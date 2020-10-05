Nine years after Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection) received accelerated approval to reduce the risk of preterm birth in certain at-risk pregnancies, the FDA is proposing its withdrawal from the U.S. market because the required postmarketing study didn’t show clinical benefit.

Amag and generic manufacturers of the drug will be given a chance to request a hearing on the proposed withdrawal, the FDA said. In the meantime, Makena and eight generics will remain on the market until the manufacturers remove them or the FDA mandates their withdrawal.

The FDA’s proposal comes nearly a year after an advisory committee recommended, on a vote of 9-7, that Makena and its generics should be removed from the market, given the results of the PROLONG study, which failed to confirm Makena's effect on improving the gestational age of delivery or reducing adverse neonatal outcomes from preterm birth. Instead of confirming the results of the single phase III trial used for accelerated approval, PROLONG showed no statistically significant difference between the Makena and placebo arms.

The panel agreed more data were necessary, but the issue was the feasibility, and ethics, of conducting another randomized, controlled trial. Even Amag, of Waltham, Mass., acknowledged that a new trial wasn’t feasible, because of the lack of an approved comparator.

While all the statisticians and a few medical experts on the adcom voted to withdraw the drug, several of the ob-gyn and maternal fetal medicine experts on the panel warned that withdrawing Makena would be a disaster and a big step backward. Some of them advised allowing Amag to conduct a trial comparing Makena with a drug often used off-label – something the FDA doesn’t allow.

They reminded the agency that removing Makena from the market could open the door to more unapproved drugs being used, as doctors and patients likely would turn, once again, to compounded progesterone remedies, which is where Makena first entered the picture.

From the beginning, Makena’s 2011 approval has sparked controversy. Unapproved, compounded versions of hydroxyprogesterone, selling for $10 to $20 a shot, had been used for decades to reduce the risk of preterm pregnancies. Then K-V Pharmaceutical Co., of St. Louis, Mo., undertook the required trial to get the drug approved. Upon the accelerated approval, which came with seven years of orphan drug exclusivity, K-V raised the price of the drug to $1,500 a shot, meaning that hydroxyprogesterone treatment might cost $30,000 over the course of a pregnancy instead of the $200 it had cost before Makena’s approval.

The outcry over the price forced the FDA to back away from taking enforcement action against pharmacies that continued to compound hydroxyprogesterone caproate. While K-V dropped the price of Makena to $690 per shot, it was unable to meet sales targets. In 2014, Amag acquired the company, restructured as Lumara Health Inc.

Sales of Makena peaked at $387 million in 2017 and then began dropping off as generics came to the market, according to Cortellis. This year, Makena is expected to generate $81 million in sales.

While the FDA is making its final decision on withdrawing Makena, it’s advising doctors to discuss the drug’s benefits, risks and uncertainties with their patients. The agency said it intends to hold a meeting with experts in obstetrics, neonatal care and clinical trial design to discuss how to facilitate the development of therapies to treat preterm birth.