HONG KONG – Novartis AG was cited during the recent 2020 KoNECT-MOHW-MFDS International Conference as an example of a biopharma firm staying ahead of the artificial intelligence (AI) curve. During this week’s 2020 Bioplus Interphex Korea conference, Won Kim, head of innovation at Novartis Korea, described some of the firm’s latest forays into AI, including negotiations with potential partners to develop an AI image analysis solution for retinal diseases.

Kim said the solution will involve using optical coherence tomography (OCT) or otoendoscopic readings and that Novartis Korea is currently discussing how to format the collaboration. The ophthalmology deal is one of approximately 27 that Kim has sifted through over the past year.

Novartis is also engaged in work with Seoul-based AI medical solution company Deepnoid Inc. to help arthritis patients. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding on June 30 to develop an AI solution for ankylosing spondylitis that quantitively analyzes the progress of the disease and patients’ response to their treatment rapidly and accurately, as well as objectively monitoring the progress of the disease visually.

After patient data are collected, an automated analysis algorithm for lesions will be developed alongside software analyzing medical images such as x-rays, which in turn could eventually be used in clinics. Deepnoid is also developing AI analysis algorithms for various diseases such as cerebral aneurysm and pulmonary nodules.

Joshi Venugopal, general manager at Novartis Korea, said, “The partnership combines Novartis’ goal to digitally innovate many aspects of the medical technology ecosystem, and Deepnoid’s medical AI technology. The system will be geared to the clinical field of spinal arthritis, where early diagnosis and treatment evaluation are still limited using medical images.”

"The collaboration with Novartis expanded our business beyond image analysis and diagnostic assistance technology to monitoring and predicting treatment results through artificial intelligence,” said Woo-sik Choi, CEO of Deepnoid.

Novartis also has a collaboration with Boston-based Biofourmis Inc. to develop a smart band; a wearable biosensor platform, to collect personal health information from patients. One project the partners have pursued will see recently discharged heart failure patients monitor their physiology parameters, report any symptoms, manage their medication and communicate with their health care providers via a combination of a biosensor and app that collects data for analysis by the Biofourmis’ Biovitals analytics engine, which then provides software-based therapeutic recommendations to the health care providers for early intervention.

Eventually such technology could be further employed in a fully connected world – Kim’s ideal – to allow pharmaceutical companies to create more accurate patient profiles, potentially even using them to conduct virtual clinical trials AI could also be used to build virtual models of patients, and then use these avatars to build confidence by trialing therapies in avatar silico ahead of the actual clinical studies.