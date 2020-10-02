LONDON – French venture capital firm Kurma Partners has announced the first closing at €50 million (US$58.6 million) of its second fund to be wholly devoted to seed and early stage investment in diagnostics.

Kurma Diagnostics 2 (KDx2) will be invested in molecular and digital diagnostics technologies being spun out of universities and research centers across Europe, backing a total of 15 companies.

This first closing is higher than the €35 million raised by its predecessor fund in 2015, when Paris-based Kurma Partners followed a hunch on setting up a fund dedicated to investing in diagnostics.

“Then we had intuition, now we are convinced and very happy to be advancing development of the diagnostics area,” Alain Horvais, partner at Kurma, told BioWorld.

“This first closing further confirms the resounding success of the Kurma diagnostics franchise among institutional investors and the substantial interest generated today by diagnostic technologies and digital innovations in health care,” Horvais said.

The final close is expected by the end of July 2021, with the target of raising €80 million.

KDx2’s cornerstone investors are the EU’s European Investment Fund and the French government’s National Seed fund 2, both public investors with a brief to promote the translation and commercialization of academic research.

That underpins Kurma’s approach to company creation, in which the firm works with academics early on to define a plan to validate a technology. That is backed up by access to experts further up the value chain.

“The first closing of our KDx2 fund again illustrates the pertinence of our unique innovation financing model, which gets our network of expert partners in the pharmaceutical industry and academic research involved at a very early stage,” said Horvais.

The investment bank BNP Paribas, a backer of other Kurma funds, also invested in KDx2, which in addition attracted new investors, Groupe VYV, France’s largest health insurance group, and Bedex & Associes, a private investor.

Kurma’s approach to company creation has played out, with several firms it has seed-funded from Kurma Diagnostics fund 1 going on to complete larger rounds.

The standout example is DNA Script, a specialist in enzymatic DNA synthesis, which mimics the way nature produces genetic code. The technology enables the printing of much longer strands of DNA, without the need for solvents, and with a much faster turnaround time and greater manufacturing flexibility than the chemical process.

After its formation and seed funding in 2014 by a syndicate of French investors, including Kurma, Paris-based DNA Script raised US$13 million in a series A round in September 2017, attracting the participation of the corporate venture arms of Illumina Inc. and Merck KGaA.

The company took a step up from here, to close its oversubscribed series B at $89 million in July 2020. The money will be used to accelerate development of a bench top DNA printer, enabling research and clinical labs to do same day synthesis of sequenced DNA and carry out iterative, confirmative experiments on genetic samples.

Earlier this year, another Kurma seed company Stilla Technologies SAS, raised $22 million in a series B, to advance its digital polymerase chain reaction technology. Before that, in December 2018, Stilla closed a $18.3 million series A financing, led by Illumina Ventures.

Two digital diagnostics companies seed funded by Kurma have advanced to complete series A rounds. In January Cardiologs SAS, a specialist in applying artificial intelligence to cardiology diagnostics raised $15 million in its series A.

Feetme SAS, which is developing digital shoe insoles for analyzing and treating gait problems linked to disorders including multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and diabetic foot ulcers, raised €9.4 million in its series A in September 2019. That followed a €1.95 million seed funding round led by Kurma Diagnostics fund 1 in October 2017.

Based on the experience of forming and growing molecular and digital diagnostics start-ups, KDx2 will aim to foster convergence of these two fields, to promote early and accurate medical diagnostics and capitalize on the potential to continuously monitor patients. Horvais said there is good deal flow, with 400 diagnostics projects per year coming across his desk.

There are plenty of other investors with an interest in diagnostics, but lacking Kurma’s expertise, said Horvais. “There are many partners looking for investments in diagnostics. They are interested, in particular, in digital and artificial intelligence, but they don’t know the routes to get products to market. It’s easy to build syndicates,” he said.

KDx2 is the fifth in Kurma’s portfolio of funds. In April this year the firm closed its third biotech fund Kurma Biofund III at €160 million (US$174 million), €10 million ahead of target.

Most of this will be invested in therapeutics companies, but it also will put some money into med tech, in areas such as digital health and where there is convergence between biotech and med tech.

These investments will be at a later stage of company development, with KDx2 doing the majority of the firm’s med-tech investing.