HONG KONG – Israel’s Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) has set up a company to further develop and commercialize its technology into a wearable device for predicting epilepsy-related seizures.

Neurohelp Ltd. was recently co-founded by BGN Technologies, the technology transfer company of BGU and Oren Shriki from BGU’s Department of Cognitive and Brain Sciences, who is now Neurohelp's scientific founder.

The company’s main product is to be known as Epiness, a novel device for detecting and predicting epileptic seizures based on proprietary machine-learning algorithms.

Though still in early stages, the seizure prediction and detection device is being designed to generate an advanced warning about an upcoming seizure that will be sent to a smartphone up to an hour prior to its onset.

“Our next steps will be dedicated to completing the design of the customized system,” Shriki told BioWorld.

Neurohelp’s Epiness wearable device draws from a new combination of electroencephalography (EEG)-based monitoring of brain activity together with BGU’s proprietary machine-learning algorithms. It comes with state-of-the-art software that minimizes the number of necessary EEG electrodes and optimizes electrode placement on the scalp.

The machine-learning algorithms used in this are designed to filter noise that is not related to brain activity, extract informative measures of the underlying brain dynamics, and distinguish between brain activity before an expected epileptic seizure and brain activity when a seizure is not expected to occur.

“We have developed and validated the algorithms on offline data and completed a preliminary design of the customized wearable EEG system,” said Shriki.

“Since we have also shown that our algorithms enable a significant reduction in the number of necessary EEG electrodes, the device we are developing is both accurate and user friendly. We are currently developing a prototype that will be assessed in clinical trials later this year."

It was found that the algorithm with the best prediction performance reached a 97% level of accuracy, with near optimal performance maintained (95%) even with relatively few electrodes.

BGU developed and tested the algorithm using EEG data from a large dataset of people with epilepsy that were monitored for a few days before undergoing standard surgery.

The patient data were divided into short segments that were either preictal (pre-seizure) or interictal. Several machine learning algorithms with differing complexities were trained on pre-allocated training data (comprising 80% of the initial EEG data), and their prediction performance as well as electrode-dependent performance was assessed on the remaining 20% of the data.

Epiness would be significantly differentiated from other currently available seizure alarm devices on the market as not only can it detect a seizure in real time, but it will also provide advanced warnings of impending seizures.

"Unfortunately, currently there are no seizure-predicting devices that can alert patients and allow them to prepare for upcoming seizures. We are therefore very excited that the machine-learning algorithms that we developed enable accurate prediction of impending seizures up to one hour prior to their occurrence,” said Shriki.

Seizures can lead epilepsy patients to various hazardous situations, including falls, burns and other injuries

According to Neurohelp, up to 30% of those with this highly pervasive, and at times debilitating neural disease do not adequately respond to anti-epilepsy drugs and live under constant fear of impending seizures.

"Epilepsy that is not adequately controlled by medication is prevalent, amounting up to 30% of epilepsy cases, and therefore, an accurate, easy to use seizure predicting device is a highly necessary unmet medical need," said Hadar Ron, the chairperson for Neurohelp.

"Current seizure alert devices can detect seizures while they are happening, and most of them depend on changes in movement, such as muscle spasms or falls. Epiness is unique in that it can predict an upcoming seizure and allow patients and their caretakers to take precautionary actions and prevent injuries. It is also the only device that is based on brain activity rather than muscle movements or heart rate. We are confident that Epiness will be a valuable tool in the management of drug-resistant epilepsy."

Things are already off to a good start, as Neurohelp won first prize in the SiliconNegev startup competition earlier this month. The company is looking to start with approvals in the U.S. before moving to other markets.

“In terms of approval, we aim to obtain[U.S.] FDA approval for the algorithms, as a decision-support system for clinicians, and later we will work on FDA approval for the full system,” said Shriki.

“We plan to start with the U.S. market but intend to reach Asia and other markets as well.”