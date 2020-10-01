The Medicare clinical lab fee schedule (CLFS) in the U.S. has gone through some twists and convolutions in connection with the rate reset effort, but the suite of expensive, high-end tests is another source of spending concern. The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) examined that question recently and is considering several possible solutions. Among these are a fixed-rate deflation metric from a starting price point and bundling with a provider’s bundled payment program, two possible solutions that each carry their own set of headaches.

The two-day September MedPAC meeting took up several considerations, including the rate reset for the CLFS mandated by the Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA). Labs must report private payer rates to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) only if more than half their revenues come directly from Medicare, which excludes payments from private plans operating under the Medicare Advantage program.

The anticipation was that spending on tests under the CLFS would drop because private payers were believed to pay less for most tests than were paid under the CLFS. In the first round of data reporting, roughly 1,940 labs reported their private payer rates for nearly 250 million lab tests. However, the reporting population was badly skewed toward independent labs, while hospital and physician labs were underreported. The predicament led to delays in imposing the rate reset and a lawsuit filed against the program by the American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA).

Stakeholders have argued that the hospital and physician office labs often fare better by private payers than independent ones, a conclusion CMS has disputed. Despite the rate reset program, Medicare spending on tests rose between 2017 and 2019, due principally to novel, high-cost molecular tests. In addition to the dilemma created by the advent of these new tests, MedPAC also was considering a method for conveniently gathering data under the PAMA reset mechanism. The commission will evaluate whether a survey instrument might be less burdensome for labs for the PAMA data collection requirement.

Independent labs account for more than 90% of complex test claims

While MedPAC lacks a robust set of data on utilization of high-cost tests by lab type, the speculation is that independent labs may account for the bulk of billings. There are many lab-developed tests, but another complicating factor is that while Medicare payment is transitioning to a national payment schedule, Medicare administrative contractors remain involved in some rate-setting exercises, MedPAC staffer Brian O’Donnell said, adding that independent labs may be providing as much as 93% of these high-complexity tests.

The overall rate of test utilization rose from 12.8 tests per beneficiary in 2017 to 12.9 tests in 2019, but spending rose from $7.1 billion to $7.5 billion over that two-year span, which was largely chalked up to a 251% increase in spending on molecular pathology tests. The absolute numbers representing this increase are $530 million in 2017 and $1.4 billion in 2019.

Commission member Brian DeBusk, CEO of DeRoyal Industries, of Powell, Tenn., remarked that the pattern of growth for complex molecular tests suggested that these tests eventually might constitute a third of spending under the CLFS. He added, “I wouldn’t be surprised to see these higher-end tests moving inside the hospital over the next few years,” adding that one mechanism for control of the overall spend might be to bundle such tests with the overall episode of care, which he noted may help to control for code stacking.

Bruce Pyenson, a consulting actuary with Milliman Inc., of New York, noted that the more expensive tests might be offered by a small number of labs, insulating them from competitive pressures where negotiations with private payers are concerned.

Pyenson expressed misgivings as to whether competitive bidding might be effective in rate control for the more expensive molecular tests but noted that the commoditization of clinical chemistry in conventional tests might serve as a blueprint. This dynamic has led to drops in rates paid for polymerase chain reaction tests, he said, adding that this scenario “is a test case for deflation that I believe should be built into Medicare’s reimbursement.” He noted that a standard annual deflation rate might be set at either 5% or 10%.

He also noted that patent protection is often unavailable for tests that invoke DNA analysis thanks to Supreme Court case law, and O’Donnell noted that a perspective of utilization control rather than rate control might suggest prior authorization as an alternative to bundling.

ACLA: Lab services are not widgets

The ACLA responded to the discussion of costly molecular tests with the observation that laboratory services are not widgets, the latter of which lend themselves more readily to competitive bidding. ACLA President Julie Khani said prior authorization could “roll back recent improvements to patient care,” but she also affirmed remarks during the meeting that utilization control falls outside the congressional mandate for a study of the problem.

The novelty of some of these molecular tests is suggestive of the reason for the high increase in utilization, Khani said, adding that clinicians and patients are still going through a learning curve as to their value. “For this reason, ACLA believes it is unwise to rush and consider policies [that] would erect barriers to patient access,” particularly given the role of companion diagnostics in avoidance of potentially ineffective treatments for cancer.