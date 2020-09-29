Aziyo Biologics Inc., of Silver Spring, Md., named Matthew Ferguson the chief financial officer, effective Sept. 28.

Bioaffinity Technologies Inc., of San Antonio, said Martin Tammemagi will serve as the chairman of the company’s scientific advisory board.

Cyted Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., tapped Martin Frost as the company’s strategic advisor.

Deep Genomics Inc., of Toronto, said Ferdinand Massari has been appointed the chief medical officer.

Exthera Medical Corp., of Martinez, Calif., added Michael Porter to its board.

Madaket Health Corp., of Cambridge, Mass., said Eric Demers has succeeded Jim Dougherty as CEO. Dougherty will take the role of executive chairman.

Omniome Inc., of San Diego, named Richard Shen the chief product officer.

Orb Health, of Richardson, Texas, has added Sheila Schweitzer to its board.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc., of San Diego, reported the appointment of Olivier Laurent as chief technology officer.

Solutionreach Inc., of Lehi, Utah, added Chris DeRienzo to the SR Health medical advisory board.

Golden, Colo.-based Theralink Technologies named Thomas Chilcott III as chief financial officer, effective Sept. 24.