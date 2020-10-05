The FDA’s Office of Prescription Drug Promotion (OPDP) posted two more warning letters about violative drug promotions, both of which stemmed from complaints made through its Bad Ad program.

One warning letter went to Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp., of West Columbia, S.C., citing emails the company’s CEO and a sales representative sent promoting Nephron’s budesonide inhalation suspension as an unapproved treatment for COVID-19 symptoms. The emails also failed to include risk information about the drug while promoting its benefits, according to OPDP.

The second warning letter cited Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals LLC, of Morristown, N.J., over a sponsored Google link for Contrave (naltrexone and bupropion) extended-release tablets. The link presents efficacy claims for the weight-loss drug but doesn’t mention any of its risks. While the link includes the statement “View Important Safety Info & Boxed Warning,” that’s not enough to “mitigate the misleading omission of risk information,” OPDP said.

In addition, the link’s claim “Lose 2-4x more weight on average than with diet and exercise alone!” creates a misleading impression about the drug’s efficacy and its approved indication, which limits its use to adults with a specific body mass index threshold.

Both companies were instructed to issue corrective messages.

The two letters bring the number of enforcement letters OPDP has issued this year to a total of five. While that’s low compared with the number OPDP has sent in most of the years since 2015, what stands out is that all but one of those five letters was a warning letter, which is more serious than the untitled letters OPDP generally sends.

Of the 10 letters, OPDP sent last year, three were warning letters, as were two of the seven sent in 2018.

Clinical trial fraud brings 28-year prison sentence

Sami Anwar, of Richland, Wash., was sentenced last week in a U.S. district court to more than 28 years in prison for falsifying clinical trials.

The sentencing followed a three-week trial last November in which a federal jury found Anwar guilty of 47 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy, fraudulently obtaining controlled substances and furnishing false material information to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

In addition to the prison time, Anwar and his companies were ordered to pay nearly $2 million in restitution, forfeit more than $5.5 million in profit and pay special penalty assessments of $24,300.

The conviction stems from a conspiracy Anwar carried out between 2013 and 2018 to have his companies pose as legitimate trial sites and then provide false data regarding drug safety and efficacy to dozens of biopharma companies, according to the DEA.

Anwar posed as a doctor and forged the signatures of the doctors he employed on trial reports. He also instructed employees to falsify medical records and data to admit dozens of ineligible trial participants and falsify research data, including electrocardiograms and vital signs. They also were instructed to fabricate required subject diary entries, hoard opioids intended for study subjects, obtain blood specimens from other employees or steal them from patients at Anwar’s medical center, and dispose of study medications by shooting them down the drain and then recording them as having been injected as required.

To hide the fraud from drug companies, the FDA and law enforcement, Anwar intimidated his employees by filing false police reports, slashing their tires, stalking them, threatening them at their homes and at work, and making false allegations against them to the Washington State Department of Health and the FDA, the DEA said.