab appear to have the highest potency in DLBCL, while Regeneron leads numerically in FL. Apart from Roche’s mosunetuzumab, one key opinion leader [KOL] perceives a similar safety profile across all programs.”

Mosunetuzumab also lays claim to the lowest rates of cytokine release syndrome [CRS] in the class, so doctors may prefer it in more indolent disease. “One KOL perceived a safety advantage and noted the ‘fairly rare’ use” of Roche’s Actemra (tocilizumab), Chang said. First approved at the start of 2010, Actemra is a humanized interleukin-6 receptor-inhibiting monoclonal antibody for the treatment rheumatoid arthritis; systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis; giant cell arteritis; and CAR T cell-induced severe or life-threatening CRS.