There are millions of fungal species, but it appears only a few hundred of them cause serious fungal infections that are responsible for an estimated 1.5 million deaths globally each year and are equally as dangerous as bacterial and viral infections. Last week, the U.S. CDC pointed the spotlight on this situation with its Fungal Disease Awareness Week. “Think fungal” – the central theme of the campaign – is aimed at health care professionals who are being encouraged to consider fungal diseases as a possible cause when diagnosing an infection.

The CDC said that these diseases often go undiagnosed because their symptoms can appear like those of other diseases. For example, fungal diseases in the lungs are often similar to other illnesses such as the flu or tuberculosis.

New treatments needed

In addition, there is a desperate need for new antifungal treatments where there are only three existing classes of drugs that have been on the market for many years. Fortunately, significant progress is being made on novel therapeutics and, earlier this month, a virtual conference, titled “A Too Quiet Pandemic,” presented by Maxim Group and M Vest, brought together companies working in the fungal drug development space to discuss their product pipelines.

Among them, Jeffrey Stein, president and CEO of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., reported at the event that his company is working on developing a novel once-weekly echinocandin class of drug, rezafungin, for both prevention of invasive fungal disease in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation (BMT) and the treatment of fungal infections caused by Candida species, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis.

In May, the company reported the first patient had been dosed in its Respect pivotal phase III trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of rezafungin, for the prevention of invasive fungal disease in patients undergoing BMT.

Stein noted that along with its ongoing Restore phase III trial evaluating rezafungin for the treatment of invasive Candida infections, rezafungin has the potential become the first new antifungal approved for both the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections in more than 13 years.

The compound received a vote of confidence last year with the company striking a partnership deal with Mundipharma International Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K. Under the terms, in exchange for exclusive commercialization rights to once-weekly intravenous (I.V., inpatient and outpatient) rezafungin outside the U.S. and Japan, Cidara received a $30 million up-front payment and Mundipharma made a $9 million equity investment. Cidara also received $42 million in near-term funding to support the Restore and Respect trials, and could collect development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments boosting the transaction's value to $568 million.

Fungerps

Marco Taglietti, president and CEO of Jersey City, N.J.-based Scynexis Inc., said the company is working on a first representative of a class of structurally distinct glucan synthase inhibitors, the fungerps. The NDA submission for ibrexafungerp for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), more commonly known as vaginal yeast infection, remains on track for the fourth quarter.

The compound achieved superiority over placebo with a high degree of statistical significance on key study endpoints required for regulatory approval for the treatment of VVC in both its Vanish pivotal trials. The two studies are among the first placebo-controlled trials of an antifungal agent in VVC. The results, the company explained, provide evidence of ibrexafungerp’s robust and clinically meaningful efficacy with no safety signals identified. If approved, it would be the first and only oral, non-azole treatment for vaginal yeast infections.

Emerging pipeline

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is developing and commercializing drug products based on its thin film freezing (TFF) technology platform, designed to improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs. The company said it is particularly suited to generate dry powder particles with properties targeted for inhalation delivery, especially to the deep lung.

It recently reported top-line safety data from its phase I trial of voriconazole inhalation powder, a next-generation, direct-to-lung, inhaled dry powder version of voriconazole that is generally considered to be the most effective antifungal drug for treating invasive pulmonary aspergillosis (IPA).

Repeated doses of up to 80 mg dosed twice daily for seven days in healthy normal volunteers was well-tolerated and resulted in plasma levels greater than drug levels achieved in published reports for dose levels that were efficacious in IPA patients. The company plans to advance the voriconazole inhalation powder into phase II studies.

Financing

The intense public attention on companies that are engaged in developing COVID-19 cures is also spilling over to companies researching to uncover new anti-infectives that will be needed to replace the diminishing arsenal of therapies to combat drug-resistant bacteria and fungi.

F2G Ltd., for example, closed a $60.8 million round, providing the means to complete phase III development of its lead product, olorofim, a treatment for life-threatening invasive infections, and to scale up in preparation for commercialization. Olorofim is the first of a new class of drugs called orotomides, which are active against Aspergillus and other rare and resistant molds caused by Scedosporium species. If approved, it will be the first new antifungal based on a novel mechanism in nearly 20 years.

In May, Amplyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. closed a $53 million series C extension, bringing the round to more than $90 million. The company will use the proceeds to advance the clinical development of its product candidates, including fosmanogepix, a broad-spectrum antifungal agent being evaluated as intravenous and oral formulations in a phase II trial for the treatment of patients with Candida infections. Additional phase II studies are ongoing in patients with Aspergillus and other mold infections, as well as infections caused by multidrug-resistant Candida auris.

Halifax, Nova Scotia-based Appili Therapeutics Inc. closed a public offering in June for gross proceeds of $15.5 million. In its product pipeline is ATI-2307, a broad-spectrum, clinical-stage antifungal candidate in development for severe and difficult-to-treat invasive fungal infections. ATI-2307 is undergoing preclinical evaluations to determine a clinical development strategy and support initiation of phase II development in 2022. Potential target indications include cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis.