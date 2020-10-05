Abbott Park, Ill.-based Abbott Laboratories’ Brazilian unit reported the approval by Anvisa of its Panbio COVID-19 Ag rapid test device for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in people suspected of having COVID-19.

Dcao Solutions Inc., of Montreal, reported the launch of its system, designed in Canada, to protect spaces from COVID-19. The system aims to protect users of a manufacturing facility, business, medical clinic or other indoor space and even outdoor entertainment spaces.

Icecure Medical Ltd., of Caesarea Israel, has expanded its strategic partnership with Tokyo-based Terumo Corp. The new multimillion-dollar agreement, which is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, will grant Terumo exclusive rights to distribute Icecure's products in Thailand for six years, with an option to extend the agreement for an additional six years.

Masimo Corp., of Irvine, Calif., reported the launch of the Radius Tº Continuous Thermometer for consumers, which measures body temperature continuously, seamlessly transmitting data and customizable temperature notifications to the user’s smartphone.

Toronto-based Retispec Inc. said that it is partnering with Zeeland, Mich.-based Gentex Corp. to engineer, manufacture and commercialize technology for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease.

Germantown, Md.-based Senseonics Holdings Inc. reported the Sept. 30 submission of a premarket approval supplement application to extend the wearable life of the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system to 180 days to the U.S. FDA.

St. Paul, Minn.-based Spineology Inc. reported the full enrollment of its 200-patient Duo expandable interbody fusion system postmarket study, dubbed RaDical. It will follow subjects for two years and measure intraoperative and postoperative metrics along with short- and long-term outcomes in a real-world patient population.

Sydney-based Vaxxas Pty. Ltd. reported a $22 million U.S. government award to support the deployment of its proprietary high-density micro-array patch (HD-MAP) technology platform. The award is funded through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the Department of Health and Human Services, and is aimed at advancing clinical demonstration of Vaxxas’ proprietary HD-MAP patch for pandemic influenza. The company will perform a phase I clinical study using its HD-MAP delivering pandemic influenza vaccine to more than 400 people using both unadjuvanted and adjuvanted vaccine formulations. The total cost of this project is estimated to be $24.1 million, of which 8.5% or $2.1 million will be contributed by Vaxxas. The company also has a presence in Cambridge, Mass.

Salt Lake City-based Xenocor Inc. received a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc., of Charlotte, N.C., for its single-use Xenoscope, in the surgical disposable scope category.