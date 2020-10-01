Arkray USA Inc., of Minneapolis, said its Techlite Pen Needles now are indicated for use with pen injector devices for the subcutaneous injection of drugs. Previously, Techlite Pen Needles were intended for insulin use only.

Ambry Genetics, a Konica Minolta Precision Medicine Inc. company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, Calif., launched its Comprehensive Assessment, Risk and Education (CARE) for COVID screening, management and testing program to help schools and businesses safely reopen.

Biocorp, of Issoire, France, reported an alliance with Belgium-based Aardex Group, which focuses on medication adherence solutions. This alliance will combine Biocorp’s connected add-on solutions for drug delivery devices with Aardex’s proprietary Medication Event Monitoring system and offer a comprehensive solution to patients and health care providers to measure and manage medication adherence. The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Minneapolis-based Bio-Techne Corp. reported the opening of its new Canadian office located in Toronto. This new office will be the workplace for about 40 Bio-Techne employees.

South San Francisco-based Caredx Inc. said it received a final Medicare coverage decision from Palmetto MoIdx for its Allosure Heart, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Cleveland-based Checkpoint Surgical Inc. unveiled a new corporate logo as the first step in its campaign to better identify the brand with its nerve care mission.

Nineteen organizations have formed the COVID-19 Testing Industry Consortium to help inform, improve, innovate and accelerate various aspects of testing, ranging from research to clinical diagnostic applications. Both pharma and diagnostic companies are taking part, including Archerdx Inc., Dxterity Diagnostics Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

Basking Ridge, N.J.-based Electrocore Inc. said that England’s National Health Service has extended the Innovation and Technology Payment Program for the use of Gammacore for the treatment of cluster headache in adults for an additional six months. The extension will run through March 2021 and via this program, which started in April 2019, Gammacore will continue to be reimbursed for those patients in England who suffer from cluster headache and respond to the therapy. The proposed contract includes the option to extend for up to an additional three years through March 31, 2024.

London-based Element Materials Technology has completed the formal rebranding of two of its acquired German businesses – product testing company Evs Testhaus, and materials testing company Vohtec Qualitätssicherung.

Copenhagen, Denmark-based Evaxion Biotech, which is focused on artificial intelligence-driven immunotherapies and vaccines, received DKK4.8 million (US$800,000) in funding from Innovation Fund Denmark for the development of its new Raven platform, an integral part of Evaxion’s Adaptive and Intelligent Vaccine for a Rapid Response against Corona Viruses program.

Future Care Inc., a Jersey City, N.J.-based medical management and cost containment service provider exclusively to the maritime industry, is partnering with San Francisco-based 1health.io, which provides precision testing as a service, to offer saliva-based COVID-19 tests to ship owners, managers and crew members traveling to U.S. ports.

Menlo Park, Calif.-based Gamma Biosciences, a life sciences tools platform created by KKR, today announced that it has acquired Nanopareil LLC, a South Dakota-based company developing next-generation nanofiber membrane products for chromatographic separation in bioproduction. Gamma will operate Nanopareil as part of its existing subsidiary, Astrea Bioseparations. No financial details were released.

San Francisco-based Hims Inc. and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive merger agreement. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company’s securities are expected to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HIMS.

Hologic Inc., of Marlborough, Mass. revealed a multiyear commitment to decreasing breast cancer screening disparities for Black women. The program is in partnership with the Black Women’s Health Imperative.

Canada’s Itoco Inc. completed and deployed the blockchain portion of its patent-pending Immutable Virus Test Result Verification system to the Ethereum Ropsten test network.

Tokyo-based Jeol Ltd. has opened a new facility, Jeol BV, in Zaventem, Belgium, with the aim of strengthening its medical equipment business in Europe.

San Francisco-based One Medical and Houston Methodist Hospital are teaming up to deliver seamless coordinated care in the Houston metropolitan area. Under the partnership, Houston area residents ill have access to One Medical’s primary care model with 24/7 access to telemedicine, paired with convenient in-person care.

Carmel, Calif.-based Pathogenx Inc., a medical device company that develops, manufactures, and distributes proprietary technology designed to simplify the process of medical waste disposal, reported increased interest in its Px2 technology, thanks in large part to funding from CARES Act grants, enabling qualified medical facilities to obtain the systems with government grant support.

Perkinelmer Inc., of Waltham, Mass., said its Perkinelmer Signals Notebook and Perkinelmer Signals Medical Review cloud-based software tools have earned SOC 2 Level 1 attestation for biopharmaceutical research and clinical trial data.

Seattle-based Phase Genomics Inc. has been awarded two NIH grants totaling $3.9 million. The funds will be used to develop new, highly scalable methods for detecting chromosomal rearrangements in diverse human samples. The three-year grants were awarded by the National Human Genome Research Institute and National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

New York-based Phreesia Inc. has acquired two web-based workflow applications co-developed by Geisinger, a regional health system based in Danville, Pa., and Merck & Co., of Kenilworth, N.J. The newly acquired applications are designed to improve patient communication and care delivery.

Regenerative medicines company Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel, and the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), unveiled their first project at the Malta Conferences Foundation. The first joint project will involve the first-time administration of Pluristem’s Plx cells via a nebulizer to COVID-19 patients. The collaboration will allow ADSCC to expand its stem cell therapy options using Pluristem’s novel Plx cells, while enabling Pluristem to leverage ADSCC’s nebulizer administration experience to develop a new treatment delivery model for Plx cells.

San Mateo, Calif.-based RapidAI said its Rapid LVO (large vessel occlusion) software was approved for Medicare New Technology Add-on Payment, part of CMS’ Inpatient Prospective Payment System.

Waltham, Mass.-based Repligen Corp. and Navigo Proteins GmbH, of Halle, Germany, reported the successful development of an affinity ligand targeting the spike protein, to be utilized in the purification of COVID-19 vaccines. The program has entered stage two, which is focused scaling up manufacturing of the ligand, as well as development and validation of the related affinity chromatography resin. Repligen expects the final resin product will be available in early 2021.

U.S. Equities Corp., a West Palm Beach, Fla.-based company focused on value-based health care solutions and physician-directed digital medicine, reported that it has begun the application process for an up-list of its common stock to the OTCQB Venture Marketplace.

Hamilton, Ontario-based Voxneuro Inc. has inked an agreement with The Kite Research Institute, the research arm of Toronto Rehab – University Health Network, to launch a concussion study utilizing Voxneuro’s neurotechnology, the Cognitive Health Assessment, to generate objective, quantifiable data to assess improvement in all core brain functions. The multi-month study will follow patients through treatment and recovery.