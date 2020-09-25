Scientists long have puzzled over what goes wrong in people with cardiovascular disease. Now, they have created a cellular and molecular map of the healthy human heart, with an eye toward preventing some of the 17.9 million deaths from cardiovascular disease that occur each year.

Specifically, a multinational team of researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Imperial College London and other collaborators have analyzed almost half a million individual cells to build an extensive draft cell atlas of the human heart. It shows heart muscle cell types, cardiac protective immune cells and the intricate network of blood vessels in addition to predicting how the cells communicate to keep the heart working.

The researchers hope the knowledge obtained could guide more personalized therapy and one day lead to regenerative medicine.

Monika Litvinuková, one of the first authors of the study, highlighted that the work was part of the Human Cell Atlas program, which is aiming to map all the cells in the human body.

Donor hearts

In its research, the team examined healthy hearts from 14 donors whose organs were not suitable for transplantation, with findings from their work, which involved single cell technologies and artificial intelligence, appearing Sept. 24, 2020, in Nature. The group studied almost 500,000 individual cells and cell nuclei from six different regions, which contained 11 cell types. In the end, they discovered more than 62 different cell states that had never been seen before in this detail.

Also of note, the team investigated the blood vessels running through the heart and ascertained how cells in these veins and arteries are adapted to the different pressures and locations. This can help gain understanding into what goes wrong in the blood vessels during coronary heart disease.

"This atlas shows that the cells in each of the four chambers of the heart behave differently to each other, mirroring the different functions of each area and helping us understand the healthy human heart," explained Carlos Talavera-Lopez, one of the first authors from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, and previously at the EMBL European Bioinformatics Institute.

Also of significance, the team’s work could have an impact during the current pandemic. “We mapped the cardiac cells that can be potentially infected by SARS-CoV-2 and found that specialized cells of the small blood vessels are also virus targets,” explained Michela Noseda, a senior author from the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College London. “Our datasets are a goldmine of information to understand subtleties of heart disease."

Earlier this month, the Lifetime Initiative said it had assembled a core task force to identify appropriate short- and long-term measures to study COVID-19 and created a registry with the Human Cell Atlas to track resources, knowledge and new developments in the ongoing battle against SARS-CoV-2.

Larger initiative

The roots of the broader Human Cell Atlas initiative stem from an Oct. 13-14, 2016, meeting in London that saw scientists call for a way to describe and define the cellular basis of health and disease. The movement gained steam, and in June 2019, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) revealed $68 million in funding to support the Human Cell Atlas. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg launched CZI in 2015.

The cash infusion aimed to help the initiative and its selection of 38 collaborative science teams to launch CZI’s Seed Networks for a Human Cell Atlas projects.

Now, looking ahead in the heart space specifically, the group will keep studying the cellular composition of the organ and how it can help in understanding the changes that happen in disease, Litvinuková said.

“Specifically, we want to dive deeper into how the cells interact and how these interactions are regulated,” she told BioWorld. “We then want to map all these data onto tissue to provide a more comprehensive picture of the human heart.”

Still, much work needs to be done. “Although our heart cell study is comprised of half a million cellular transcriptomes, there are other cellular processes that need to be studied, as well their precise anatomical locations, to better understand how the heart functions,” Talavera-López told BioWorld when asked about when a subsequent version of the atlas could come.

“This is a long-term project that will yield results in the years to come as we sample more anatomical regions and individuals. More research is needed to understand the cellular mechanisms of the human heart and our study provides a valuable resource to further this quest.”

Organoids

This latest announcement comes weeks after the unveiling of the HCA|Organoid research project, which is aiming to validate organoids as faithful models of human biology. Along those lines, it will develop an open-access Organoid Cell Atlas, with the goal of discovery-driven and translational research on rare genetic diseases, complex multifactorial diseases and cancer. It is one of six pilot actions funded by the EU Horizon 2020 Framework Program that will constitute European contributions to the Human Cell Atlas.

The HCA|Organoid consortium includes eight partners and will receive €5 million (US$5.8 million) in EU funding.

“We are excited to combine single-cell profiling with organoid technology, and to contribute a focus on human organoids to the Human Cell Atlas. These are complementary technologies that together will bring us an important step closer to the rational development of future therapies for a wide range of diseases,” said Christoph Bock, project coordinator and principal investigator at the CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences.