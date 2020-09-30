Medtronic plc has unveiled its latest buy this year with the planned acquisition of Avenu Medical Inc., which focuses on the endovascular creation of arteriovenous (AV) fistulae for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) undergoing dialysis. The two did not disclose the terms of the transaction.

AV fistulae are created by connecting a vein and artery in the arm to help with dialysis therapy. They typically have been created via open surgery. For its part, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.-based Avenu Medical is offering the Ellipsys vascular access system, which is a single-catheter, ultrasound-guided device that inserts a catheter through the skin into the arm to create a durable AV fistula. The procedure can be performed in the hospital outpatient department, ambulatory surgery center or physician's office.

And there is added convenience, as Jeffrey Hull, director of the Richmond Vascular Center and co-founder of Avenu Medical, explained. “Unlike open surgery, sutures are not required after the procedure and the patient leaves with just an adhesive bandage," he noted.

Currently, the system has the CE mark and U.S. FDA clearance. It is indicated in both for the creation of a proximal radial artery to perforating vein anastomosis for percutaneous creation of an AV fistula.

Ongoing discussions

“We’ve been talking to Avenu for some time,” Mark Pacyna, vice president and general manager of the Medtronic Peripheral Vascular business, told BioWorld when asked how long discussions had been underway. “The Ellipsys technology is very complementary to our current portfolio,” he continued, adding that his company plans to have offerings for ESRD patients across the vascular access care continuum.

He went on to note that Avenu’s approach is seamless, permitting faster fistula maturation. That can help in lowering costs and improving patients’ quality of life.

“In terms of current [percutaneous AV fistula] (pAVF) technologies on the market today, Ellipsys is the only single catheter system available,” he explained. “Becton Dickinson has a commercially available pAVF creation technology called Wavelinq, which is a two-catheter system requiring both arterial and venous access. This can lead to longer procedure times and potentially increased procedural cost.”

Regarding moving Ellipsys forward, Dublin-based Medtronic plans to pursue additional regulatory approvals for the system. “In the U.S. and Europe where the Ellipsys system is commercially available, we plan to leverage the breadth and depth of our clinical, commercial, manufacturing organizations, as well as the expertise of our medical education organization to grow adoption of this technology amongst physicians,” Pacyna added.

In a statement, he touched on other areas of success, to include the launch of the In.Pact AV drug coated balloon in the U.S. and the publication of primary endpoint results of the In.Pact AV Access study in The New England Journal of Medicine.

“We have to remember that these patients who have [ESRD] are really sick,” Pacyna told BioWorld upon the publication of those results. He added that there are more than 2 million people globally who are actively on dialysis – and roughly 700,000 in the U.S. – who must go to the clinic three days a week.

M&A

Medtronic has proven active this year in terms of acquisitions, with other buys including Companion Medical, Digital Surgery, Medicrea and Stimgenics LLC. Pacyna told BioWorld that the company was unable to comment at this time about the potential for additional tuck-ins in 2020.

With that said, during the company’s August earnings call, CEO Geoff Martha noted that his team is “increasing our cadence of tuck-in M&A,” while becoming nimbler and more competitive. “And in the coming weeks, you're going to hear more from me on this topic as we begin to outline the new Medtronic.”

This most recent acquisition is expected to close in October, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The buy is expected to be immaterial to Medtronic's adjusted earnings per share in the first two fiscal years before turning accretive in fiscal year 2023.

While M&A has been a focus as of late, the company has other goals. In mid-September, Martha spoke at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference and addressed the company’s pace of M&A as well as what was next in terms of his company’s vision. Martha noted that the company was going to get behind some big ideas. “One is, I think this whole convergence of digital technology that's coming into med tech, some of the things like data and AI, 5G, edge computing, I think this convergence, we need to not just embrace it, but ... speed it up.”

He also highlighted the company’s portfolio, to include getting more competitive in diabetes, as well as keeping an eye on the situation in China.