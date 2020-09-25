The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will convene a two-day meeting regarding the HCPCS level II code set for durable medical equipment, to be held Oct. 27-28, 2020. The agency did not post the agenda for the meeting, but said supplementary information will be posted two weeks prior. Those who wish to present during the two-day session must register by Oct. 14, although no registration is required for those who wish only to attend. CMS also said it has released a new set of tools for labs seeking CLIA certification for testing for the COVID-19 pandemic, which will streamline the review process. The tools will assist labs with registration with any state agencies, although certification carries a user fee and inspection fees, which can be paid online.

The U.K. England and Wales High Court decreed in a Sept. 21 that the U.K. Intellectual Property Office acted correctly in declaring that an invention by the so-called DABUS artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm by Stephen Thaler is withdrawn due to failure to name a human entity as the inventor. The decision declared that the owner of the AI algorithm should be deemed the inventor of any inventions developed by the algorithm, adding that Thaler had not advanced the argument that DABUS had legal standing. Justice Marcus Smith also said Thaler had not pressed the question of whether the developer of the algorithm can be declared the inventor of a product of the algorithm at the second remove.