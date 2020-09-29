The governor’s signature brought California a step closer to realizing state officials’ dream of having their own generic and biosimilar drug label.

In signing the California Affordable Drug Manufacturing Act into law Sept. 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom touted the legislation as a way to break down market barriers to affordable prescription drug prices. “Our bill will help inject competition back into the generic drug marketplace – taking pricing power away from big pharmaceutical companies and returning it to consumers,” he said. “California is using our market power and our moral power to demand fairer prices for prescription drugs.”

The law opens the door for California to do its own drug manufacturing in the future, but as a first step, it requires the California Health and Human Services Agency (CHHSA) to enter into partnerships with drug manufacturers, registered with the FDA, to produce or distribute generic prescription drugs, biosimilars and at least one form of insulin, if feasible, to public and private purchasers, providers, suppliers and pharmacies.

The partnerships must produce a drug at a price that results in savings, targets failures in the generic market and improves patient access to affordable medications. The law instructs the state agency to target generics that could produce the biggest cost savings. It also expands the definition of a generic to include biosimilars. Under the law, CHHSA is to prioritize drugs for chronic and high-cost conditions and consider prioritizing drugs that can be delivered via the mail.

CHHSA has until July 1, 2022, to report to the legislature with a description of all drugs being targeted and an analysis of how its activities may impact competition, access to the targeted drugs, the costs of those drugs, and the costs of generic prescription drugs to public and private purchasers.

In addition to partnering, the law instructs CHHSA to assesses the feasibility of the state directly manufacturing generic prescription drugs and selling them at a fair price. The agency has until July 1, 2023, to submit a feasibility report to the legislature with an analysis of governance structure options for manufacturing, including chartering a private organization, engaging in a public-private partnership or establishing a public board of directors.

According to the governor’s office, California already is identifying potential target drugs and is developing a strategic plan to promote state-led generic drug purchasing and manufacturing.

Real savings?

The question now is whether the law actually will lower prescription drug prices in California. “I’m dubious that it would in fact lower the prices for anybody unless California absorbs some of the costs,” Chad Landmon, chair of the intellectual property and FDA practice groups at Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP, said of the new law. Many generics already are sold below cost, he told BioWorld.

According to the Association for Accessible Medicines’ 2020 Access & Savings Report, released Sept. 29, California enjoys the biggest savings on generic and biosimilar drugs in the U.S. Last year, generics and biosimilars saved California patients $28.3 billion. That’s more than 9% of the $313 billion saved nationwide.

Landmon acknowledged there could be an impact if the law brings generics to market where there currently is none. But otherwise, if the state is just buying a drug from a manufacturer and then reselling it, the only savings to patients would be if the state, via the taxpayers, assume some of the cost, he said.

The law is relying, at least in part, on California’s market size to deliver deeper savings. It instructs CHHSA to consult with various public and private purchasers to determine the volume of each targeted drug that can be procured over a multiyear period to support a market for a lower cost generic.

However, generic prices already are based on nationwide quantity buying through large purchasers such as CVS and McKesson, Landmon said, adding that it’s hard to see how California could do better on pricing than those purchasers.

What about liability and transparency?

He also noted something that’s missing in the law. Nowhere does the law address the state’s liability for adverse events caused by contamination, sterility problems or other manufacturing issues. Landmon said the state may be looking to sovereign immunity as a shield from liability.

That’s a defense drug manufacturers don’t have and, if supported by the courts, it could leave patients with no legal recourse should they be harmed by a state-produced or -labeled drug.

There’s another irony in the California law. At a time when policy makers and pricing experts blame the “black box” of prescription drug pricing in the U.S. for high drug prices, the California law expressly limits the public’s right of access to “proprietary, confidential information regarding manufacturer or distribution costs and drug pricing, utilization and rebates” pertaining to the drugs the state partners on or manufactures.

Meanwhile, other states will be watching the California experiment. Should it prove successful, they may consider developing their own drug labels or manufacturing operations. And smaller states might consider banding together on such an effort, Landmon said.

In another move that other states might follow, California is transitioning all Medi-Cal pharmacy services from managed care to direct state payment next year, according to the governor’s office. The move is expected to strengthen California’s ability to negotiate better prices directly with drug manufacturers.