HONG KONG – Tokyo-based Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Roche Holding AG, has received approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) to add a new indication to the list of those treatable with its combination of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab): unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Both medicines originated at Genentech Inc.

MHLW’s green light will see the combination made available for HCC patients in Japan immediately, company spokesperson Tomoko Shimizu told BioWorld. MHLW designated the combination for priority review in April, “based on the positive data showing improvement of prognosis,” leading to approval of the new indication seven months after the initial filing of the application in February, the company said.

HCC accounts for more than 90% of liver cancer, developing in patients with cirrhosis due to chronic hepatitis B or C or through alcohol intake, typically presenting at an advanced stage according to an HCC study conducted by a team led by Josep M. Llovet and published in Nature Reviews Disease Primers in April 2016. The cancer’s aggressiveness leaves patients with limited treatments, which in turn leads to a high death rate. The prognosis for unresectable HCC remains limited, with few systemic therapeutic options and a one-year survival rate of less than 50%, according to a study led by Edoardo G. Giannini published in Hepatology in 2015.

In Japan, about 40,000 people are diagnosed with liver cancer every year and the number of deaths accounts for about 28,000 Japanese per year, according to the latest data from National Cancer Center Japan’s Cancer Registry and Statistics. “HCC ranks as the fifth cause of cancer-related death in Japan and is a type of cancer with high unmet medical needs, which led Chugai to join Roche’s global phase III study by Roche,” Shimizu said.

Data supporting MHLW’s approval was gathered in the global Imbrave150 phase III trial, a multicenter, open-label study testing the combination in 501 patients with unresectable HCC who had not received prior systemic therapy. The trial’s co-primary endpoints were overall survival and progression free. Secondary efficacy endpoints included objective response rate, time to progression, duration of response, patient-reported outcomes, safety and pharmacokinetics.

The trial’s results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on May 14, showed a reduction in the risk of death by 42% and a reduction in the risk of the disease worsening or death by 41% compared to a sorafenib monotherapy. However, adverse reactions, such as hypertension, proteinuria, fatigue, increased AST, pruritus, infusion-related reaction, diarrhea, increased ALT, and decreased appetite, were observed in 276 out of 329 patients.

The pairing is the first cancer immunotherapy-based combination demonstrating efficacy in treating HCC. When combined, the humanized anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody Tecentriq and humanized anti- vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) monoclonal antibody Avastin enhance the immune system’s ability to combat a large range of cancers. Avastin also further enhances Tecentriq’s ability to restore anti-cancer immunity by inhibiting VEGF-related immunosuppression, promoting T-cell tumor infiltration, and enabling the priming and activation of T-cell responses against tumor antigens.

Roche has filed applications in both the U.S. and the EU for Tecentriq in combination with Avastin for the treatment of HCC. The FDA accepted the U.S. application in January and is currently reviewing it under the Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program.

An active pipeline

Chugai is banking on the combination to treat other cancers too. It has already been approved for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, based on Chugai’s Impower150 study. A separate phase III study in advanced small cell lung cancer, called BEAT-SC, is currently underway in Japan too.

The company has also been keeping busy with its pipeline, launching a subcutaneous injection version of Enspryng (satralizumab) in Japan for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, including neuromyelitis optica, in late August. The company priced the injection, which is listed on the National Health Insurance reimbursement price list, at ¥1,532,660 (US$14,534.40) per syringe.

Chugai is also working on two solutions for endometriosis patients, one of which is a digital solution measuring patients’ pain levels co-developed with Boston-based Biofourmis Inc. The two companies are planning to start phase I trials soon for the currently unnamed wearable device, which resembles an Apple Watch. Results from the trials will be used for Chugai’s endometriosis antibody treatment for AMY-109. The company has started phase I trials for the endometriosis indication, as well as a second phase I trial to test the antibody against a solid tumor indication.

A third project in the pipeline is the evaluation of interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitor Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) to treat hospitalized adults with severe COVID-19-associated pneumonia. Roche subsidiary Genentech Inc. reported results from the phase III Empacta study involving 389 hospitalized patients on Sept. 18, which showed that patients who received the treatment plus standard of care were 44% less likely to require mechanical ventilation compared to those on standard of care only.