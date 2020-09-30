SCS reduces pain and motor symptoms in PD patients

A team of researchers in the U.S. and Japan reports that spinal cord stimulation (SCS) measurably decreased pain and reduced motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease (PD), both as a singular therapy and as a "salvage therapy" after deep brain stimulation (DBS) therapies were ineffective. In the study, published Sept. 28, 2020, in Bioelectronic Medicine, the researchers recruited 15 patients with PD, a neurodegenerative disorder that is commonly characterized by physical symptoms, such as tremors and progressive difficulty walking and talking, and non-motor symptoms, such as pain and mental or behavioral changes. The mean age of the patients was 74, with an average disease duration of 17 years. All the patients were experiencing pain not alleviated by previous treatments. Eight had undergone earlier DBS, a noninvasive, pain therapy in which electrical currents are used to stimulate specific parts of the brain. Seven patients had received only drug treatments previously. Researchers implanted percutaneous electrodes near the patients' spines, who then chose one of three types of electrical stimulation: continuous, on-off bursts or continuous bursts of varying intensity. Following continuous programmed treatment post-implantation, the researchers said all patients reported significant improvement, based on the Visual Analogue Scale, a measurement of pain intensity, with a mean reduction of 59% across all patients and stimulation modes. Seventy-three percent of patients showed improvement in the 10-meter walk, a test that measures walking speed to assess functional mobility and gait, with an average improvement of 12%. And 64% of patients experienced improvements in the Timed Up and Go (TUG) test, which measures how long it takes a person to rise from a chair, walk three meters, turn around, walk back to the chair and sit down. TUG assesses physical balance and stability, both standing and in motion. Average TUG improvement was 21%. The authors said the findings suggest SCS may have therapeutic benefit for patients with Parkinson's in terms of treatment for pain and motor symptoms, though they noted further studies are needed to determine whether improved motor function is due to neurological changes caused by SCS or simply decreased pain.

Is rheumatoid arthritis two different diseases?

While disease activity improves over time for most rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients, long-term outcomes only improve in RA patients with autoantibodies, according to a new study published this week in PLOS Medicine The findings add to a growing body of evidence that RA with and without autoantibodies are two distinct conditions. RA is the most common type of autoimmune arthritis, caused when the immune system attacks healthy cells in the linings of joints. Over the last decade it has become clear that there are differences in RA patients with and without RA-associated autoantibodies detectable in their blood. In the new study, researchers followed 1,285 RA patients between 1993 and 2016 through the Leiden Early Arthritis Clinic cohort. Data on patients' symptoms, treatments, autoantibody status, disability and mortality was collected annually. In total, 823 patients had autoantibody-positive RA and 462 patients had autoantibody-negative RA. In both groups, disease activity decreased significantly over time. Sustained drug-free remission rates increased, as a new treat-to-target treatment strategy became common in 2006 to 2010, in patients with autoantibody-positive, but not autoantibody-negative, RA. Moreover, mortality and functional disability rates decreased with treat-to-target adjustments only in autoantibody-positive patients. "The disconnection between improvement in disease activity and subsequent improvement in long-term outcomes in RA without autoantibodies suggests that the underlying pathogenesis of RA with and without autoantibodies is different," the authors wrote. "We propose that it is time to formally divide RA into type 1, with autoantibodies, and type 2, without autoantibodies, in the hope that it leads to stratified treatment in autoantibody-positive and autoantibody-negative RA."

Lockdown impact: Worsening symptoms for people with bone, joint and muscle pain

People with bone, joint and muscle pain saw their symptoms worsen during lockdown – according to new research from the University of East Anglia. A new study published Sept. 22, 2020, shows that the majority of people with musculoskeletal pain reported increased symptoms – as the nation adhered to new government restrictions designed to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. And those who experienced most social isolation and loneliness were less likely to access health care. The findings are the result of a survey of more than 600 people across the U.K. to see how people with bone, joint and muscle pain coped in lockdown. The team launched an online survey in late April, five weeks after the start of lockdown in a group of 678 patients with a range of musculoskeletal diseases – to see how the restrictions impacted their wellbeing and ability to access health care. The researchers found that the majority of survey participants, just over 53%, reported that their musculoskeletal symptoms had worsened since the start of lockdown. A third of patients reported needing to access either their general practitioner or hospital rheumatology department. As might be expected, those who accessed health care reported significantly greater pain, stiffness and poorer general health. Most respondents, just over 88%, reported little difficulty accessing medication, but 44 % of them needed the assistance of others to do this. Despite the swift transformations in the configuration of health care that have taken place, patients have in the main been able to access primary care and hospital rheumatology departments. However, those with higher levels of social isolation access health care the least. "Should further isolation measures need to be enforced as we have seen in some part of the U.K. as the pandemic continues, particular efforts should be made to protect and support the socially isolated as a vulnerable group,” the researchers said.