Biophytis SA, of Paris, said it raised €10 million (US$11.7 million) by issuing about 21.3 million common shares priced at €0.47 in a private placement to U.S. and European institutional investors. The placement will represent 22.1% of the company’s outstanding shares following the transaction’s close. Net proceeds of approximately €8.9 million, which extend Biophytis’ runway beyond 12 months, will be used primarily to advance the company’s drug development programs, including the active phase II/III Cova study of BIO-101 (20‐hydroxyecdysone, or Sarconeos) to treat respiratory failure associated with COVID-19. Proceeds also will be used to finalize the phase IIb Sara-INT study evaluating BIO-101 in sarcopenia. H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC is exclusive placement agent in the U.S. and Invest Securities is exclusive placement agent in Europe. The company’s shares, trading on the Euronext Paris as ALBPS, fell 28% on Sept. 30, to close at €0.48 for a loss of €0.19.

HDT Bio Corp., of Seattle, said it closed its seed financing round of approximately $3 million. The proceeds will be used to support the continued development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, HDT-301, which is slated to enter clinical trials this year in partnership with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the U.S. NIH.