With a Dec. 20 PDUFA date bearing down on relugolix from Myovant Sciences GmbH, of Basel, Switzerland, freshly released and slightly downbeat secondary endpoint phase III data created a rift with management and analysts on one side and investors on the other.

The additional endpoint results from the phase III Hero study evaluating relugolix in men with advanced prostate cancer showed relugolix did not achieve statistical superiority for castration resistance-free survival compared to leuprolide acetate in men with metastatic disease through 48 weeks. In the subgroup of men with metastatic disease treated with relugolix, 74% were castration resistance-free through 48 weeks compared to 75% treated with leuprolide acetate (HR = 1.03 [95% CI: 0.68-1.57]; p = 0.84).

Despite the new data, analysts remained more optimistic on the drug’s chances than investors as the company stock (NYSE:MYOV) took a strong hit Sept. 29 with shares closing 25.8% lower at $15.65. Despite the drop, the stock is far healthier than it was on Sept. 30, 2019, when shares were 200% less valuable and selling for $5.20 each.

Lynn Seely, CEO, Myovant

The additional results come nearly a year since Myovant reported data that relugolix met its primary efficacy endpoint and all six secondary endpoints in a phase III study of men with advanced prostate cancer. In Myovant's Hero study, 96.7% of men achieved sustained testosterone suppression to castrate levels (< 50 ng/dL) through 48 weeks, with the lower bound of the 95% confidence interval hitting 94.9%

In addition to meeting Hero's primary endpoint, the trial found the response rate for relugolix to be noninferior to injectable GnRH agonist Lupron (leuprolide acetate), the current standard of care to lower testosterone levels, which will support regulatory submissions in Europe and Japan.

Despite the new data, the big picture is still bright, according to Myovant’s CEO, Lynn Seely, as the full study dataset “presents compelling evidence for the potential use of relugolix in men with advanced prostate cancer.”

Several analysts echoed Seely’s sentiment on Sept. 29, including Cowen’s Phil Nadeau, who noted he was not surprised by the data because leuprolide and relugolix have similar mechanisms, leading to similar rates of castration resistance-free survival.

“We expect relugolix to be approved for prostate cancer around its Dec. 20 PDUFA,” he added. “MYOV remains undervalued for relugolix.”

Evercore ISI’s Josh Schimmer took a strong stand, too, noting that the phase III study was not a failed trial, that it “was still a marked success overall” despite the stock’s Sept. 29 tumble. His analysis included a model showing relugolix could win 20% peak market share with a $1 billion peak sales in the U.S. for prostate cancer alone.

“The data that formed the basis of the NDA submission (which MYOV already had in-hand) appears sufficient for approval (PDUFA date Dec. 20) and significant commercial adoption,” Schimmer added.

SVB Leerink analyst Ami Fadia wrote on Sept. 29 that relugolix can grow to more than $500 million in peak sales driven by roughly a 15% market share because of its better safety profile vs. leuprolide, where it demonstrated “major adverse cardiovascular events … especially in men with a history of cardiovascular disease and faster on-and-off effect, which translates into a better quality of life for patients.”

Fadia wrote that she looks for approval for relugolix in prostate cancer, followed by a launch, along with the approval of the uterine fibroid indication, which has a June 1, 2021, PDUFA and the one-year extension data for the endometriosis indication.

J.P. Morgan’s Eric Joseph wrote that he does not view the updated phase III data as “fundamentally negative” regarding the December PDUFA date or its commercial positioning. J.P. Morgan’s model shows about a $1 billion peak in U.S. sales at “arguably conservative pricing expectations, [and] we view today’s weakness as an attractive entry point” for Myovant shares on the prostate cancer opportunity alone.

On Sept. 14, Myovant reported relugolix plus estradiol and norethindrone acetate for treating uterine fibroids showed changes in lumbar spine bone mineral density were comparable for relugolix combination therapy and placebo (week 12: -0.63% vs. 0.34%; week 24: -0.23% vs. 0.18%, respectively).