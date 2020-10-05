LONDON – U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Inc. is investing £40 million (US$51.9 million) in building a supercomputer in Cambridge, U.K., to be dedicated to applying artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery and in health care.

Initial users of the Cambridge-1 machine, to be installed before the end of 2020, will be Glaxosmithkline plc, Astrazeneca plc, DNA sequencer manufacturer Oxford Nanopore Ltd. and academic groups.

Its modular design means Cambridge-1 will be “standing up physically” by the end of the year, and will then start providing access for partners, said Kimberly Powell, vice president of Nvidia’s health care business. “We have a ton of potential opportunities to do very large-scale industrial research. It will kick off in the first half of next year,” said Powell.

In addition to carrying out joint research with big pharma partners, Nvidia will donate processing time to universities for specific research projects and to startups developing new AI tools.

Access to a supercomputer optimized for health research will make it possible to analyze and interrogate the large and comprehensive datasets generated by the U.K. National Health Service.

“The U.K. is literally an epicenter of AI health care research,” Powell said, noting Nvidia’s capability in graphics processing, originally developed to handle data-intensive simulations in video games, will be particularly powerful for analyzing medical images and for biomedical-specific natural language processing.

Kimberly Powell, vice president, health care, Nvidia

“[It] can harness health care data that exists in imaging to discover biomarkers,” said Powell. In natural language processing, Nvidia has software that can perform named entity recognition, to find all references to a specific disease, including interpreting handwritten medical records.

Image interpretation and natural language understanding are two of a new set of tools Nvidia is launching as part of a wider push to apply its graphics processing units to life sciences.

“We are generating more biomedical data than any time in history,” Powell said, referencing the need to harness genomics data in target discovery and selection; exploit atomic-scale resolutions of proteins that are being produced by cryomicroscopy; and to handle chemical space extending to 1060 molecules.

From there, supercomputers can model compounds docking with a protein target to change its behavior, simulate the likely effect on a biological pathway, and be used to help understand a patient’s response in clinical trials. “We have an incredible opportunity ahead of us,” said Powell.

Building out U.K. Arm

Alongside the opportunity to collaborate with leading researchers to develop its life science business, the investment in Cambridge-1 should be viewed through the prism of Nvidia’s announcement a month ago that it is to acquire its U.K. competitor, Arm Ltd., for $40 billion.

The acquisition is controversial at several levels: that Arm designs chips for many of Nvidia’s competitors; the prospect of Arm’s headquarters in Cambridge and jobs around the country moving to the U.S.; and concerns that the U.K. will get caught up in the U.S./China trade war over access to advanced semiconductors.

To draw the sting, Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, promised Arm will keep its headquarters in Cambridge, and that Nvidia will build a supercomputer based on Arm chip designs, as the basis of an AI research facility in the city.

The investment in Cambridge-1, which will rank at 29 in the world’s most powerful supercomputers, and as the most powerful single-site computer in the U.K, will be a separate development, independent of Arm. However, it will be based in the same research center.

Alongside accessing time on Cambridge-1, GSK and Santa Clara, Calif-based Nvidia are to form a partnership around GSK’s recently established AI hub in London. Billed as the world’s first AI lab dedicated to drug discovery, the hub will be home to the pharma’s U.K.-based AI team and Nvidia employees.

Powell said a “handful” of Nvidia researchers in fields including structural biology and computational chemistry already are based at the hub and more will follow. The hub also will train AI health care specialists.

“We have been working with GSK for a long time and are growing the Nvidia life sciences team,” said Powell. “We are working on how to extract information out of new biomedical datasets GSK is generating …. and on drug discovery processes and AI infrastructure to do that.”

AI and machine learning are like “a new microscope,” said Hal Barron, chief scientific officer of GSK. “That will help scientists to see things that they can’t see otherwise.”