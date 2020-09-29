New nanoparticle could overcome aggregation-caused quenching for cancer treatment

The use of organic materials naturally occurring at the nanoscale has become increasingly popular for photodynamic and photothermal therapy (PDT and PTT, respectively), particularly when it comes to materials that efficiently produce reactive oxygen species (ROS). Still, the aggregation-caused quenching (ACQ) problem has plagued their use when clinicians would like to use fluorescence imaging to track the therapeutic progress. Researchers in China believe they have devised a solution that works with a laser emitting light at a wavelength of only 635 nanometers, a lower energy state than is often required for this type of therapy. The researchers synthesized a novel small molecule based on triple boron-dipyrromethene (T-BODIPY) featuring a donor-acceptor-donor configuration for enhanced absorption of lower-frequency laser energies, although this required conjugation of the BODIPY molecule with triphenylamine. The researchers added a commercially available naphthalenediimide derivative with electron-drawing capability onto the core of BODIPY, which enhances the intramolecular charge transfer and nudges redshift absorption to the near-infrared range. The researchers speculate that the presence of a pair of twisted TPA groups on the BODIPY core may be responsible for a significant level of aggregation-induced emission performance, but in any event, these T-BDP nanoparticles exhibited strong near-infrared emission in water. The use of a single 635-nm laser may generate both ROS and heat in a single exposure to laser energy, and testing with adenocarcinomic human alveolar basal epithelial cells suggested that these particles create a low level of unirradiated toxicity. These particles appear to accumulate principally in the lysosomes of cancer cells, and the authors said the particles hold “great potential for fluorescence imaging-guided PDT/PTT synergistic tumor therapy.” They reported their results in the Sept. 29, 2020, online issue of Materials Chemistry Frontiers.

Epigenetic resistance to PARP inhibitors

Investigators at the University of Texas at Austin have identified an epigenetic resistance mechanism to PARP inhibition, the major approach to treating BRCA-mutated tumors. One of BRCA’s functions in DNA repair is to protect replication forks, the location on the DNA where the double helix is unwound and the cellular machinery is in process. PARP inhibitors destabilize replication forks, which then collapse in the absence of BRCA 1/2. The authors showed that the histone acetyltransferase PCAF, which adds lysine tags to histones, promoted replication fork degradation. “Low PCAF levels, which we identify in a subset of BRCA2-deficient tumors, stabilize stalled forks, resulting in PARP inhibitor resistance in BRCA-deficient cells,” the authors wrote. “Our results reveal PCAF and histone acetylation as critical regulators of fork stability and [PARP inhibitor] responses in BRCA-deficient cells, which provides key insights into targeting BRCA-deficient tumors and identifying epigenetic modulators of chemotherapeutic responses.” They reported their results in the Sept. 22, 2020, online issue of Molecular Cell.

Statins help pancreatic tumors go from bad to worse

Pancreatic cancer is prone to early metastasis, late diagnosis and drug resistance, a trifecta that has made it one of the deadliest cancers overall. And the progress in treatments that have improved the outlook for some other formerly dismal tumor types has yet to extend to pancreatic cancer. Researchers at Fox Chase Cancer Center have gained new insights into the metabolic processes that fuel pancreatic tumor growth, as well as a potential role for cholesterol-lowering drugs in facilitating tumor transformation from the already bad “classical” to the even worse “basal” subtype. In animal models, the authors showed that disruption of cholesterol biosynthesis either genetically or through treatment with statins “switches glandular pancreatic carcinomas to a basal (mesenchymal) phenotype in mouse models driven by KrasG12D expression and homozygous Trp53 loss. Consistently, PDACs in patients receiving statins show enhanced mesenchymal features. ... Evidence from patient samples in this study suggests that activation of transforming growth factor β signaling and epithelial-mesenchymal transition by cholesterol-lowering statins may promote the basal type of PDAC, conferring poor outcomes in patients.” They reported their results in the Sept. 24, 2020, online issue of Cancer Cell.

Sit up straight: PBT coming to a chair near you

Radiologists can scarcely get away with laying down on the job, but patients aren’t always enthused at being in a prone position as they are swallowed up by the torus of a proton beam therapy (PBT) system. Enter Leo Cancer Care, of Smallfield, U.K., which has designed what amounts to a vertical gantry that rotates the sitting patient for therapy, simultaneously increasing patient comfort and cutting down on the footprint compared with conventional system designs. The patient’s posture can be adapted to maximize the targeting of the offending lesion, but this approach might not have been feasible until beam control became a routine part of PBT. This system can be paired with a vertical, dual-energy CT scanner to allow imaging in less than a minute in the same room, thus furthering patient convenience and cutting down on facility requirements. Another benefit is that patients move less during breathing while sitting upright, reducing procedure time and eliminating a lot of errant exposure. Yet another benefit is that the net effect on costs could make this approach to PBT much more competitive with other energy sources for radiotherapeutic treatment of a number of cancers, increasing the odds that PBT will add even bragging rights to its use of the Bragg peak effect.